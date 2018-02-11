Classeur frontend

Frontend application as used in Classeur.

This app was made possible thanks to these great libraries:

The cledit library is also an important part of the project.

Get started

Install

npm install

Start

npm start

Classeur works with a back-end in order to provide connected features such as synchronization, sharing and collaboration. Please refer to the enterprise documentation for a full installation of Classeur.

Contributing

We gladly accept new features if they are useful for others and don't degrade the user experience.

Code format

Code format is checked via the command npm run lint-all ensuring JS, HTML and SCSS files are formatted according to the following rules:

JavaScript: standard style

SCSS linted with stylelint

SCSS formatted with CSScomb

HTML linted with HTMLHint

HTML formatted with JS Beautifier

Style Guide

Naming convention

Classeur uses hyphenated BEM as a naming convention for CSS classes.

License

Apache