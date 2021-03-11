Clappr Playback Rate Plugin

Getting started

Add both Clappr and the plugin scripts to your HTML :

< head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/clappr@latest/dist/clappr.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/clappr-playback-rate-plugin@latest/lib/clappr-playback-rate-plugin.min.js" > </ script > </ head >

Then add PlaybackRatePlugin into the list of plugins of your player instance :

var player = new Clappr.Player({ source : "https://your.video/here.mp4" , plugins : [ PlaybackRatePlugin ], });

You can also customize the labels and rates using the playbackRateConfig property as shown below :

var player = new Clappr.Player({ source : "https://your.video/here.mp4" , plugins : [ PlaybackRatePlugin ], playbackRateConfig : { defaultValue : 1 , options : [ { value : 0.5 , label : '0.5x' }, { value : 1 , label : '1x' }, { value : 2 , label : '2x' }, ], }, });

External interface

This plugin adds the getPlaybackRate and setPlaybackRate methods to Clappr player instance.

var player = new Clappr.Player({ source : "https://your.video/here.mp4" , plugins : [ PlaybackRatePlugin ], }); var currentRate = player.getPlaybackRate(); player.setPlaybackRate( 0.5 );

Usage as Node.js external dependency

Add it to your project, for example, using NPM command :

npm install clappr-playback-rate-plugin

Then import the plugin into your application bundle :

import PlaybackRatePlugin from 'clappr-playback-rate-plugin'

Limitations

This plugin works only with HTML audio and video playbacks. (ie: it does not work for the Flash playback)

Changelog

See Releases

Development

Install dependencies :

yarn

Start HTTP dev server (http://0.0.0.0:8080) :