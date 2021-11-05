node.js module which wraps the native clang-format executable.
$ npm install -g clang-format
$ clang-format -help
If your platform isn't yet supported, you can create the native binary from the latest upstream clang sources, make sure it is stripped and optimized (should be about 1.4MB as of mid-2015) and send a pull request to add it.
Ensuring that changes to your code are properly formatted is an important part
of your development workflow. Note that the
check-clang-format and
git-clang-format commands require Python to be globally available.
We recommend using a git pre-commit hook. You can configure this as follows:
add a
precommit script to your package.json file:
"scripts": {
"precommit": "check-clang-format"
}
By default, the user gets an error instructing them to run
./node_modules/.bin/git-clang-format. You may find it more ergonomic to set
up a package.json script, eg.
"scripts": { "format": "git-clang-format" }
In this case, add a second argument to the "precommit" script, giving the error you'd like to print for users, eg.
"precommit": "check-clang-format \"yarn format\""
Add a devDependency on the
husky package, which will add a
.git/hooks/pre-commit script, which in turn triggers the
precommit
package.json script to run whenever someone adds a commit in this repository:
$ yarn add -D husky
or
npm install --save-dev husky
Why do this in a pre-commit hook? For one thing, it's faster to run
clang-formatonly on the changed files, especially as the repository grows. Also, this lets you upgrade
clang-formator change your settings without needing to re-format the entire repository, while still enforcing that later changes follow the new style.
$ clang-format --glob=folder/**/*.js
This will run
clang-format once per file result, and show the total
formatted files at the end.
See node-glob for globbing semantics.
For Linux, compile a statically linked MinSizeRel build:
git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project.git
cd llvm-project
mkdir build
cd build
cmake -G Ninja -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=MinSizeRel -DLLVM_BUILD_STATIC=true -DLLVM_ENABLE_PROJECTS=clang ../llvm
ninja clang-format
strip bin/clang-format
For Mac OS X, static linking is not required.
Windows snapshot builds to include in the release can be found at the LLVM website.
Configure with:
cmake -G "Visual Studio 12" -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=MinSizeRel ..
In the generated Visual Studio project, search for the
clang-format binary in
the Solution Explorer window, right click and choose Build.