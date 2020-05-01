openbase logo
ckeditor5-build-classic-image-resize

by ckeditor
1.5.0 (see all)

The classic editor build of CKEditor 5.

Overview

Readme

CKEditor 5 classic editor build

⚠⚠ This repository was moved ⚠⚠

The package was moved to the main repository.

npm version Dependency Status devDependency Status

The classic editor build for CKEditor 5. Read more about the classic editor build and see the demo.

CKEditor 5 classic editor build screenshot

Documentation

See:

Quick start

First, install the build from npm:

npm install --save @ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic

And use it in your website:

<div id="editor">
    <p>This is the editor content.</p>
</div>
<script src="./node_modules/@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic/build/ckeditor.js"></script>
<script>
    ClassicEditor
        .create( document.querySelector( '#editor' ) )
        .then( editor => {
            window.editor = editor;
        } )
        .catch( error => {
            console.error( 'There was a problem initializing the editor.', error );
        } );
</script>

Or in your JavaScript application:

import ClassicEditor from '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic';

// Or using the CommonJS version:
// const ClassicEditor = require( '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic' );

ClassicEditor
    .create( document.querySelector( '#editor' ) )
    .then( editor => {
        window.editor = editor;
    } )
    .catch( error => {
        console.error( 'There was a problem initializing the editor.', error );
    } );

Note: If you are planning to integrate CKEditor 5 deep into your application, it is actually more convenient and recommended to install and import the source modules directly (like it happens in ckeditor.js). Read more in the Advanced setup guide.

License

Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the LICENSE.md file or https://ckeditor.com/legal/ckeditor-oss-license.

