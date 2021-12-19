openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cwp

ckeditor-wordcount-plugin

by Ingo
1.17.9 (see all)

WordCount Plugin for CKEditor

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

62

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CKEditor-WordCount-Plugin

WordCount Plugin for CKEditor v4 (or above) that counts the words/characters an shows the word count and/or char count in the footer of the editor.

Screenshot

Demo

http://w8tcha.github.io/CKEditor-WordCount-Plugin/

DISCLAIMER: This is a forked Version, i can not find the original Author anymore if anyone knows the original Author please contact me and i can include the Author in the Copyright Notices.

License

Licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Installation

If building a new editor using the CKBuilder from http://ckeditor.com/, there is no need to follow numbers steps below. If adding the Word Count & Char Count plugin to an already established CKEditor, follow the numbered steps below.

  1. Download the Word Count & Char Count plugin from http://ckeditor.com/addon/wordcount or https://github.com/w8tcha/CKEditor-WordCount-Plugin. This will download a folder named wordcount_version.zip or CKEditor-WordCount-Plugin-master.zip to your Downloads folder.
  2. Download the Notification plugin from http://ckeditor.com/addon/notification. This will download a folder named notification_version.zip to your Downloads folder.
  3. Extract the .zip folders for both the Word Count & Char Count and Notification plugin. After extraction, you should have a folder named wordcount and a folder named notification.
  4. Move the wordcount folder to /web/server/root/ckeditor/plugins/. Move the notification folder to /web/server/root/ckeditor/plugins/.
  5. Add the following line of text to the config.js file, which is located at /web/server/root/ckeditor/.
config.extraPlugins = 'wordcount,notification';

Below is an example of what your config.js file might look like after adding config.extraPlugins = 'wordcount,notification';

CKEDITOR.editorConfig = function( config ) {
  config.extraPlugins = 'wordcount,notification';
  config.toolbar [
  et cetera . . .
  ];
};

There now should be text in the bottom right-hand corner of your CKEditor which counts the number of Paragraphs and number of Words in your CKEditor.

To modify the behavior of the Word Count & Char Count text at the bottom right-hand corner of your CKEditor, add the following text to your config.js file located at /web/server/root/ckeditor/config.js.

config.wordcount = {

    // Whether or not you Show Remaining Count (if Maximum Word/Char/Paragraphs Count is set)
    showRemaining: false,
    
    // Whether or not you want to show the Paragraphs Count
    showParagraphs: true,

    // Whether or not you want to show the Word Count
    showWordCount: true,

    // Whether or not you want to show the Char Count
    showCharCount: false,
    
    // Whether or not you want to Count Bytes as Characters (needed for Multibyte languages such as Korean and Chinese)
    countBytesAsChars: false,

    // Whether or not you want to count Spaces as Chars
    countSpacesAsChars: false,

    // Whether or not to include Html chars in the Char Count
    countHTML: false,
    
    // Whether or not to include Line Breaks in the Char Count
    countLineBreaks: false,
    
    // Whether or not to prevent entering new Content when limit is reached.
    hardLimit: true,
    
    // Whether or not to to Warn only When limit is reached. Otherwise content above the limit will be deleted on paste or entering
    warnOnLimitOnly: false,

    // Maximum allowed Word Count, -1 is default for unlimited
    maxWordCount: -1,

    // Maximum allowed Char Count, -1 is default for unlimited
    maxCharCount: -1,
    
    // Maximum allowed Paragraphs Count, -1 is default for unlimited
    maxParagraphs: -1,

    // How long to show the 'paste' warning, 0 is default for not auto-closing the notification
    pasteWarningDuration: 0,
    

    // Add filter to add or remove element before counting (see CKEDITOR.htmlParser.filter), Default value : null (no filter)
    filter: new CKEDITOR.htmlParser.filter({
        elements: {
            div: function( element ) {
                if(element.attributes.class == 'mediaembed') {
                    return false;
                }
            }
        }
    })
};

Note: If you plan to change some of the JavaScript, you probably will not want to use the CKBuilder, because this will place the JavaScript of the Word Count & Char Count plugin in the ckeditor.js file located at /web/server/root/ckeditor/ckeditor.js. The JavaScript for the Word Count & Char Count plugin in the ckeditor.js file is different than the JavaScript used when manually adding the Word Count & Char Count plugin. When manually adding the Word Count & Char Count plugin, the JavaScript will be in the plugin.js file located at

If you want to query the current wordcount you can do it via 

// get the word count
CKEDITOR.instances.editor1.wordCount.wordCount 

// get the char count
CKEDITOR.instances.editor1.wordCount.charCount

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial