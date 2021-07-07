classificator

Naive Bayes classifier for node.js

bayes takes a document (piece of text), and tells you what category that document belongs to.

What can I use this for?

You can use this for categorizing any text content into any arbitrary set of categories. For example:

is an email spam , or not spam ?

, or ? is a news article about technology , politics , or sports ?

, , or ? is a piece of text expressing positive emotions, or negative emotions?

More here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naive_Bayes_classifier

Installing

Recommended: Node v6.0.0 +

npm install --save classificator

Usage

const bayes = require ( 'classificator' ) const classifier = bayes()

Teach your classifier

classifier .learn ( 'amazing, awesome movie! Had a good time' , 'positive' ) classifier .learn ( 'Buy my free viagra pill and get rich!' , 'spam' ) classifier .learn ( 'I really hate dust and annoying cats' , 'negative' ) classifier .learn ( 'LOL this sucks so hard' , 'troll' )

Make your classifier unlearn

classifier .learn ( 'i hate mornings' , 'positive' ); classifier .unlearn ( 'i hate mornings' , 'positive' );

Remove a category

classifier .removeCategory ( 'troll' );

categorization

classifier.categorize("I've always hated Martians"); // => { likelihoods: [ { category: 'negative' , logLikelihood: -17.241944258040537 , logProba: -0.6196197927020783 , proba: 0.538149006882628 }, { category: 'positive' , logLikelihood: -17.93509143860048 , logProba: -1.312766973262022 , proba: 0.26907450344131445 }, { category: 'spam' , logLikelihood: -18.26854831109384 , logProba: -1.646223845755383 , proba: 0.19277648967605832 } ], predictedCategory: 'negative' }

serialize the classifier's state as a JSON string.

let stateJson = classifier.toJson()

load the classifier back from its JSON representation.

let revivedClassifier = bayes.fromJson(stateJson)

note: stateJson can either be a JSON string (obtained from classifier.toJson() ), or an object

API

let classifier = bayes([options])

Returns an instance of a Naive-Bayes Classifier.

Pass in an optional options object to configure the instance.

If you specify a tokenizer function in options , it will be used as the instance's tokenizer. It receives a (string) text argument - this is the string value that is passed in by you when you call .learn() or .categorize() . It must return an array of tokens. The default tokenizer removes punctuation and splits on spaces.

Eg.

let classifier = bayes({ tokenizer : function ( text ) { return text.split( ' ' ) } })

You can specify the alpha parameter of the additive smoothing operation. This is an integer. The default value is 1

You can also specify the fitPrior parameter. Defines how the prior probablity is calculated. If set to false , the classifier will use an uniform prior rather than a learnt one. The default value is true .

Teach your classifier what category should be associated with an array text of words.

The classifier will unlearn the text that was associated with category .

The category is removed and the classifier data are updated accordingly.

Parameters

text {String}

Returns

{Object} An object with the predictedCategory and an array of the categories ordered by likelihood (most likely first).

{ likelihoods : [ ... { category: 'positive' , logLikelihood: -17.93509143860048 , logProba: -1.312766973262022 , proba: 0.26907450344131445 }, ... ], predictedCategory : 'negative' //--> the main category bayes thinks text belongs to. As a string }

Returns the JSON representation of a classifier.

let classifier = bayes.fromJson(jsonStr)