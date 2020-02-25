openbase logo
class-extend

by Simon Boudrias
0.1.2 (see all)

Backbone like `Class.extend` for Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.2K

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Class.extend Build Status

Backbone's .extend like inheritance helper for Node.js

Usage

You basically got two options:

// 1. Extend from the blank class
var Base = require('class-extend');
var Sub = Base.extend();

// 2. Add the .extend helper to a class
MyClass.extend = require('class-extend').extend;

.extend()

.extend allow you to assign prototype and static methods.

If no constructor method is assigned, the parent constructor method will be called by default.

// Extend a class
var Sub = Parent.extend({
  // Overwrite the default constructor
  constructor: function () {},

  // Sub class prototypes methods
  hello: function () { console.log('hello'); }
}, {
  // Constructor static methods
  hey: function () { console.log('hey'); }
});

Sub.hey();
// LOG: hey

var instance = new Sub();
instance.hello();
// LOG: hello

.__super__

Sub classes are assigned a __super__ static property pointing to their parent prototype.

var Sub = Parent.extend();
assert(Sub.__super__ === Parent.prototype);

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Simon Boudrias
Licensed under the MIT license.

