This example illustrates the basic ideas of
capsid.
import { on, wired, component } import "capsid";
// Declares `mirroring` component.
// HTML elements which have `mirroring` class will be mounted by this component.
@component("mirroring")
class Mirroring {
// Wires `dest` property to dom which is selected by `.dest` selector.
@wired(".dest")
dest!: HTMLParagraphElement;
// Wires `src` property to dom which is selected by `.src` selector.
@wired(".src")
src!: HTMLInputElement;
// Declares `input` event listener
@on("input")
onReceiveData() {
this.dest.textContent = this.src.value;
}
}
<div class="mirroring">
<input class="src" />
<p class="dest"></p>
</div>
@component("mirroring") registers the class as the component
mirroring.
@wired binds a dom element to the field which is queried by the given
selector.
@on("input") declares the following method is the
input event
handler. In the event handler
src value is copied to
dest content, which
results the mirroring of the input values to the textContent of
.dest
paragraph.
npm install --save capsid
then:
import { component } from "capsid";
Note: You need TypeScript for using capsid because it depends on TypeScript decorators. You can easily start using TypeScript by using bundlers like parcel
If you prefer Deno, you can import capsid via
deno.land/x registry.
import { component } from "https://deno.land/x/capsid@v1.8.2/mod.ts";
import { component, emits, innerHTML, is, on, pub, sub, wired } from "capsid";
@component(name)
@on(event, { at })
@on.click is a shorthand for
@on('click').
@on.click.at(selector) is a shorthand for
@on('click', { at: selector }).
@emits(event)
@wired(selector)
@wired.all(selector)
@is(name)
@innerHTML(html: string)
@pub(event: string, selector?: string)
sub:event class.
@sub(event: string)
sub:event class to the given element.
@component(name: string)
capsid.component(className) is class decorator. With this decorator, you can regiter the js class as class component.
This is a shorthand of
capsid.def('component', Component).
import { component } from 'capsid'
@component('timer')
class Timer {
...definitions...
}
The above registers
Timer class as
timer component.
@on(event: string)
@on is a method decorator. With this decorator, you can register the method as
the event handler of the element.
import { on, component } from 'capsid'
@component('foo-btn')
class FooButton {
@on('click')
onClick (e) {
...definitions...
}
}
The above binds
onClick method to its element's 'click' event automatically.
The above is equivalent of:
class FooButton {
__mount__ () {
this.el.addEventListener('click', e => {
this.onClick(e)
})
}
onClick (e) {
...definitions...
}
}
capsid.def('foo-btn', FooButton)
@on(event: string, { at }: { at: string })
@on(name, { at: selector }) is a method decorator. It's similar to
@on, but
it only handles the event from
selector in the component.
import { on, component } from 'capsid'
@component('btn')
class Btn {
@on('click', { at: '.btn' })
onBtnClick (e) {
...definitions...
}
}
In the above example,
onBtnClick method listens to the click event of the
.btn element in the
Btn's element.
@on.click
@on.click is a shorthand for
@on('click').
class Foo {
@on.click
onClick {
// handling of the click of the Foo component
}
}
@on.click.at(selector: string)
@on.click.at(selector) is a shorthand for
@on('click', { at: selector })
class Foo {
@on.click.at(".edit-button")
onClickAtEditButton() {
// handling of the click of the edit button
}
}
NOTE: You can add this type of short hand by calling
on.useHandler(eventName).
on.useHandler("change");
class Foo {
@on.change.at(".title-input") // <= This is enabled by the above useHandler call.
onChangeAtTitleInput() {
// handles the change event of title input field.
}
}
@emits(event: string)
@emits(eventName) triggers the event at the end of the method.
import { emits, component } from 'capsid'
@component('manager')
class Manager {
@emits('manager.ended')
start() {
...definitions...
}
}
In the above example,
start method triggers the
manager.ended event when it
finished. The returns value of the method is passed as
detail of the event
object. So you can pass the data from children to parents.
If the method returns a promise, then the event is triggered after the promise is resolved.
const { emits, component } = require('capsid')
@component('manager')
class Manager {
@emits('manager.ended')
start () {
...definitions...
return promise
}
}
In the above example,
manager.ended event is triggered after
promise is
resolved. The resolved value of the promise is passed as
detail of the event
object.
@wired(selector: string) field
This wires the decorated field to the element selected by the given selector. The wired element is a unusal dom element (HTMLElement), not a capsid component instance.
If the selector matches to the multiple elements, then the first one is used.
@wired.all(selector: string) field
This wires the decorated field to the all elements selected by the given
selector. This is similar to
@wired decorator, but it wires all the elements,
not the first one.
@is(...classNames: string[])
Adds the given class names to the element when it's mounted.
@component("foo")
@is("bar-observer")
class Foo {
}
make("foo", document.body);
document.body.classList.contains("bar-observer");
// => true
This decorator is useful when a component has several different roles. You can
adds the role of the component by specifying
@is('class-name').
@innerHTML(html: string)
Sets the given html string as the innerHTML of the element at mount timing.
@component("foo")
@innerHTML(`
<p>hello</p>
`)
class Foo {
}
make("foo", document.body);
document.body.innerHTML;
// => <p>hello</p>
@pub(event: string)
The method dispatches the
event to the elements which have
sub:{event}
class. For example, if the method has
@pub('foo'), then it dispatches
foo
event to the elements which have
sub:foo class. The dispatched events don't
buble up the dom tree.
