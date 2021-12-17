Enhanced build of CKEditor 5 for Strapi

Enhanced build of CKEditor 5 to replace default Strapi WYSIWYG editor.

👀 Live Demo

Features

Enhanced build of CKEditor 5 with more capabilities then Classic Editor build has

Extensive set of features for your rich content

Automatically upload Inserted images to Strapi Media Library (thanks to ckeditor5-strapi-upload-plugin)

Access Strapi Media Library directly from the editor toolbar 🔥

Full screen mode 🔥

How to try

Check out 👀 live demo where you can test most of the features.

How to try manually

Clone repository and change directory

git clone https://github.com/Roslovets-Inc/ckeditor5-build-strapi-wysiwyg cd ckeditor5-build-strapi-wysiwyg

Install dependencies and build CKEditor (automatically)

npm i

Open demo/index.html in your system browser

How to use

Just install to your Strapi strapi-plugin-ckeditor5 plugin based on this build (recommended).

If you want to integrate the build manually examine strapi-plugin-ckeditor5 source code as an integration example.

How to add more features to the editor

If you want to see more features in this build feel free to request it in issues or create pull request. Together we will build a comprehensive editor for common needs.

⭐️ Show your support

Give a star if this project helped you.