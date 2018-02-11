openbase logo
classeur

by classeur
1.8.1

Classeur frontend

Overview

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

558

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

43

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Classeur frontend

Build Status NPM version js-standard-style

Frontend application as used in Classeur.

This app was made possible thanks to these great libraries:

The cledit library is also an important part of the project.

Get started

Install

npm install

Start

npm start

Classeur works with a back-end in order to provide connected features such as synchronization, sharing and collaboration. Please refer to the enterprise documentation for a full installation of Classeur.

Contributing

We gladly accept new features if they are useful for others and don't degrade the user experience.

Code format

Code format is checked via the command npm run lint-all ensuring JS, HTML and SCSS files are formatted according to the following rules:

Style Guide

Naming convention

Classeur uses hyphenated BEM as a naming convention for CSS classes.

License

Apache

