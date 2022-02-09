openbase logo
ckeditor4-react

by ckeditor
2.1.0 (see all)

Official CKEditor 4 React component.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.1K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

2

License

LGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React WYSIWYG Editor

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG editor component for React Tweet

npm version GitHub tag

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Official CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG editor component for React.

We are looking forward to your feedback! You can report any issues, ideas or feature requests on the integration issues page.

CKEditor 4 screenshot

Usage

import { CKEditor } from 'ckeditor4-react';

<CKEditor initData={<p>This is an example CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG editor instance.</p>} />

Documentation and examples

See the CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG Editor React Integration article in the CKEditor 4 documentation.

You can also check out CKEditor 4 WYSIWYG Editor React Integration example in CKEditor 4 Examples.

For even more examples, check out ready-to-fork samples inside samples directory. Each sample is a self-contained app that can be forked via GitHub or via services such as CodeSandbox. For instance, in order to clone basic sample, use this link.

React support

The CKEditor 4 React component was tested with React starting from 16.9 version including 17+ versions.

TypeScript support

TypeScript 3.5+ is supported.

Browser support

The CKEditor 4 React component works with all the supported browsers except for Internet Explorer 8-10. For Internet Explorer 11 the component requires additional polyfill for Promise.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

Copyright (c) 2003-2022, CKSource Holding sp. z o.o. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the terms of any of the following licenses at your choice:

For full details about the license, please check the LICENSE.md file.

Chase GibbonsLogan, Ut61 Ratings0 Reviews
5 months ago

We use this in our production env and it works alright. I'm honestly looking to change it out to something that was built from the ground up to work better with react however, based on my recent debugging into our applications memory usage. It turns out that our app is actually holding onto too much stuff relating to ckeditor, and it's never intuitive dealing with ckeditor just in general, so at some point I think we are going to make the jump to something else.

