Enhances a JavaScript class by adding an is<Class> property to compare types between realms.

Motivation

Checking if a value is an instance of a class in JavaScript is not an easy task.

You can use instanceof , but that doesn't work between different realms or different versions. Comparing with constructor.name could be a solution but if you need to Uglify the module it doesn't work, as it creates different names for the same module.

Symbols to the rescue!

Installation

$ npm install class-is

If you want to use this module in the browser you have to compile it yourself to your desired target.

Usage

ES6 classes:

const withIs = require ( 'class-is' ); class Person { constructor (name, city) { this .name = name; this .city = city; } } module .exports = withIs(Person, { className : 'Person' , symbolName : '@org/package-x/Person' , });

const withIs = require ( 'class-is' ); class Animal { constructor (species) { this .species = species; } } module .exports = withIs(Animal, { className : 'Animal' , symbolName : '@org/package-y/Animal' , });

const Person = require ( 'package-x' ); const Animal = require ( 'package-y' ); const diogo = new Person( 'Diogo' , 'Porto' ); const wolf = new Animal( 'Gray Wolf' ); console .log(Person.isPerson(diogo)); console .log(Person.isPerson(wolf));

Running the example above will print:

true false

ES5 and below classes:

In ES5 it's not unusual to see constructors like the one below, so you can call it without using the new keyword.

function Circle ( radius ) { if (!( this instanceof Circle)) { return new Circle(radius); } this .radius = radius; }

In such cases you can use the withIs.proto method:

const withIs = require ( 'class-is' ); const Circle = withIs.proto( function ( radius ) { if (!( this instanceof Circle)) { return new Circle(radius); } this .radius = radius; }, { className : 'Circle' , symbolName : '@org/package/Circle' , });

...or even better:

const withIs = require ( 'class-is' ); function Circle ( radius ) { this .radius = radius; } module .exports = withIs.proto(Circle, { className : 'Circle' , symbolName : '@org/package/Circle' , withoutNew : true , });

API

withIs(Class, { className, symbolName })

class

Type: class

The class to be enhanced.

className

Type: String

The name of the class your passing.

symbolName

Type: String

Unique id for the class. This should be namespaced so different classes from different modules do not collide and give false positives.

Example: @organization/package/Class

withIs.proto(Class, { className, symbolName, withoutNew })

The className and symbolName parameters are the same as above.

withoutNew

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Allow creating an instance without the new operator.

Tests

$ npm test

$ npm test -- --watch during development

License

MIT