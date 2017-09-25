JSON has a good spec, is implemented in every language, has easy to read syntax and is much more powerful than ini files.
JSON is perfect for writing config files, except of one problem - there is no comments, but sometimes config files get large and need to be commented.
Well, you could just evaluate json file as a JavaScript using one-liner, right?
The purpose of this module is to avoid dirty JavaScript configs and to enable clean, consistent, secure, portable and JSON valid notation.
CJSON supports JavaScript style comments: singleline "//" and multiline "/**/". It takes care about comments inside of strings.
Example of such shiny config file:
/*
* This is my app configuration file.
*
*/
{
"host": "localhost",
// app is listening on this port
"port": 8888
}
var cjson = require('cjson');
Load config file from given path, array of paths or directory. Second parameter is optional and can be a boolean or object.
path {String|Array} absolute path to the file, array of paths or directory
options {Boolean|Object} optional options. If you pass
true as second param, its the same like
{merge: true} and will merge all configs together.
options defaults:
{
// merge all passed/found config files, see `cjson.extend`
merge: false,
// allows you to do some string replacements, see `cjson.replace`.
replace: null,
// freeze config recursively, see `cjson.freeze`
freeze: false,
// you can use any other extension for your config files, f.e. .cjson
ext: '.json',
// you can use any parser you want. the default uses JSON.parse for maximum
// speed, if it throws it uses uses an alternative parser to give more
// helpful errors
parse: jph.parse
}
Examples:
// just one config
var conf = cjson.load('/path/to/your/config.json');
// array of configs
var conf = cjson.load(['/path/to/your/config1.json', '/path/to/your/config2.json']);
//output
{
config1: {key1: 'value1'}
config2: {key2: 'value2'}
}
// use optional merge parameter
// array of configs
var conf = cjson.load(['/path/to/your/config1.json', '/path/to/your/config2.json'], true);
// output
{
key1: 'value1',
key2: 'value2'
}
// load all config files from a directory
var conf = cjson.load('/path/to/your/configs');
// overwriting dev config with production
var paths = ['/path/to/conf.json'];
if (process.env.NODE_ENV ==='production') {
paths.push('/path/to/conf-prod.json');
}
var conf = cjson.load(paths, true);
Merge the contents of two or more objects together into the first object.
deep If true, the merge becomes recursive.
target The object to extend. It will receive the new properties.
object1 An object containing additional properties to merge in.
objectN Additional objects containing properties to merge in.
Example:
var object = cjson.extend({}, object1, object2);
Remove JavaScript style comments, singleline - '//' and multiline - '/**/'. It takes care about comments inside of strings and escaping.
Like
JSON.parse, but it takes care about comments. Optional
reviver argument
is for
JSON.parse method and will be called for every key and value at every level
of the final result
Replace all strings
{{key}} contained in
{key: 'value'}, where
key can be any
property of passed
obj.
Example:
var str = '{"path": "{{root}}/src"}'; // json file contents
cjson.replace(str, {root: '/usr'}); // '{"path": "/usr/src"}'
Recursively freeze an object.
npm install cjson