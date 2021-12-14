A tool that can transform CommonJS to ESM
This is a tool that converts CommonJS modules into tree-shakeable ES Modules. This allows you to not only bundle CommonJS modules for the browser, but also makes it possible for you to bundle them in modern tools such as Rollup.
It can also be used as a tool for migrating a CommonJS-based codebase to one based on ES-modules via a simple CLI.
cjstoesm can be used from the Command Line, as a JavaScript library, and as a TypeScript Custom Transformer.
Prior art such as babel-plugin-transform-commonjs and rollup-plugin-commonjs exists, but this Custom Transformer aims at producing code that is just as tree-shakeable as equivalent code written natively with ES Modules. Additionally, it aims to be as clean as possible, with no "wrappers" around modules as can be seen in other similar solutions.
For example, here's how
cjstoesm may rewrite a CommonJS module:
Input
exports.foo = function foo() {};
Output
export function foo() {}
Here's another example:
Input
module.exports = {
foo() {
return 2 + 2;
},
bar: 3,
baz: new RegExp("")
};
Output
export function foo() {
return 2 + 2;
}
export const bar = 3;
export const baz = new RegExp("");
export default {foo, bar, baz};
The same goes for
require(...) calls:
Input:
const {foo: bar} = require("./my-module");
Output:
import {foo as bar} from "./my-module.js";
And for complex require calls such as:
Input:
const {
foo: {bar: baz}
} = require("./my-module").something("bar");
Output:
import {something} from "./my-module.js";
const {
foo: {bar: baz}
} = {something}.something("bar");
As you can see, this transformer will attempt to produce code that generates as granular imports and exports as possible.
$ npm install cjstoesm
$ yarn add cjstoesm
$ pnpm add cjstoesm
First, add the peer dependency
typescript as a dependency to the package(s) from which you're going to run
cjstoesm. Alternatively, if you want to run it from anywhere, you can also install it globally:
npm i -g typescript. Now, you can simply run:
$ npx cjstoesm
You can also run
cjstoesm along with its peer dependencies in one combined command:
$ npx -p typescript -p cjstoesm cjstoesm
cjstoesm depends on
typescript, so you need to manually install this as well.
cjstoesm can be used in a variety of ways. The most straightforward usage is directly from the CLI:
You can use this library as a CLI to convert your project files from using CommonJS to using ESM.
The following command transforms all files matched by the glob
**/*.* and emits them to the folder
dist from the current working directory:
cjstoesm "**/*.*" dist
Here's an overview of the options that can be passed via the CLI:
$ cjstoesm --help
Usage: cjstoesm transform [options] <input> <outDir>
Transforms CJS to ESM modules based on the input glob
Options:
-d, --debug [arg] Whether to print debug information
-v, --verbose [arg] Whether to print verbose information
-s, --silent [arg] Whether to not print anything
-c, --cwd [arg] Optionally which directory to use as the current working directory
-p, --preserve-module-specifiers [arg] Determines whether or not module specifiers are preserved. Possible values are: "external", "internal", "always", and "never" (default: "external")
-m, --dry [arg] If true, no files will be written to disk
-h, --help display help for command
For example, you can run
cjstoesm transform "**/*.*" dist to transform all files matched by the glob
**/*.* and emit them to the folder
dist from the current working directory.
You can also just run
cjstoesm "**/*.*" dist which is an alias for the
transform command.
The default behavior is to add file extensions to module specifiers to align with the implementation in node.js and across browsers.
You can customize this with the
--preserve-module-specifiers command line option. See the API Options for documentation for the possible values you can pass for it.
You can also use this library programmatically:
import {transform} from "cjstoesm";
await transform({
input: "src/**/*.*",
outDir: "dist"
});
Alternatively, if you don't want the transform function to automatically write files to disk, you can pass
write: false as an option and handle
it yourself:
import {transform} from "cjstoesm";
import {writeFileSync} from "fs";
const result = await transform({
input: "src/**/*.*",
outDir: "dist",
write: false
});
// Write to disk
for (const {fileName, text} of result.files) {
writeFileSync(fileName, text);
}
interface TransformOptions {
/**
* The input glob(s) to match against the file system
*/
input: string[] | string;
/**
* The output directory to use
*/
outDir: string;
/**
* If write is false, no files will be written to disk
*/
write: boolean;
/**
* The FileSystem to use. Useful if you want to work with a virtual file system. Defaults to using the "fs" module
*/
fileSystem: FileSystem;
/**
* A logger that can print messages of varying severity depending on the log level
*/
logger: Loggable;
/**
* The base directory (defaults to process.cwd())
*/
cwd: string;
/**
* Determines how module specifiers are treated.
* - external (default): CommonJS module specifiers identifying libraries or built-in modules are preserved (default)
* - internal: CommonJS module specifiers identifying anything else than libraries or built-in modules are preserved
* - always: CommonJS module specifiers are never transformed.
