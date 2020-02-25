Backbone's .extend like inheritance helper for Node.js

Usage

You basically got two options:

var Base = require ( 'class-extend' ); var Sub = Base.extend(); MyClass.extend = require ( 'class-extend' ).extend;

.extend allow you to assign prototype and static methods.

If no constructor method is assigned, the parent constructor method will be called by default.

var Sub = Parent.extend({ constructor : function ( ) {}, hello : function ( ) { console .log( 'hello' ); } }, { hey : function ( ) { console .log( 'hey' ); } }); Sub.hey(); var instance = new Sub(); instance.hello();

Sub classes are assigned a __super__ static property pointing to their parent prototype.

var Sub = Parent.extend(); assert(Sub.__super__ === Parent.prototype);

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Simon Boudrias

Licensed under the MIT license.