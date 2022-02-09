CKEditor 4 - Releases

This repository contains the official release versions of CKEditor 4.

There are four versions for each release — standard-all , basic , standard , and full . They differ in the number of plugins that are compiled into the main ckeditor.js file as well as the toolbar configuration.

See the comparison of the basic , standard , and full installation presets for more details.

The standard-all build includes all official CKSource plugins with only those from the standard installation preset compiled into the ckeditor.js file and enabled in the configuration.

All versions available in this repository were built using CKBuilder, so they are optimized and ready to be used in a production environment.

Documentation

Developer documentation for CKEditor is available online at: https://ckeditor.com/docs/.

Installation

Git clone

To install one of the available releases, just clone this repository and switch to the respective branch (see next section):

git clone -b <release branch> git://github.com/ckeditor/ckeditor4-releases.git

Git submodule

If you are using git for your project and you want to integrate CKEditor, we recommend to add this repository as a submodule.

git submodule add -b < release branch> git://github.com/ckeditor/ckeditor-releases.git <clone dir> git commit -m "Added CKEditor submodule in <clone dir> directory."

Using Package Managers

See the Installing CKEditor with Package Managers article for more details about installing CKEditor with Bower, Composer and npm.

Repository Structure

Branches

This repository contains the following branches:

master and latest – the latest release of the standard-all preset (including betas).

and – the latest release of the preset (including betas). stable – the latest stable release of the standard-all preset (non-beta).

– the latest stable release of the preset (non-beta). A.B.x (e.g. 4.3.x ) – the latest release of the standard-all preset in the A.B branch.

(e.g. ) – the latest release of the preset in the branch. (basic|standard|full)/stable – the latest stable release tag point (non-beta).

– the latest stable release tag point (non-beta). (basic|standard|full)/latest – the latest release tag point (including betas).

– the latest release tag point (including betas). (basic|standard|full)/A.B.x (e.g. basic/4.0.x ) – the latest releases in the A.B branch.

Since version 4.3.3 this repository uses the following tag naming rules:

x.y.z – contains the standard-all editor build, e.g. 4.3.3 , 4.4.0 etc.

– contains the editor build, e.g. , etc. (basic|standard|full)/x.y.z – contains the editor build with a given preset, e.g. basic/4.3.3 .

The version numbers follow the Semantic Versioning 2.0.0 scheme.

Up to version 4.3.2 the tags were released in the following form x.y[.z]/(basic|standard|full) . For example: 4.0/basic , 4.0.1/standard . This convention was changed in CKEditor 4.3.3 to conform to the Semantic Versioning scheme.

Checking Your Installation

The editor comes with a sample page that can be used to verify if the installation succeeded. Take a look at the samples directory.

To test your installation, just call the following page for your website:

http :

For example:

http :

License

Licensed under the GPL, LGPL, and MPL licenses, at your choice.