WordCount Plugin for CKEditor v4 (or above) that counts the words/characters an shows the word count and/or char count in the footer of the editor.

Demo

http://w8tcha.github.io/CKEditor-WordCount-Plugin/

DISCLAIMER: This is a forked Version, i can not find the original Author anymore if anyone knows the original Author please contact me and i can include the Author in the Copyright Notices.

License

Licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Installation

If building a new editor using the CKBuilder from http://ckeditor.com/, there is no need to follow numbers steps below. If adding the Word Count & Char Count plugin to an already established CKEditor, follow the numbered steps below.

Download the Word Count & Char Count plugin from http://ckeditor.com/addon/wordcount or https://github.com/w8tcha/CKEditor-WordCount-Plugin. This will download a folder named wordcount_version.zip or CKEditor-WordCount-Plugin-master.zip to your Downloads folder. Download the Notification plugin from http://ckeditor.com/addon/notification. This will download a folder named notification_version.zip to your Downloads folder. Extract the .zip folders for both the Word Count & Char Count and Notification plugin. After extraction, you should have a folder named wordcount and a folder named notification. Move the wordcount folder to /web/server/root/ckeditor/plugins/. Move the notification folder to /web/server/root/ckeditor/plugins/. Add the following line of text to the config.js file, which is located at /web/server/root/ckeditor/.

config.extraPlugins = 'wordcount,notification' ;

Below is an example of what your config.js file might look like after adding config.extraPlugins = 'wordcount,notification';

CKEDITOR.editorConfig = function ( config ) { config.extraPlugins = 'wordcount,notification' ; config.toolbar [ et cetera . . . ]; };

There now should be text in the bottom right-hand corner of your CKEditor which counts the number of Paragraphs and number of Words in your CKEditor.

To modify the behavior of the Word Count & Char Count text at the bottom right-hand corner of your CKEditor, add the following text to your config.js file located at /web/server/root/ckeditor/config.js.

config.wordcount = { showRemaining : false , showParagraphs : true , showWordCount : true , showCharCount : false , countBytesAsChars : false , countSpacesAsChars : false , countHTML : false , countLineBreaks : false , hardLimit : true , warnOnLimitOnly : false , maxWordCount : -1 , maxCharCount : -1 , maxParagraphs : -1 , pasteWarningDuration : 0 , filter : new CKEDITOR.htmlParser.filter({ elements : { div : function ( element ) { if (element.attributes.class == 'mediaembed' ) { return false ; } } } }) };

Note: If you plan to change some of the JavaScript, you probably will not want to use the CKBuilder, because this will place the JavaScript of the Word Count & Char Count plugin in the ckeditor.js file located at /web/server/root/ckeditor/ckeditor.js. The JavaScript for the Word Count & Char Count plugin in the ckeditor.js file is different than the JavaScript used when manually adding the Word Count & Char Count plugin. When manually adding the Word Count & Char Count plugin, the JavaScript will be in the plugin.js file located at

If you want to query the current wordcount you can do it via