CKEditor 5 mathematical feature ·

ckeditor5-math is a TeX-based mathematical plugin for CKEditor 5. You can use it to insert, edit, and view mathematical equations and formulas. This plugin supports MathJax, KaTeX and custom typesetting engines.

Table of contents

Features

TeX syntax

Inline and display equations

Preview view

Multiple typesetting engines

Have multiple input and output format

Paste support from plain text

Autoformat support

Demos

Screenshots

Requirements

Use same major version as your CKEditor 5 build

If you get duplicated modules error, you have mismatching versions.

Examples

Link to examples repository

Installation

Use official classic or inline build as a base:

Install plugin with NPM or Yarn

npm install ckeditor5-math --save-dev

yarn add ckeditor5-math --dev

Add import into ckeditor.js file

import Mathematics from 'ckeditor5-math/src/math' ;

Add it to built-in plugins

InlineEditor.builtinPlugins = [ Mathematics ];

Add math button to toolbar

InlineEditor.defaultConfig = { toolbar : { items : [ 'math' ] } };

Styles for Lark theme

Copy theme/ckeditor5-math folder from https://github.com/isaul32/ckeditor5/tree/master/packages/ckeditor5-theme-lark to your lark theme repository

Configuration & Usage

Plugin options

InlineEditor.defaultConfig = { math : { engine : 'mathjax' , lazyLoad : undefined , outputType : 'script' , forceOutputType : false , enablePreview : true , previewClassName : [], popupClassName : [] } }

Available typesetting engines

MathJax

Tested with latest 2.7

Has experimental (CHTML, SVG) support for 3.0.0 or newer version

KaTeX

Tested with version 0.12.0

Custom typesetting

Custom typesetting is possible to implement with engine config. For example, custom typesetting feature can be used when use back end rendering.

InlineEditor.defaultConfig = { math : { engine : ( equation, element, display, preview ) => { } } }

equation is equation in TeX format without delimiters.

is equation in TeX format without delimiters. element is DOM element reserved for rendering.

is DOM element reserved for rendering. display is boolean. Typesetting should be inline when false.

is boolean. Typesetting should be inline when false. preview is boolean. Rendering in preview when true.

Supported input and output formats

Supported input and output formats are:

< script type = "math/tex" > \sqrt{\frac{a}{b}} </ script > < script type = "math/tex; mode=display" > \sqrt{\frac{a}{b}} </ script > < span class = "math-tex" > \( \sqrt{\frac{a}{b}} \) </ span > < span class = "math-tex" > \[ \sqrt{\frac{a}{b}} \] </ span >

Paste support

From plain text

Paste TeX equations with delimiters. For example:

\[ x=\frac{-b\pm\sqrt{b^2-4ac}}{2a} \]

or

\( x=\frac{-b\pm\sqrt{b^2-4ac}}{2a} \)

Autoformat support

Inline mode

Ctrl+M can be used to add easily math formulas in inline mode.

Display mode

Autoformat for math can be used to add formula in display mode on a new line by adding \[ or $$ . This feature requires additional autoformat plugin to be added.

Add following lines into your build

import AutoformatMathematics from 'ckeditor5-math/src/autoformatmath' ; InlineEditor.builtinPlugins = [ AutoformatMathematics ];

Preview workaround

.ck-reset_all * css rules from ckeditor5-ui and ckeditor5-theme-lark break rendering in preview mode.

My solution for this is use rendering element outside of CKEditor DOM and place it to right place by using absolute position. Alternative solution could be using iframe, but then typesetting engine's scripts and styles have to copy to child document.

Development

Contributions, improvements and bug fixes are welcome. To aid in this, try out our developer environment w/ live reload support and CKEditor 5 inspector.

To enter a development loop with hot reload support: