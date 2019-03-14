CLI to convert JavaScript files from CommonJS to ES6 modules (aka ES2015 modules, aka JavaScript modules, aka hipster require() ).

This tool uses 5to6-codemod under the hood. It's basically just a thin convenience wrapper, which can process multiple files and convert both import s and export s.

Note that the process isn't foolproof, so you may have to manually tweak some things. But it can usually get you ~95% of the way there. See migrating below for some tips.

Usage

Install it:

npm install -g cjs-to-es6

Then run it:

cjs- to -es6 [

Examples:

cjs-to-es6 index.js cjs-to-es6 lib/ cjs-to-es6 foo.js bar.js lib/

All files are modified in-place.

Example input and output

In comes CommonJS:

var flimshaw = require ( 'flimshaw' ); var twentyEightSkidoo = require ( 'twenty-eight' ).skidoo; exports.flubTheDub = 'flubTheDub' ; module .exports = 'zings' ;

Out goes ES6 modules:

import flimshaw from 'flimshaw' ; import {skidoo as twentyEightSkidoo} from 'twenty-eight' ; export let flubTheDub = 'flubTheDub' ; export default 'zings' ;

Migrating from CommonJS to ES6 modules

Not all uses of CommonJS have a 1-to-1 equivalent in ES6 modules. So you might have to correct some errors manually.

Use --verbose to get detailed output, or follow these general tips:

export s must be at the top level

This is invalid:

if (clownShoes) { export default new Clown(); } else { export default new RespectableGentleman(); }

Instead do:

var result = clownShoes ? new Clown() : new RespectableGentleman(); export default result;

import s also have to be at the top level

This is invalid:

try { import MysteryModule from 'mystery-module' ; } catch (err) { console .log( "It's a mystery!" ); }