This repository contains the official release versions of CKEditor 4.
There are four versions for each release —
standard-all,
basic,
standard, and
full.
They differ in the number of plugins that are compiled into the main
ckeditor.js file as well as the toolbar configuration.
See the comparison of the
basic,
standard, and
full installation presets for more details.
The
standard-all build includes all official CKSource plugins with only those from the
standard installation preset compiled into the
ckeditor.js file and enabled in the configuration.
All versions available in this repository were built using CKBuilder, so they are optimized and ready to be used in a production environment.
Developer documentation for CKEditor is available online at: https://ckeditor.com/docs/.
To install one of the available releases, just clone this repository and switch to the respective branch (see next section):
git clone -b <release branch> git://github.com/ckeditor/ckeditor4-releases.git
If you are using git for your project and you want to integrate CKEditor, we recommend to add this repository as a submodule.
git submodule add -b <release branch> git://github.com/ckeditor/ckeditor-releases.git <clone dir>
git commit -m "Added CKEditor submodule in <clone dir> directory."
See the Installing CKEditor with Package Managers article for more details about installing CKEditor with Bower, Composer and npm.
This repository contains the following branches:
master and
latest – the latest release of the
standard-all preset (including betas).
stable – the latest stable release of the
standard-all preset (non-beta).
A.B.x (e.g.
4.3.x) – the latest release of the
standard-all preset in the
A.B branch.
(basic|standard|full)/stable – the latest stable release tag point (non-beta).
(basic|standard|full)/latest – the latest release tag point (including betas).
(basic|standard|full)/A.B.x (e.g.
basic/4.0.x) – the latest releases in the
A.B branch.
Since version 4.3.3 this repository uses the following tag naming rules:
x.y.z – contains the
standard-all editor build, e.g.
4.3.3,
4.4.0 etc.
(basic|standard|full)/x.y.z – contains the editor build with a given preset, e.g.
basic/4.3.3.
The version numbers follow the Semantic Versioning 2.0.0 scheme.
Up to version 4.3.2 the tags were released in the following form
x.y[.z]/(basic|standard|full).
For example:
4.0/basic,
4.0.1/standard. This convention was changed in CKEditor 4.3.3 to conform to the Semantic Versioning scheme.
The editor comes with a sample page that can be used to verify if the installation succeeded. Take a look at the
samples directory.
To test your installation, just call the following page for your website:
http://<your site>/<CKEditor installation path>/samples/index.html
For example:
http://www.example.com/ckeditor/samples/index.html
Licensed under the GPL, LGPL, and MPL licenses, at your choice.
Please check the
LICENSE.md file for more information about the license.