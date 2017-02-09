Method auto-bind for ES6 (ES2015) classes

This package provides a single function, autobind , for use within a constructor to bind all methods to the instance itself.

For example, this allows us to pass a method to an event handler element.addEventListener('click', this.onClick) and be sure the onClick method will always be called with the right context.

Note: This has some specific logic for React, but could be used in any project.

npm install --save class-autobind

import autobind from 'class-autobind' ; class MyComponent extends React . Component { constructor () { super (...arguments); autobind( this ); } render() { return < button onClick = {this.onClick} > Click Me </ button > ; } onClick() { console .log( 'Button Clicked' ); } }

Advanced Usage:

If your component will possibly be subclassed (you really should not do this, but some third-party libraries like react-css-modules do so) then you will need to specify which prototype will be the source of methods that are to be automatically bound.

import autobind from 'class-autobind' ; class MyComponent extends React . Component { constructor () { super (...arguments); autobind( this , MyComponent.prototype); } render() { } } class MySubClassedComponent extends MyComponent { }

License

This software is BSD Licensed.