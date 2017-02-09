This package provides a single function,
autobind, for use within a constructor to bind all methods to the instance itself.
For example, this allows us to pass a method to an event handler
element.addEventListener('click', this.onClick) and be sure the
onClick method will always be called with the right context.
Note: This has some specific logic for React, but could be used in any project.
npm install --save class-autobind
import autobind from 'class-autobind';
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
autobind(this);
}
render() {
return <button onClick={this.onClick}>Click Me</button>;
}
onClick() {
console.log('Button Clicked');
}
}
If your component will possibly be subclassed (you really should not do this, but some third-party libraries like react-css-modules do so) then you will need to specify which prototype will be the source of methods that are to be automatically bound.
import autobind from 'class-autobind';
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
autobind(this, MyComponent.prototype); // Note the second parameter.
}
render() {
/* ... */
}
}
class MySubClassedComponent extends MyComponent {
/* This is probably a very bad idea. */
}
This software is BSD Licensed.