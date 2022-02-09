CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG editor component for React

Official CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG editor component for React.

We are looking forward to your feedback! You can report any issues, ideas or feature requests on the integration issues page.

Usage

import { CKEditor } from 'ckeditor4-react' ; < CKEditor initData = { < p > This is an example CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG editor instance. </ p > } />

Documentation and examples

See the CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG Editor React Integration article in the CKEditor 4 documentation.

You can also check out CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG Editor React Integration example in CKEditor 4 Examples.

For even more examples, check out ready-to-fork samples inside samples directory. Each sample is a self-contained app that can be forked via GitHub or via services such as CodeSandbox. For instance, in order to clone basic sample, use this link.

React support

The CKEditor 4 React component was tested with React starting from 16.9 version including 17+ versions.

TypeScript support

TypeScript 3.5+ is supported.

Browser support

The CKEditor 4 React component works with all the supported browsers except for Internet Explorer 8-10. For Internet Explorer 11 the component requires additional polyfill for Promise .

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

Copyright (c) 2003-2022, CKSource Holding sp. z o.o. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the terms of any of the following licenses at your choice: