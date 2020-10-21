NOTE: For node.js users, this API Client is no longer supported.

Please use https://github.com/Clarifai/clarifai-nodejs-grpc instead which is more feature rich, faster and supported. We will be introducing a new web grpc client shortly as well to fully deprecate this javascript client. Stay tuned.

Clarifai API JavaScript Client

This is the official JavaScript client for interacting with our powerful recognition API. The Clarifai API offers image and video recognition as a service. Whether you have one image or billions, you are only steps away from using artificial intelligence to recognize your visual content.

Try the Clarifai demo at: https://clarifai.com/demo

Sign up for a free account at: https://clarifai.com/developer/account/signup/

Read the developer guide at: https://clarifai.com/developer/guide/

Installation

Install the API client:

npm install clarifai

Basic Use

Firstly, generate your Clarifai API key on the API keys page. The client uses it for authentication.

Then, use the code below to create a Clarifai.App instance using which you interact with the client.

const Clarifai = require ( 'clarifai' ); const app = new Clarifai.App({ apiKey : 'YOUR_API_KEY' });

This will work in node.js and browsers via Browserify.

You can also use the SDK by adding this script to your HTML:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://sdk.clarifai.com/js/clarifai-latest.js" > </ script >

Documentation

Dive right into code examples to get up and running as quickly as possible with our Quick Start.

Learn the basics — predicting the contents of an image, searching across a collection and creating your own models with our Guide.

Check out the JSDoc for a deeper reference.

Looking for a different client? We have many languages available with lots of documentation Technical Reference

React Native

You'll most likely encounter the error process.nextTick is not a function while using this library with React Native.

To solve this, add process.nextTick = setImmediate; as close to the top of your entrypoint as you can. See #20 for more info.

License

This project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License - see the LICENSE file for details.