Lightweight text editor

Built with svelte (no external dependencies)

File size (bundle includes css, html and js)

min: 30kb

gzip: 10kb

Installation

npm install --save cl-editor

< head > ... </ head > < body > ... < div id = "editor" > </ div > ... </ body >

Usage

import Editor from 'cl-editor' ; const Editor = require ( 'cl-editor' );

const editor = new Editor({ target : document .getElementById( 'editor' ), props : { actions : [ 'b' , 'i' , 'u' , 'strike' , 'ul' , 'ol' , { name : 'copy' , icon : '<b>C</b>' , title : 'Copy' , result : () => { const selection = window .getSelection(); if (!selection.toString().length) { const range = document .createRange(); range.selectNodeContents(editor.refs.editor); selection.removeAllRanges(); selection.addRange(range); } editor.exec( 'copy' ); } }, 'h1' , 'h2' , 'p' ], height : '300px' , html : '' , removeFormatTags : [ 'h1' , 'h2' , 'blackquote' ] } })

API

editor.exec(cmd: string, value?: string) editor.getHtml(sanitize?: boolean) editor.getText() editor.setHtml(html: string, sanitize?: boolean) editor.saveRange() editor.restoreRange()

For list of available exec command visit https://codepen.io/netsi1964/pen/QbLLG

editor.$on( 'change' , (event) => console .log(event)) editor.$on( 'blur' , (event) => console .log(event))

editor.refs.<editor | raw | modal | colorPicker>

Actions

The actions prop lists predefined actions (and/or adds new actions) to be shown in the toolbar. If the prop is not set, all actions defined and exported in actions.js are made available, in the order in which they are defined. To limit or change the order of predefined actions shown, set it by passing an array of names of actions defined, eg.:

actions={[ "b" , "i" , "u" , "h2" , "ul" , "left" , "center" , "justify" , "forecolor" ]}

The editor looks up to see if name is already defined, and adds it to the toolbar if it is.

You can add a custom action by inserting it in the array, like how "copy" is defined in example above. Take a look at actions.js for more examples.

Usage in Svelte

It is easier to import and work directly from the source if you are using Svelte. You can handle change events via on:change .

<script> import Editor from "cl-editor/src/Editor.svelte" let html = '<h3>hello</h3>' let editor < /script> {@html html} <Editor {html} on:change={(evt)=>html = evt.detail}/ >

Example of customising the color picker palette

<script> import Editor from "cl-editor/src/Editor.svelte" let html = '<h3>hello</h3>' let colors = [ '#000000' , '#e60000' , '#ff9900' , '#ffff00' , '#008a00' , '#0066cc' , '#9933ff' , '#ffffff' , '#facccc' , '#ffebcc' , '#ffffcc' , '#cce8cc' , '#cce0f5' , '#ebd6ff' , '#bbbbbb' , '#f06666' , '#ffc266' , '#ffff66' , '#66b966' , '#66a3e0' , '#c285ff' , '#888888' , '#a10000' , '#b26b00' , '#b2b200' , '#006100' , '#0047b2' , '#6b24b2' , '#444444' , '#5c0000' , '#663d00' , '#666600' , '#003700' , '#002966' , '#3d1466' ] let editor < /script> {@html html} <Editor {html} {colors} on:change={(evt)=>html = evt.detail}/ >

To limit or define the tools shown in the toolbar, pass in an actions prop.

To easily get the editor content DOM element, pass an contentId prop, eg. contentId='notes-content' .

This is useful if you want to listen to resize of the editor and respond accordingly.

To do so, first enable resize on the editor:

.cl-content { resize : both; }

Now observe the resize:

<script> const ro = new ResizeObserver( entries => { const contentWd = entries[ 0 ].contentRect.width }) let editor $ : editor && ro.observe( document .getElementById( 'notes-content' )) < /script> <Editor {...otherEditorCfgs} contentId='notes-content' bind:this={editor} / >

Run demo

git clone https://github.com/nenadpnc/cl-text-editor.git cl-editor cd cl-editor npm i npm run dev

References

This library is inspired by these open source repos:

Licence

MIT License