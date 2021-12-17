openbase logo
ckeditor5-build-strapi-wysiwyg

by Roslovets-Inc
1.14.0 (see all)

Enhanced build of CKEditor 5 to replace default Strapi WYSIWYG editor

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-2.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Enhanced build of CKEditor 5 for Strapi

Enhanced build of CKEditor 5 to replace default Strapi WYSIWYG editor.

ckeditor5-build-strapi-wysiwyg demo screenshot

👀 Live Demo

Features

  • Enhanced build of CKEditor 5 with more capabilities then Classic Editor build has
  • Extensive set of features for your rich content
  • Automatically upload Inserted images to Strapi Media Library (thanks to ckeditor5-strapi-upload-plugin)
  • Access Strapi Media Library directly from the editor toolbar 🔥
  • Full screen mode 🔥

How to try

Check out 👀 live demo where you can test most of the features.

How to try manually

  1. Clone repository and change directory
git clone https://github.com/Roslovets-Inc/ckeditor5-build-strapi-wysiwyg
cd ckeditor5-build-strapi-wysiwyg
  1. Install dependencies and build CKEditor (automatically)
npm i
  1. Open demo/index.html in your system browser

How to use

Just install to your Strapi strapi-plugin-ckeditor5 plugin based on this build (recommended).

If you want to integrate the build manually examine strapi-plugin-ckeditor5 source code as an integration example.

How to add more features to the editor

If you want to see more features in this build feel free to request it in issues or create pull request. Together we will build a comprehensive editor for common needs.

⭐️ Show your support

Give a star if this project helped you.

