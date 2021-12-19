WordCount Plugin for CKEditor v4 (or above) that counts the words/characters an shows the word count and/or char count in the footer of the editor.
http://w8tcha.github.io/CKEditor-WordCount-Plugin/
DISCLAIMER: This is a forked Version, i can not find the original Author anymore if anyone knows the original Author please contact me and i can include the Author in the Copyright Notices.
Licensed under the terms of the MIT License.
If building a new editor using the CKBuilder from http://ckeditor.com/, there is no need to follow numbers steps below. If adding the Word Count & Char Count plugin to an already established CKEditor, follow the numbered steps below.
config.extraPlugins = 'wordcount,notification';
Below is an example of what your config.js file might look like after adding config.extraPlugins = 'wordcount,notification';
CKEDITOR.editorConfig = function( config ) {
config.extraPlugins = 'wordcount,notification';
config.toolbar [
et cetera . . .
];
};
There now should be text in the bottom right-hand corner of your CKEditor which counts the number of Paragraphs and number of Words in your CKEditor.
To modify the behavior of the Word Count & Char Count text at the bottom right-hand corner of your CKEditor, add the following text to your config.js file located at /web/server/root/ckeditor/config.js.
config.wordcount = {
// Whether or not you Show Remaining Count (if Maximum Word/Char/Paragraphs Count is set)
showRemaining: false,
// Whether or not you want to show the Paragraphs Count
showParagraphs: true,
// Whether or not you want to show the Word Count
showWordCount: true,
// Whether or not you want to show the Char Count
showCharCount: false,
// Whether or not you want to Count Bytes as Characters (needed for Multibyte languages such as Korean and Chinese)
countBytesAsChars: false,
// Whether or not you want to count Spaces as Chars
countSpacesAsChars: false,
// Whether or not to include Html chars in the Char Count
countHTML: false,
// Whether or not to include Line Breaks in the Char Count
countLineBreaks: false,
// Whether or not to prevent entering new Content when limit is reached.
hardLimit: true,
// Whether or not to to Warn only When limit is reached. Otherwise content above the limit will be deleted on paste or entering
warnOnLimitOnly: false,
// Maximum allowed Word Count, -1 is default for unlimited
maxWordCount: -1,
// Maximum allowed Char Count, -1 is default for unlimited
maxCharCount: -1,
// Maximum allowed Paragraphs Count, -1 is default for unlimited
maxParagraphs: -1,
// How long to show the 'paste' warning, 0 is default for not auto-closing the notification
pasteWarningDuration: 0,
// Add filter to add or remove element before counting (see CKEDITOR.htmlParser.filter), Default value : null (no filter)
filter: new CKEDITOR.htmlParser.filter({
elements: {
div: function( element ) {
if(element.attributes.class == 'mediaembed') {
return false;
}
}
}
})
};
Note: If you plan to change some of the JavaScript, you probably will not want to use the CKBuilder, because this will place the JavaScript of the Word Count & Char Count plugin in the ckeditor.js file located at /web/server/root/ckeditor/ckeditor.js. The JavaScript for the Word Count & Char Count plugin in the ckeditor.js file is different than the JavaScript used when manually adding the Word Count & Char Count plugin. When manually adding the Word Count & Char Count plugin, the JavaScript will be in the plugin.js file located at
If you want to query the current wordcount you can do it via
// get the word count
CKEDITOR.instances.editor1.wordCount.wordCount
// get the char count
CKEDITOR.instances.editor1.wordCount.charCount