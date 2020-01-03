Enhances a JavaScript class by adding an
is<Class> property to compare types between realms.
Checking if a value is an instance of a class in JavaScript is not an easy task.
You can use
instanceof, but that doesn't work between different realms or different versions. Comparing with
constructor.name could be a solution but if you need to Uglify the module it doesn't work, as it creates different names for the same module.
Symbols to the rescue!
$ npm install class-is
If you want to use this module in the browser you have to compile it yourself to your desired target.
// Package X
const withIs = require('class-is');
class Person {
constructor(name, city) {
this.name = name;
this.city = city;
}
}
module.exports = withIs(Person, {
className: 'Person',
symbolName: '@org/package-x/Person',
});
// Package Y
const withIs = require('class-is');
class Animal {
constructor(species) {
this.species = species;
}
}
module.exports = withIs(Animal, {
className: 'Animal',
symbolName: '@org/package-y/Animal',
});
const Person = require('package-x');
const Animal = require('package-y');
const diogo = new Person('Diogo', 'Porto');
const wolf = new Animal('Gray Wolf');
console.log(Person.isPerson(diogo));
console.log(Person.isPerson(wolf));
Running the example above will print:
true
false
In ES5 it's not unusual to see constructors like the one below, so you can call it without using the
new keyword.
function Circle(radius) {
if (!(this instanceof Circle)) {
return new Circle(radius);
}
this.radius = radius;
}
In such cases you can use the
withIs.proto method:
const withIs = require('class-is');
const Circle = withIs.proto(function (radius) {
if (!(this instanceof Circle)) {
return new Circle(radius);
}
this.radius = radius;
}, {
className: 'Circle',
symbolName: '@org/package/Circle',
});
...or even better:
const withIs = require('class-is');
function Circle(radius) {
this.radius = radius;
}
module.exports = withIs.proto(Circle, {
className: 'Circle',
symbolName: '@org/package/Circle',
withoutNew: true,
});
Type:
class
The class to be enhanced.
Type:
String
The name of the class your passing.
Type:
String
Unique id for the class. This should be namespaced so different classes from different modules do not collide and give false positives.
Example:
@organization/package/Class
The
className and
symbolName parameters are the same as above.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Allow creating an instance without the
new operator.
$ npm test
$ npm test -- --watch during development