@component("my-comp")
class MyComp {
@pub("foo")
method() {
// something ...
}
}
The returned value or resolved value of the decorator becomes the
detail prop
of the dispatched custom event.
@pub(event: string, selector: string)
The method dispatches
event to the given
selector.
@component("my-comp")
class MyComp {
@pub("foo", "#foo-receiver")
method() {
// something ...
}
}
@sub(event: string)
This class decorator adds the
sub:event class to the given component. For
example if you use
@sub('foo'), the component have
sub:foo class, which
means this class becomes the subscriber of
foo event in combination with
@pub('foo') decorator.
@component("my-comp")
@sub("foo")
class MyComp {
@on("foo")
handler() {
// ... do something
}
}
These are advanced APIs of capsid. You usually don't need these APIs for building an app, but these could be useful if you write capsid plugins or reusable capsid modules. These APIs are used for building decorators of capsid.
import { def, get, install, make, mount, prep, unmount } from "capsid";
def(name, constructor)
prep([name], [element])
make(name, element)
mount(Constructor, element)
unmount(name, element)
get(name, element)
install(capsidModule, options)
def(name, constructor)
This registers
constructor as the constructor of the coelement of the class
component of the given name
name. The constructor is called with a jQuery
object of the dom as the first parameter and the instance of the coelement is
attached to the dom. The instance of coelement can be obtained by calling
elem.cc.get(name).
Example:
class TodoItem {
// ...behaviours...
}
capsid.def("todo-item", TodoItem);
<li class="todo-item"></li>
prep([name], [element])
This initializes the capsid components of the given name under the given element. If the element is omitted, it initializes in the entire page. If the name is omitted, then it initializes all the registered class components in the given range.
make(name, element)
Initializes the element as the capsid component and returns the coelement instance.
const timer = make("timer", dom);
mount(Constructor, element)
Initializes the element with the component of the given class and return the coelement.
class Component {
__mount__ () {
this.el.foo = 1
}
}
const div = document.createElement('div')
capsid.mount(Component, div)
div.foo === 1 # => true
Usually you don't need to use this API. If you're writing library using capsid, you might sometimes need to create an unnamed component and need this API then.
unmount(name, element)
Unmounts the component of the given name from the element.
Example:
@component("foo")
class Foo {
@on("input")
remove() {
unmount("foo", this.el);
}
}
The above example unmounts itself when it receives
input event.
get(name, element)
Gets the component instance from the element.
const timer = capsid.get("timer", el);
The above gets timer coelement from
el, which is instance of
Timer class.
install(capsidModule[, options])
This installs the capsid module.
capsid.install(require("capsid-popper"), { name: "my-app-popper" });
See capsid-module repository for details.
debug plugin outputs information useful for debugging capsid app.
Via npm:
import { install } from "capsid";
import debug from "capsid/debug";
install(debug);
Via CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/capsid"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/capsid/dist/capsid-debug.js"></script>
<script>capsid.install(capsidDebugPlugin)</script>
And you'll get additional debug information in console.
Via npm:
import { install } from "capsid";
import outside from "capsid/outside";
install(outside);
Via cdn:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/capsid"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/capsid/dist/capsid-outside-events.js"></script>
<script>
capsid.install(capsidOutsideEventsPlugin)
</script>
With
outside-events-plugin, you can bind methods to events outside of your
coponent's element. (This event need to bubble up to
document)
@component("modal")
class Modal {
@on.outside("click")
close() {
this.el.classList.remove("is-shown");
}
open() {
this.el.classList.add("is-shown");
}
}
The above
modal component gets
is-shown class removed from the element when
the outside of modal is clicked.
There are 2 ways to initialize components:
capsid.prep() is called (manual).
All components are initialized automatically when document is ready. You don't need to care about those elements which exist before document is ready. See Hello Example or Clock Example for example.
If you add elements after document is ready (for example, after ajax requests),
call
capsid.prep() and that initializes all the components.
const addPartOfPage = async () => {
const { html } = await axios.get('path/to/something.html')
containerElemenent.innerHTML = html
capsid.prep() // <= this initializes all the elements which are not yet initialized.
})
Capsid has 2 lifecycle events:
mount and
unmount.
nothing -> [mount] -> component mounted -> [unmount] -> nothing
mount
unmount
unmount(class, element) to trigger the unmount event.
mount
At
mount event, these things happen.
instance (coelement) is created.
instance.el is set to corresponding dom element.
before mount-hooks are invoked.
instance has mount method, then
instance.__mount__() is called.
The above happens in this order. Therefore you can access
this.el and you can
invoke the events at
this.el in
__mount__ method.
constructor
The constructor is called at the start of
mounting. You cannot access
this.el here. If you need to interact with
this.el, use
__mount__ method.
__mount__
__mount__() is called at the end of the mount event. When it is called,
the dom element and event handlers are ready and available through
this.el.
__unmount__
__unmount__() is called when component is unmounted. If your component put
resources on global space, you should discard them here to avoid memory leak.
Coelement is the instance of Component class, which is attached to html element.
You can get coelement from the element using
get API.
@innerHTML.
@pub decorator and remove
@notifies.
@innerHTML decorator.
@pub and
@sub decorators.
@is decorator.
@notifies)
@on.useHandler.
@on.click.at.
unmount.
@emit to
@emits and
@pub to
@notifies
mount API. Remove
init API.
@on listeners ready at init call.
@event and
@trigger, use
@on and
@emit instead.
@emit().last decorator.
MIT