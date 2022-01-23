Syntax Highlighting for the CKEditor (Source View and Source Dialog) with the CodeMirror Plugin

Available Shortcuts

'CTRL + K' to comment the currently selected text

'CTRL + SHIFT + K' to uncomment currently selected text

'CTRL + ALT + K' to auto format currently selected text

'CTRL + Q' Expand/Collapse Code Block

'CTRL + F' to perform a search

'CTRL + G' to find next

'CTRL + SHIFT + G' to find previous

'CTRL + SHIFT + F' to find and replace

'CTRL + SHIFT + R' to find and replace all

Demo

http://w8tcha.github.io/CKEditor-CodeMirror-Plugin/

The Full Theme List can be found here: http://codemirror.net/demo/theme.html

License

Licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Installation

Extract the contents of the file into the "plugins" folder of CKEditor. In the CKEditor configuration file (config.js) add the following code:

config.extraPlugins = 'codemirror' ;

If you are using CKEditor in inline mode you also need to add the sourcedialog to the extra Plugins list

config.extraPlugins = 'sourcedialog,codemirror' ;

To Configure the Plugin the following options are available...