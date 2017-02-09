openbase logo
class-autobind

by kodefox
0.1.4 (see all)

Method auto-bind for ES6 (ES2015) classes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.3K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

This package provides a single function, autobind, for use within a constructor to bind all methods to the instance itself.

For example, this allows us to pass a method to an event handler element.addEventListener('click', this.onClick) and be sure the onClick method will always be called with the right context.

Note: This has some specific logic for React, but could be used in any project.

Installation:

npm install --save class-autobind

Usage:

import autobind from 'class-autobind';

class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  constructor() {
    super(...arguments);
    autobind(this);
  }
  render() {
    return <button onClick={this.onClick}>Click Me</button>;
  }
  onClick() {
    console.log('Button Clicked');
  }
}

Advanced Usage:

If your component will possibly be subclassed (you really should not do this, but some third-party libraries like react-css-modules do so) then you will need to specify which prototype will be the source of methods that are to be automatically bound.

import autobind from 'class-autobind';

class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  constructor() {
    super(...arguments);
    autobind(this, MyComponent.prototype); // Note the second parameter.
  }
  render() {
    /* ... */
  }
}

class MySubClassedComponent extends MyComponent {
  /* This is probably a very bad idea. */
}

License

This software is BSD Licensed.

