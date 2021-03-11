openbase logo
cpr

clappr-playback-rate-plugin

by Mike Griffith
0.7.0 (see all)

A plugin for the Clappr HTML5 video player that enables variable speed playback (0.5x, 1x, 2x, ...)

Readme

Clappr Playback Rate Plugin

Getting started

Add both Clappr and the plugin scripts to your HTML :

<head>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/clappr@latest/dist/clappr.min.js"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/clappr-playback-rate-plugin@latest/lib/clappr-playback-rate-plugin.min.js"></script>
</head>

Then add PlaybackRatePlugin into the list of plugins of your player instance :

var player = new Clappr.Player({
  source: "https://your.video/here.mp4",
  plugins: [
    PlaybackRatePlugin
  ],
  // [...]
});

You can also customize the labels and rates using the playbackRateConfig property as shown below :

var player = new Clappr.Player({
  // ...
  source: "https://your.video/here.mp4",
  plugins: [
    PlaybackRatePlugin
  ],
  playbackRateConfig: {
    defaultValue: 1,
    options: [
      {value: 0.5, label: '0.5x'},
      {value: 1, label: '1x'},
      {value: 2, label: '2x'},
    ],
    // rateSuffix: 'x',
  },
});

External interface

This plugin adds the getPlaybackRate and setPlaybackRate methods to Clappr player instance.

var player = new Clappr.Player({
  source: "https://your.video/here.mp4",
  plugins: [
    PlaybackRatePlugin
  ],
  // [...]
});

var currentRate = player.getPlaybackRate(); // 1

player.setPlaybackRate(0.5); // set playback rate to 0.5

Usage as Node.js external dependency

Add it to your project, for example, using NPM command :

$ npm install clappr-playback-rate-plugin

Then import the plugin into your application bundle :

import PlaybackRatePlugin from 'clappr-playback-rate-plugin'

// [...]

Limitations

This plugin works only with HTML audio and video playbacks. (ie: it does not work for the Flash playback)

Changelog

See Releases

Development

Install dependencies :

  yarn

Start HTTP dev server (http://0.0.0.0:8080) :

  npm start

