A library for node.js to build command-line interfaces (CLI). With its help, making a simple CLI application is a trivial task. It equally excels in complex tools with a lot of subcommands and specific features. This library supports argument coercion and completion suggestion — typing the commands is much easier.

Features:

Usage

npm install clap

const cli = require ( 'clap' ); const myCommand = cli.command( 'my-command [optional-arg]' ) .description( 'Optional description' ) .version( '1.2.3' ) .option( '-b, --bool' , 'Bollean option' ) .option( '--foo <foo>' , 'Option with required argument' ) .option( '--bar [bar]' , 'Option with optional argument' ) .option( '--baz [value]' , 'Option with optional argument and normalize function' , value => Number (value), 123 ) .action( function ( { options, args, literalArgs } ) { }); myCommand.run(); myCommand.run([ '--foo' , '123' , '-b' ]) myCommand .command( 'nested' ) .option( '-q, --quz' , 'Some parameter' , 'Default value' ) .end() .command( 'another-command [arg1] [arg2]' ) .command( 'level3-command' )

API

Command

.command () .description (value) .version (value, usage, description, action) .help (usage, description, action) .option (usage, description, ...options) .command (usageOrCommand) .extend (fn, ...options) .end () .init (command, context) .applyConfig (context) .prerareContenxt (context) .action (context) .parse (argv, suggest) .run (argv) .clone (deep) .createOptionValues () .getCommand (name) .getCommands () .getOption (name) .getOptions () .outputHelp ()

There are two usage:

. option ( usage , description, normalize, value ) . option ( usage , description, options )

Where options :

{ default : any , normalize: ( value, oldValue ) => { ... }, shortcut: ( value, oldValue ) => { ... }, action: () => { ... }, config: boolean }

License

MIT