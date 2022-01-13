Huge changes in the latest version. See 0.4.0 version changelog for more information

Clappr is an extensible media player for the web. Your architecture is projected primarily into plugins, adding low accoupling by design to the project and the possibility to add infinitely features easily.

Clappr uses by default the HTMLVideoElement which guarantees support to many platforms. You have the possibility to extends the default HTML5 playback or the playback interface to create one new media support just like a plugin!

Clappr is a composition of two other projects: @clappr/core and @clappr/plugins.

The @clappr/core contains the basic functionalities from Clappr (plugin architecture, class abstractions, public interfaces, events handlers and etc) and the @clappr/plugins are the repository where the plugins maintained by the Clappr team lives. More info about those projects into your repositories.

All Clappr projects are written in *.js using the latest features of ECMAScript.

Clappr is under development but production-ready. Feel free to open issues and send pull requests.

🚩 Table of Contents

🎬 Usage

Via script tag:

Add the following script on your HTML:

< head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@clappr/player@latest/dist/clappr.min.js" > </ script > </ head >

Now, create the player:

< body > < div id = "player" > </ div > < script > var player = new Clappr.Player({source: "http://your.video/here.mp4" , parentId: "#player" }); </ script > </ body >

📹 Demo

Live demo to test, with a possibility to add external plugins.

📚 API Documentation

You can check the current API doc via @clappr/core here.

🛠️ Configuration

You can check the embed parameters supported by @clappr/core here.

🔌 Built-in Plugins

You can check the plugins used on Clappr player via @clappr/plugins here.

🤝 Third party plugins/integrations

External Plugins

Plugin Status Compatible with latest Clappr URL Media Control Ready Yes https://github.com/joaopaulovieira/clappr-media-control-plugin Video Queue (Playlist) Ready Yes https://github.com/joaopaulovieira/clappr-queue-plugin Thumbnails on seekbar Ready Yes https://github.com/tjenkinson/clappr-thumbnails-plugin Markers Ready Yes https://github.com/tjenkinson/clappr-markers-plugin Level Selector Ready Yes https://github.com/clappr/clappr-level-selector-plugin 360 videos Ready Yes https://github.com/thiagopnts/video-360 Chromecast Ready Yes https://github.com/clappr/clappr-chromecast-plugin DASH with shaka Ready Yes https://github.com/clappr/dash-shaka-playback Playback Speed Ready Yes https://github.com/bikegriffith/clappr-playback-rate-plugin Clappr Stats Ready Yes https://github.com/leandromoreira/clappr-stats Clappr Nerd Stats Ready Yes https://github.com/lucasrodcosta/clappr-nerd-stats Pause while far Ready Yes https://github.com/leandromoreira/clappr-pause-tab-visibility RTMP Ready Yes https://github.com/clappr/clappr-rtmp-plugin Picture-in-Picture Ready Yes https://github.com/tjenkinson/clappr-pip-plugin Hybrid P2P & CDN Ready Yes https://support.streamroot.io/hc/en-us/articles/360000913654-Clappr Comments on seekbar Ready ? https://github.com/Metrakit/clappr-comment-plugin Voice control Ready ? https://github.com/flavioribeiro/clappr-speech-control-plugin Dash WIP No https://github.com/shankardevy/clappr-dash-plugin Youtube Ready No https://github.com/towerz/clappr-youtube-playback Googel IMA Pre Roll Ready Yes https://github.com/kslimani/clappr-google-ima-html5-preroll VAST Ad plugin WIP No https://github.com/vix-simplex/clappr-ad-plugin Dynamic Overlay Ready Yes https://github.com/Lethea/clappr-dynamic-text-overlay Scroll Text Overlay Ready Yes https://github.com/Lethea/clappr-marquee-overlay Playback Speed Controller Ready Yes https://github.com/Lethea/clapper-playback-speed-plugin-extended FLV Ready Yes https://github.com/andrefilimono/clappr-flvjs-playback Context Menu Ready Yes https://github.com/joaopaulovieira/clappr-context-menu-plugin

External Integrations

Integration Status Compatible with latest Clappr URL P2P Media Loader Ready Yes https://github.com/Novage/p2p-media-loader

:film_strip: Supported Formats

Format HLS MP4 MP3 WEBM DASH RTMP JPG/PNG/GIF FLV IE10 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✘ IE11 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔ Microsoft Edge ✔ ✔ ? ? ? Firefox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Chrome ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Safari ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ iPhone ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✘ iPad ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✘ Android ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✘ WiiU Browser ✔ ✔ ✘ ? ✘ ? PS4 Browser ✔ ✔ ✘ ? ✘ ?

means that the support is made by an external plugin.

:play_or_pause_button: About Autoplay

Clappr has no control over autoplay Browser Policy.

Therefore, we're not able to execute play and unmute actions sequentially in every situation. There are a series of scenarios where the Browser blocks these actions based on it’s own policy.

Each browser has their own different restrictions, and the usual behavior is to activate the sound only after an user interaction with the player.

For more infos about auto play video policy, you can read these docs:

⁉️ FAQ & Troubleshooting

How to write a plugin?

See the wiki for more info.

How can I disable or override a plugin?

Let's say you want to disable or override a plugin.

