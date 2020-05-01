ckeditor-build-with-simple-upload-provider-strapi

The package was moved to the main repository.
The classic editor build for CKEditor 5. Read more about the classic editor build and see the demo.
See:
First, install the build from npm:
npm install --save @ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic
And use it in your website:
<div id="editor">
<p>This is the editor content.</p>
</div>
<script src="./node_modules/@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic/build/ckeditor.js"></script>
<script>
ClassicEditor
.create( document.querySelector( '#editor' ) )
.then( editor => {
window.editor = editor;
} )
.catch( error => {
console.error( 'There was a problem initializing the editor.', error );
} );
</script>
Or in your JavaScript application:
import ClassicEditor from '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic';
// Or using the CommonJS version:
// const ClassicEditor = require( '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic' );
ClassicEditor
.create( document.querySelector( '#editor' ) )
.then( editor => {
window.editor = editor;
} )
.catch( error => {
console.error( 'There was a problem initializing the editor.', error );
} );
Note: If you are planning to integrate CKEditor 5 deep into your application, it is actually more convenient and recommended to install and import the source modules directly (like it happens in
ckeditor.js). Read more in the Advanced setup guide.
Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the
LICENSE.md file or https://ckeditor.com/legal/ckeditor-oss-license.