⚠⚠ This repository was moved ⚠⚠

The package was moved to the main repository.

The classic editor build for CKEditor 5. Read more about the classic editor build and see the demo.

Documentation

See:

Installation for how to install this package and what it contains.

Basic API for how to create an editor and interact with it.

Configuration for how to configure the editor.

Creating custom builds for how to customize the build (configure and rebuild the editor bundle).

Quick start

First, install the build from npm:

npm install --save @ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic

And use it in your website:

< div id = "editor" > < p > This is the editor content. </ p > </ div > < script src = "./node_modules/@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic/build/ckeditor.js" > </ script > < script > ClassicEditor .create( document .querySelector( '#editor' ) ) .then( editor => { window .editor = editor; } ) .catch( error => { console .error( 'There was a problem initializing the editor.' , error ); } ); </ script >

Or in your JavaScript application:

import ClassicEditor from '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic' ; ClassicEditor .create( document .querySelector( '#editor' ) ) .then( editor => { window .editor = editor; } ) .catch( error => { console .error( 'There was a problem initializing the editor.' , error ); } );

Note: If you are planning to integrate CKEditor 5 deep into your application, it is actually more convenient and recommended to install and import the source modules directly (like it happens in ckeditor.js ). Read more in the Advanced setup guide.

License