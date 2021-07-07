Naive Bayes classifier for node.js
bayes takes a document (piece of text), and tells you what category that document belongs to.
You can use this for categorizing any text content into any arbitrary set of categories. For example:
More here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naive_Bayes_classifier
Recommended: Node v6.0.0 +
npm install --save classificator
const bayes = require('classificator')
const classifier = bayes()
classifier.learn('amazing, awesome movie! Had a good time', 'positive')
classifier.learn('Buy my free viagra pill and get rich!', 'spam')
classifier.learn('I really hate dust and annoying cats', 'negative')
classifier.learn('LOL this sucks so hard', 'troll')
classifier.learn('i hate mornings', 'positive');
// uh oh, that was mistake. Time to unlearn
classifier.unlearn('i hate mornings', 'positive');
classifier.removeCategory('troll');
classifier.categorize("I've always hated Martians");
// => {
likelihoods: [
{
category: 'negative',
logLikelihood: -17.241944258040537,
logProba: -0.6196197927020783,
proba: 0.538149006882628
}, {
category: 'positive',
logLikelihood: -17.93509143860048,
logProba: -1.312766973262022,
proba: 0.26907450344131445
}, {
category: 'spam',
logLikelihood: -18.26854831109384,
logProba: -1.646223845755383,
proba: 0.19277648967605832 }
],
predictedCategory: 'negative'
}
let stateJson = classifier.toJson()
let revivedClassifier = bayes.fromJson(stateJson)
note:
stateJson can either be a JSON string (obtained from
classifier.toJson()), or an object
let classifier = bayes([options])
Returns an instance of a Naive-Bayes Classifier.
Pass in an optional
options object to configure the instance.
If you specify a
tokenizer function in
options, it will be used as the instance's tokenizer. It receives a (string)
text argument - this is the string value that is passed in by you when you call
.learn() or
.categorize(). It must return an array of tokens. The default tokenizer removes punctuation and splits on spaces.
Eg.
let classifier = bayes({
tokenizer: function (text) { return text.split(' ') }
})
You can specify the
alpha parameter of the additive smoothing operation.
This is an integer.
The default value is 1
You can also specify the
fitPrior parameter.
Defines how the prior probablity is calculated.
If set to
false, the classifier will use an uniform prior rather than a learnt one.
The default value is
true.
classifier.learn(text, category)
Teach your classifier what
category should be associated with an array
text of words.
classifier.unlearn(text, category)
The classifier will unlearn the
text that was associated with
category.
classifier.removeCategory(category)
The category is removed and the classifier data are updated accordingly.
classifier.categorize(text)
Parameters
text {String}
Returns
{Object} An object with the
predictedCategory and an array of the categories
ordered by likelihood (most likely first).
{
likelihoods : [
...
{
category: 'positive',
logLikelihood: -17.93509143860048,
logProba: -1.312766973262022,
proba: 0.26907450344131445
},
...
],
predictedCategory : 'negative' //--> the main category bayes thinks text
belongs to. As a string
}
classifier.toJson()
Returns the JSON representation of a classifier.
let classifier = bayes.fromJson(jsonStr)
Returns a classifier instance from the JSON representation. Use this with the JSON representation obtained from
classifier.toJson()