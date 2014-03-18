Claire

Claire is a random testing library for both property-based testing (QuickCheck-like) and random program generation (ScalaCheck command's like), which allows you to express your code's behaviours and invariants in a clear way.

Example

var claire = require ( 'claire' ) var _ = claire.data var forAll = claire.forAll var commutative_p = forAll( _.Int, _.Int ).satisfy( function ( a, b ) { return a + b == b + a }).asTest() var identity_p = forAll(_.Int).satisfy( function ( a ) { return a == a + 1 }) identity_p.asTest({ verbose : true , times : 100 })()

Installing

The easiest way is to grab it from NPM. If you're running in a Browser environment, you can use Browserify

npm install claire

Using with CommonJS

If you're not using NPM, Download the latest release, and require the claire.umd.js file:

var claire = require ( 'claire' )

Using with AMD

Download the latest release, and require the claire.umd.js file:

require ([ 'claire' ], function ( claire ) { ( ... ) })

Using without modules

Download the latest release, and load the claire.umd.js file. The properties are exposed in the global claire object:

< script src = "/path/to/claire.umd.js" > </ script >

Compiling from source

If you want to compile this library from the source, you'll need Git, Make, Node.js, and run the following commands:

git clone git://github.com/robotlolita/claire.git cd claire npm install make bundle

This will generate the dist/claire.umd.js file, which you can load in any JavaScript environment.

Documentation

You can read the documentation online or build it yourself:

git clone git://github.com/robotlolita/claire.git cd claire npm install make documentation

Then open the file docs/manual/build/html/index.html in your browser.

Platform support

This library assumes an ES5 environment, but can be easily supported in ES3 platforms by the use of shims. Just include es5-shim :)

Licence

Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Quildreen Motta.

Released under the MIT licence.