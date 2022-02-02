Clarity

Clarity is an open-source behavioral analytics library written in typescript, with two key goals: privacy & performance.

It helps you understand how users view and use your website across all modern devices and browsers. Understanding how users navigate, interact and browse your website can provide new insights about your users. Empathizing with your users and seeing where features fail or succeed can help improve your product, grow revenue and improve user retention.

It's the same code that powers Microsoft's hosted behavioral analytics solution: https://clarity.microsoft.com. If you would like to see a demo of how it works, checkout live demo.

We encourage the community to join us in building the best behavioral analytics library, that puts privacy first and prioritizes performance.

Project Structure

clarity-js: Instrumentation code that goes on the website and tracks user interactions as well as layout changes. clarity-decode: Code, which usually runs on the server, decodes incoming data back into its original format. clarity-visualize: It takes the decoded data from clarity-decode and turns it back into pixel-perfect session replay. clarity-devtools: Devtools extension for chromium based browsers to generate live captures against any website.

Examples

Here are some example sessions on popular websites visualized to demonstrate the telemetry captured:

CNN (Web)

Cook with Manali (Mobile)



Privacy Notice

Clarity handles sensitive data with care. By default sensitive content on the page is masked before uploading to the server.

Improving Clarity

If you haven't already done so, start contributing by following instructions here.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Happy coding!