* - never: CommonJS module specifiers are always transformed
* It can also take a function that is invoked with a module specifier and returns a boolean determining whether or not it should be preserved
*/
preserveModuleSpecifiers: "always" | "never" | "external" | "internal" | ((specifier: string) => boolean);
/**
* If given, a specific TypeScript version to use
*/
typescript: typeof TS;
/**
* If true, debug information will be printed. If a function is provided, it will be invoked for each file name. Returning true from the function
* determines that debug information will be printed related to that file
*/
debug: boolean | string | ((file: string) => boolean);
}
cjstoesm also provides its functionality as a Custom Transformer for Typescript.
This makes it possible for you to use it directly with TypeScript's Compiler APIs. It works completely fine on JavaScript files, so long as you enable
allowJs in your CompilerOptions.
The simplest way of transpiling with Typescript would be with
transpileModule:
import {ModuleKind, transpileModule} from "typescript";
import {cjsToEsm} from "cjstoesm";
const result = transpileModule(`const {join} = require("path");`, {
transformers: cjsToEsm(),
compilerOptions: {
module: ModuleKind.ESNext
}
});
// 'import { join } from "path"' is printed to the console
console.log(result.outputText);
You may use this is conjunction with other Custom Transformers by importing
commonJsToEsmTransformerFactory instead:
import {ModuleKind, transpileModule} from "typescript";
import {cjsToEsmTransformerFactory} from "cjstoesm";
transpileModule(`const {join} = require("path");`, {
transformers: {
before: [cjsToEsmTransformerFactory(), someOtherTransformerFactory()],
after: [
// ...
],
afterDeclarations: [
// ...
]
},
compilerOptions: {
module: ModuleKind.ESNext
}
});
You can also use Custom Transformers with entire Typescript Programs:
import {getDefaultCompilerOptions, createProgram, createCompilerHost} from "typescript";
import {cjsToEsm} from "cjstoesm";
const options = getDefaultCompilerOptions();
const program = createProgram({
options,
rootNames: ["my-file.js", "my-other-file.ts"],
host: createCompilerHost(options)
});
program.emit(undefined, undefined, undefined, undefined, cjsToEsm());
There are two popular TypeScript plugins for Rollup that support Custom Transformers:
import ts from "@wessberg/rollup-plugin-ts";
import {cjsToEsm} from "cjstoesm";
export default {
input: "...",
output: [
/* ... */
],
plugins: [
ts({
transformers: [cjsToEsm()]
})
]
};
import ts from "rollup-plugin-typescript2";
import {cjsToEsm} from "cjstoesm";
export default {
input: "...",
output: [
/* ... */
],
plugins: [
ts({
transformers: [() => cjsToEsm()]
})
]
};
There are two popular TypeScript loaders for Webpack that support Custom Transformers:
import {cjsToEsm} from "cjstoesm";
const config = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
// Match .mjs, .js, .jsx, and .tsx files
test: /(\.mjs)|(\.[jt]sx?)$/,
loader: "awesome-typescript-loader",
options: {
// ...
getCustomTransformers: () => cjsToEsm()
}
}
]
}
// ...
};
import {cjsToEsm} from "cjstoesm";
const config = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
// Match .mjs, .js, .jsx, and .tsx files
test: /(\.mjs)|(\.[jt]sx?)$/,
loader: "ts-loader",
options: {
// ...
getCustomTransformers: () => cjsToEsm
}
}
]
}
// ...
};
You can provide options to the
cjsToEsm Custom Transformer to configure its behavior:
|Option
|Description
debug (optional)
|If
true, errors will be thrown if unexpected or unhandled cases are encountered. Additionally, debugging information will be printed during transpilation.
fileSystem (optional)
|If given, the file system to use. Useful if you are using
cjstoesm inside a virtual file system.
preserveModuleSpecifiers (optional)
|Determines whether or not module specifiers are preserved. Possible values are: "external", "internal", "always", and "never". See API options for more details
typescript (optional)
|If given, the TypeScript version to use internally for all operations.
cwd (optional)
|The directory to use as the current working directory.
Do you want to contribute? Awesome! Please follow these recommendations.
|Frederik Wessberg
Twitter: @FredWessberg
Github: @wessberg
Lead Developer
No. For the input:
const result = true ? require("./foo") : require("./bar");
The following may be the output, depending on the internal structure of the modules referenced by the
require calls:
import foo from "./foo.js";
import bar from "./bar.js";
const result = true ? foo : bar;
CommonJS
require() syntax are Expressions, whereas ESM
import/export syntax are Declarations, and to achieve the same expressiveness with ESM, dynamic imports are required.
However, these return
Promises and as such cannot be transformed equivalently.
MIT © Frederik Wessberg (@FredWessberg) (Website)