Disable a plugin

var player = new Clappr.Player({ ... }); player.getPlugin( 'spinner' ).disable();

Override a plugin

export default class NoSpinner extends UIContainerPlugin { get name() { return 'spinner' } } new Clappr.Player({ plugins : [NoSpinner]})

How can I use clappr with ReactJS?

https://medium.com/@bikegriffith/using-clappr-with-reactjs-14a338e3451f#.9a36w0dpj

How can I use clappr with ionic/angular?

https://github.com/clappr/clappr/issues/933#issuecomment-228540381

How can I Log messages with Clappr?

Add this snippet before you instantiate the player Clappr.Log.setLevel(0)

Common steps to verify issues

Very often people open issues related to stream not working, freezing, glitching, stopping, and so on. You can try the steps below, taking notes about the results:

try to run the same example at CDN

check the cors headers at your servers

try to run it on hls.js demo page

try to run it on flashls. demo page

try to run on your page the following source: http://www.streambox.fr/playlists/x36xhzz/x36xhzz.m3u8

try different browsers/OS's to see if the problems remain

try to use a tool to check the health of your stream (both input, ie: RTMP, and segmentation, ie: DASH or HLS): like mediainfo (for instance you could: mediainfo http://www.example.com/my.m3u8 , Apple's mediastreamvalidator too, hls-analyzer and etc.

//HLS-Analyzer usage example pip install m3u8 git clone https://github.com/epiclabs-io/hls-analyzer.git cd hls-analyzer python hls-analyzer.py http://www.streambox.fr/playlists/x36xhzz/x36xhzz.m3u8

How to handle player fatal errors?

Player fatal errors can be handled using onError API event.

var player = new Clappr.Player({ parent : '#myplayer' , source : 'http://path.to/my/video.mp4' , events : { onError : function ( e ) { } } });

Note: the type of error event object depends on the type of the playback component resolved to play the video.

Example

This is a simple example using the no_op playback to display error messages.

You can try the following Javascript code on Clappr demo page:

var playerElement = document .getElementById( "player-wrapper" ); var r = 3 ; var player = new Clappr.Player({ source : 'http://clappr.io/bad_highline.mp4' , disableErrorScreen : true , height : 360 , width : 640 , events : { onError : function ( e ) { r--; var s = player.options.source; var t = 10 ; var retry = function ( ) { if (t === 0 ) { var o = player.options; o.source = s; player.configure(o); return ; } Clappr.$( '#retryCounter' ).text(t); t--; setTimeout(retry, 1000 ); }; player.configure({ autoPlay : true , source : 'playback.error' , playbackNotSupportedMessage : 'Network fatal error.' + ((r > 0 ) ? ' Retrying in <span id="retryCounter"></span> seconds ...' : ' All retry attempts failed' ), }); if (r > 0 ) { retry(); } } } }); player.attachTo(playerElement);

Another example

This example use a custom error container plugin to display error messages.

You can try the following Javascript code on Clappr demo page:

var playerElement = document .getElementById( "player-wrapper" ); var ErrorPlugin = Clappr.ContainerPlugin.extend({ name : 'error_plugin' , background : '' , bindEvents : function ( ) { this .listenTo( this .container, Clappr.Events.CONTAINER_ERROR, this .onError) }, hide : function ( ) { this ._err && this ._err.remove() }, show : function ( ) { var $ = Clappr.$ this .hide(); var txt = ( this .options.errorPlugin && this .options.errorPlugin.text) ? this .options.errorPlugin.text : 'A fatal error occured.' ; this ._err = $( '<div>' ) .css({ 'position' : 'absolute' , 'z-index' : '999' , 'width' : '100%' , 'height' : '100%' , 'background-image' : 'url(' + this .background + ')' , 'background-size' : 'contain' , 'background-repeat' : 'no-repeat' , 'padding-top' : '15%' , 'text-align' : 'center' , 'font-weight' : 'bold' , 'text-shadow' : '1px 1px #fff' , }) .append($( '<h2>' ) .text(txt) .css({ 'font-size' : '200%' , })) .append($( '<p>' ).html( 'Retrying in <span class="retry-counter">10</span> seconds ...' ) .css({ 'font-size' : '120%' , 'margin' : '15px' , })); this .container && this .container.$el.prepend( this ._err); }, onError : function ( e ) { if (! this .container) return ; this .show(); this .container.getPlugin( 'click_to_pause' ).disable(); var tid, t = 10 , retry = function ( ) { clearTimeout(tid); if (t === 0 ) { this .container.getPlugin( 'click_to_pause' ).enable(); if ( this .options.errorPlugin && this .options.errorPlugin.onRetry) { this .options.errorPlugin.onRetry(e); return ; } else { this .container.stop(); this .container.play(); return ; } } $( '.retry-counter' ).text(t); t--; tid = setTimeout(retry, 1000 ); }.bind( this ); retry(); } }); var player = new Clappr.Player({ disableErrorScreen : true , source : 'http://clappr.io/bad_highline.mp4' , plugins : [ErrorPlugin], errorPlugin : { onRetry : function ( e ) { player.configure({ source : 'http://clappr.io/highline.mp4' , autoPlay : true , }); } }, height : 360 , width : 640 }); player.attachTo(playerElement);

🚀 Companies using Clappr

https://github.com/clappr/clappr/issues/522

🙌 Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.