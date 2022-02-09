Official CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG editor component for React.
import { CKEditor } from 'ckeditor4-react';
<CKEditor initData={<p>This is an example CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG editor instance.</p>} />
See the CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG Editor React Integration article in the CKEditor 4 documentation.
You can also check out CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG Editor React Integration example in CKEditor 4 Examples.
For even more examples, check out ready-to-fork samples inside samples directory. Each sample is a self-contained app that can be forked via GitHub or via services such as CodeSandbox. For instance, in order to clone
basic sample, use this link.
The CKEditor 4 React component was tested with React starting from 16.9 version including 17+ versions.
TypeScript 3.5+ is supported.
The CKEditor 4 React component works with all the supported browsers except for Internet Explorer 8-10. For Internet Explorer 11 the component requires additional polyfill for
Promise.
We use this in our production env and it works alright. I'm honestly looking to change it out to something that was built from the ground up to work better with react however, based on my recent debugging into our applications memory usage. It turns out that our app is actually holding onto too much stuff relating to ckeditor, and it's never intuitive dealing with ckeditor just in general, so at some point I think we are going to make the jump to something else.