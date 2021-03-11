Add both Clappr and the plugin scripts to your HTML :
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/clappr@latest/dist/clappr.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/clappr-playback-rate-plugin@latest/lib/clappr-playback-rate-plugin.min.js"></script>
</head>
Then add
PlaybackRatePlugin into the list of plugins of your player instance :
var player = new Clappr.Player({
source: "https://your.video/here.mp4",
plugins: [
PlaybackRatePlugin
],
// [...]
});
You can also customize the labels and rates using the
playbackRateConfig property as shown below :
var player = new Clappr.Player({
// ...
source: "https://your.video/here.mp4",
plugins: [
PlaybackRatePlugin
],
playbackRateConfig: {
defaultValue: 1,
options: [
{value: 0.5, label: '0.5x'},
{value: 1, label: '1x'},
{value: 2, label: '2x'},
],
// rateSuffix: 'x',
},
});
This plugin adds the
getPlaybackRate and
setPlaybackRate methods to Clappr player instance.
var player = new Clappr.Player({
source: "https://your.video/here.mp4",
plugins: [
PlaybackRatePlugin
],
// [...]
});
var currentRate = player.getPlaybackRate(); // 1
player.setPlaybackRate(0.5); // set playback rate to 0.5
Add it to your project, for example, using NPM command :
$ npm install clappr-playback-rate-plugin
Then import the plugin into your application bundle :
import PlaybackRatePlugin from 'clappr-playback-rate-plugin'
// [...]
This plugin works only with HTML audio and video playbacks. (ie: it does not work for the Flash playback)
See Releases
Install dependencies :
yarn
Start HTTP dev server (http://0.0.0.0:8080) :
npm start