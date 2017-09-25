JSON has a good spec, is implemented in every language, has easy to read syntax and is much more powerful than ini files.

JSON is perfect for writing config files, except of one problem - there is no comments, but sometimes config files get large and need to be commented.

Well, you could just evaluate json file as a JavaScript using one-liner, right?

The purpose of this module is to avoid dirty JavaScript configs and to enable clean, consistent, secure, portable and JSON valid notation.

CJSON supports JavaScript style comments: singleline "//" and multiline "/**/". It takes care about comments inside of strings.

Example of such shiny config file:

{ "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 8888 }

API

load the module

var cjson = require ( 'cjson' );

Load config file from given path, array of paths or directory. Second parameter is optional and can be a boolean or object.

path {String|Array} absolute path to the file, array of paths or directory

{String|Array} absolute path to the file, array of paths or directory options {Boolean|Object} optional options. If you pass true as second param, its the same like {merge: true} and will merge all configs together.

options defaults:

{ merge : false , replace : null , freeze : false , ext : '.json' , parse : jph.parse }

Examples:

var conf = cjson.load( '/path/to/your/config.json' ); var conf = cjson.load([ '/path/to/your/config1.json' , '/path/to/your/config2.json' ]); { config1 : { key1 : 'value1' } config2 : { key2 : 'value2' } } var conf = cjson.load([ '/path/to/your/config1.json' , '/path/to/your/config2.json' ], true ); { key1 : 'value1' , key2 : 'value2' } var conf = cjson.load( '/path/to/your/configs' ); var paths = [ '/path/to/conf.json' ]; if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ) { paths.push( '/path/to/conf-prod.json' ); } var conf = cjson.load(paths, true );

Merge the contents of two or more objects together into the first object.

deep If true, the merge becomes recursive.

If true, the merge becomes recursive. target The object to extend. It will receive the new properties.

The object to extend. It will receive the new properties. object1 An object containing additional properties to merge in.

An object containing additional properties to merge in. objectN Additional objects containing properties to merge in.

Example:

var object = cjson.extend({}, object1, object2);

Remove JavaScript style comments, singleline - '//' and multiline - '/**/'. It takes care about comments inside of strings and escaping.

Like JSON.parse , but it takes care about comments. Optional reviver argument is for JSON.parse method and will be called for every key and value at every level of the final result

Replace all strings {{key}} contained in {key: 'value'} , where key can be any property of passed obj .

Example:

var str = '{"path": "{{root}}/src"}' ; cjson.replace(str, { root : '/usr' });

Recursively freeze an object.

Installation