clarinet is a sax-like streaming parser for JSON. works in the browser and node.js.
clarinet is inspired (and forked) from sax-js. just like you shouldn't use
sax when you need
dom you shouldn't use
clarinet when you need
JSON.parse. for a more detailed introduction and a performance study please refer to this article.
clarinet is very much like yajl but written in javascript:
the reason behind this work was to create better full text support in node. creating indexes out of large (or many) json files doesn't require a full understanding of the json file, but it does require something like
clarinet.
npm install clarinet
var clarinet = require('clarinet');
var clarinet = require("clarinet")
, parser = clarinet.parser()
;
parser.onerror = function (e) {
// an error happened. e is the error.
};
parser.onvalue = function (v) {
// got some value. v is the value. can be string, double, bool, or null.
};
parser.onopenobject = function (key) {
// opened an object. key is the first key.
};
parser.onkey = function (key) {
// got a subsequent key in an object.
};
parser.oncloseobject = function () {
// closed an object.
};
parser.onopenarray = function () {
// opened an array.
};
parser.onclosearray = function () {
// closed an array.
};
parser.onend = function () {
// parser stream is done, and ready to have more stuff written to it.
};
parser.write('{"foo": "bar"}').close();
// stream usage
// takes the same options as the parser
var stream = require("clarinet").createStream(options);
stream.on("error", function (e) {
// unhandled errors will throw, since this is a proper node
// event emitter.
console.error("error!", e)
// clear the error
this._parser.error = null
this._parser.resume()
})
stream.on("openobject", function (node) {
// same object as above
})
// pipe is supported, and it's readable/writable
// same chunks coming in also go out.
fs.createReadStream("file.json")
.pipe(stream)
.pipe(fs.createReadStream("file-altered.json"))
pass the following arguments to the parser function. all are optional.
opt - object bag of settings regarding string formatting. all default to
false.
settings supported:
trim - boolean. whether or not to trim text and comment nodes.
normalize - boolean. if true, then turn any whitespace into a single
space.
write - write bytes onto the stream. you don't have to do this all at
once. you can keep writing as much as you want.
close - close the stream. once closed, no more data may be written until
it is done processing the buffer, which is signaled by the
end event.
resume - to gracefully handle errors, assign a listener to the
error
event. then, when the error is taken care of, you can call
resume to
continue parsing. otherwise, the parser will not continue while in an error
state.
at all times, the parser object will have the following members:
line,
column,
position - indications of the position in the json
document where the parser currently is looking.
closed - boolean indicating whether or not the parser can be written to.
if it's
true, then wait for the
ready event to write again.
opt - any options passed into the constructor.
and a bunch of other stuff that you probably shouldn't touch.
all events emit with a single argument. to listen to an event, assign a
function to
on<eventname>. functions get executed in the this-context of
the parser object. the list of supported events are also in the exported
EVENTS array.
when using the stream interface, assign handlers using the
EventEmitter
on function in the normal fashion.
error - indication that something bad happened. the error will be hanging
out on
parser.error, and must be deleted before parsing can continue. by
listening to this event, you can keep an eye on that kind of stuff. note:
this happens much more in strict mode. argument: instance of
Error.
value - a json value. argument: value, can be a bool, null, string on number
openobject - object was opened. argument: key, a string with the first key of the object (if any)
key - an object key: argument: key, a string with the current key. Not called for first key (use
openobject for that).
closeobject - indication that an object was closed
openarray - indication that an array was opened
closearray - indication that an array was closed
end - indication that the closed stream has ended.
ready - indication that the stream has reset, and is ready to be written
to.
some samples are available to help you get started. one that creates a list of top npm contributors, and another that gets a bunch of data from twitter and generates valid json.
check issues
everyone is welcome to contribute. patches, bug-fixes, new features
clarinet
git checkout -b my_branch
git push origin my_branch
helpful tips:
check
index.html. there's two env vars you can set,
CRECORD and
CDEBUG.
CRECORD allows you to
record the event sequence from a new json test so you don't have to write everything.
CDEBUG can be set to
info or
debug.
info will
console.log all emits,
debug will
console.log what happens to each char.
in
test/clarinet.js there's two lines you might want to change.
#8 where you define
seps, if you are isolating a test you probably just want to run one sep, so change this array to
[undefined].
#718 which says
for (var key in docs) { is where you can change the docs you want to run. e.g. to run
foobar i would do something like
for (var key in {foobar:''}) {.
git clone git://github.com/dscape/clarinet.git
