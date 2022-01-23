openbase logo
ccp

ckeditor-codemirror-plugin

by Ingo
1.18.1 (see all)

Syntax Highlighting for the CKEditor

Popularity

Downloads/wk

308

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CKEditor-CodeMirror-Plugin

Syntax Highlighting for the CKEditor (Source View and Source Dialog) with the CodeMirror Plugin

Available Shortcuts

  • 'CTRL + K' to comment the currently selected text
  • 'CTRL + SHIFT + K' to uncomment currently selected text
  • 'CTRL + ALT + K' to auto format currently selected text
  • 'CTRL + Q' Expand/Collapse Code Block
  • 'CTRL + F' to perform a search
  • 'CTRL + G' to find next
  • 'CTRL + SHIFT + G' to find previous
  • 'CTRL + SHIFT + F' to find and replace
  • 'CTRL + SHIFT + R' to find and replace all

Demo

http://w8tcha.github.io/CKEditor-CodeMirror-Plugin/

The Full Theme List can be found here: http://codemirror.net/demo/theme.html

Screenshot

Screenshot

License

Licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Installation

  1. Extract the contents of the file into the "plugins" folder of CKEditor.
  2. In the CKEditor configuration file (config.js) add the following code:
config.extraPlugins = 'codemirror';

If you are using CKEditor in inline mode you also need to add the sourcedialog to the extra Plugins list 

config.extraPlugins = 'sourcedialog,codemirror';
  1. To Configure the Plugin the following options are available...
config.codemirror = {
    
    // Whether or not you want Brackets to automatically close themselves
    autoCloseBrackets: true,

     // Whether or not you want tags to automatically close themselves
    autoCloseTags: true,

     // Whether or not to automatically format code should be done when the editor is loaded
    autoFormatOnStart: true, 
    
    // Whether or not to automatically format code which has just been uncommented
    autoFormatOnUncomment: true,
    
    // Whether or not to continue a comment when you press Enter inside a comment block
    continueComments: true,

     // Whether or not you wish to enable code folding (requires 'lineNumbers' to be set to 'true')
    enableCodeFolding: true,
    
    // Whether or not to enable code formatting
    enableCodeFormatting: true,
    
    // Whether or not to enable search tools, CTRL+F (Find), CTRL+SHIFT+F (Replace), CTRL+SHIFT+R (Replace All), CTRL+G (Find Next), CTRL+SHIFT+G (Find Previous)
    enableSearchTools: true,
    
    // Whether or not to highlight all matches of current word/selection
    highlightMatches: true,

     // Whether, when indenting, the first N*tabSize spaces should be replaced by N tabs
    indentWithTabs: false,

     // Whether or not you want to show line numbers
    lineNumbers: true,
    
    // Whether or not you want to use line wrapping
    lineWrapping: true,

     // Define the language specific mode 'htmlmixed' for html  including (css, xml, javascript), 'application/x-httpd-php' for php mode including html, or 'text/javascript' for using java script only 
    mode: 'htmlmixed',
    
    // Whether or not you want to highlight matching braces
    matchBrackets: true,
    
    // Whether or not you want to highlight matching tags
    matchTags: true,

    // Whether or not to show the showAutoCompleteButton   button on the toolbar
    showAutoCompleteButton: true,
     
     // Whether or not to show the comment button on the toolbar
    showCommentButton: true,

    // Whether or not to show the format button on the toolbar
    showFormatButton: true,

     // Whether or not to show the search Code button on the toolbar
    showSearchButton: true,

     // Whether or not to show Trailing Spaces
    showTrailingSpace: true,
    
    // Whether or not to show the uncomment button on the toolbar
    showUncommentButton: true,

     // Whether or not to highlight the currently active line
    styleActiveLine: true,

     // Set this to the theme you wish to use (codemirror themes)
    theme: 'default',
    
    // "Whether or not to use Beautify for auto formatting On start
    useBeautifyOnStart: false
};

