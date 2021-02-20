Classcat

Build a class attribute string quickly.

Framework agnostic, reusable, plain vanilla JavaScript.

Up to 2.5x faster than alternatives.

217 B (minified+gzipped). 👌

This module makes it easy to build a space-delimited class attribute string from an object or array of CSS class names. Just pair each class with a boolean value to add or remove them conditionally.

import cc from "classcat" export const ToggleButton = ( { isOn, toggle } ) => ( < div className = "btn" onClick = {() => toggle(!isOn)}> < div className = {cc({ circle: true , off: ! isOn , on: isOn , })} /> < span className = {cc({ textOff: ! isOn })}> {isOn ? "ON" : "OFF"} </ span > </ div > )

Installation

npm install classcat

Or without a build step—import it right in your browser.

< script type = "module" > import cc from "https://unpkg.com/classcat" </ script >

API

cc(names: string | number | object | array): string

import cc from "classcat" cc( "elf" ) cc([ "elf" , "orc" , "gnome" ]) cc({ elf : false , orc : null , gnome : undefined , }) cc({ elf : true , orc : false , gnome : true , }) cc([ { elf : true , orc : false , }, "gnome" , ])

Benchmarks

npm --prefix bench start

License

MIT