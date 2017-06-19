##classybrew

classybrew lets you choose from several statistical algorithms (Jenks Natural Breaks, Quantile, Equal Interval) to generate class breaks based on your data. classybrew has colorbrewer color palettes built in to quickly generate choropleth maps, graphics, tables, etc. with ease.

View classybrew in action!

Created By: tannergeo

###Using classybrew

Basics - Setup

var brew = new classyBrew(); brew.setSeries([ 30.01 , 14.9 , 22.71 , 24.96 , 7.17 , ...]); brew.setNumClasses( 5 ); brew.setColorCode( "BuGn" );

Basics - Classify

brew.classify( 'jenks' );

Basics - Retrieval

var breaks = brew.getBreaks(); var colors = brew.getColors(); brew.getColorInRange( 7.5 );

All classybrew Methods

var brew = new classyBrew(); brew.setSeries( Array ); brew.setNumClasses( Number ); brew.classify(Method:optional, Classes :optional); brew.setColorCode(ColorCodeString); brew.getSeries(); brew.getNumClasses(); brew.getBreaks(); brew.getClassificationMethods(); brew.getColorCodes(); brew.getColorCodesByType(); brew.getColorCode(); brew.getColors(); brew.getColorInRange(Num);

Color Theory

The colors generated using classybrew are based on Cynthia Brewer's sequential color ramps. Below are the possible codes you can use when generating your color ramp with your data. BuGn -> Blue to Green

var brew = new classyBrew(); brew.getColorCodes();

You can also view the simple test file (./test/index.html) to better understand how to use the library and visualize the color palettes.

This tool was built with inspiration from two outstanding open source repositories.