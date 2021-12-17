Enhanced build of CKEditor 5 to replace default Strapi WYSIWYG editor.
Check out 👀 live demo where you can test most of the features.
git clone https://github.com/Roslovets-Inc/ckeditor5-build-strapi-wysiwyg
cd ckeditor5-build-strapi-wysiwyg
npm i
Just install to your Strapi strapi-plugin-ckeditor5 plugin based on this build (recommended).
If you want to integrate the build manually examine strapi-plugin-ckeditor5 source code as an integration example.
