A very fast JS CommonJS module syntax lexer used to detect the most likely list of named exports of a CommonJS module.
Outputs the list of named exports (
exports.name = ...) and possible module reexports (
module.exports = require('...')), including the common transpiler variations of these cases.
Forked from https://github.com/guybedford/es-module-lexer.
Comprehensively handles the JS language grammar while remaining small and fast. - ~90ms per MB of JS cold and ~15ms per MB of JS warm, see benchmarks for more info.
npm install cjs-module-lexer
For use in CommonJS:
const { parse } = require('cjs-module-lexer');
// `init` return a promise for parity with the ESM API, but you do not have to call it
const { exports, reexports } = parse(`
// named exports detection
module.exports.a = 'a';
(function () {
exports.b = 'b';
})();
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'c', { value: 'c' });
/* exports.d = 'not detected'; */
// reexports detection
if (maybe) module.exports = require('./dep1.js');
if (another) module.exports = require('./dep2.js');
// literal exports assignments
module.exports = { a, b: c, d, 'e': f }
// __esModule detection
Object.defineProperty(module.exports, '__esModule', { value: true })
`);
// exports === ['a', 'b', 'c', '__esModule']
// reexports === ['./dep1.js', './dep2.js']
When using the ESM version, Wasm is supported instead:
import { parse, init } from 'cjs-module-lexer';
// init needs to be called and waited upon
await init();
const { exports, reexports } = parse(source);
The Wasm build is around 1.5x faster and without a cold start.
CommonJS exports matches are run against the source token stream.
The token grammar is:
IDENTIFIER: As defined by ECMA-262, without support for identifier `\` escapes, filtered to remove strict reserved words:
"implements", "interface", "let", "package", "private", "protected", "public", "static", "yield", "enum"
STRING_LITERAL: A `"` or `'` bounded ECMA-262 string literal.
MODULE_EXPORTS: `module` `.` `exports`
EXPORTS_IDENTIFIER: MODULE_EXPORTS_IDENTIFIER | `exports`
EXPORTS_DOT_ASSIGN: EXPORTS_IDENTIFIER `.` IDENTIFIER `=`
EXPORTS_LITERAL_COMPUTED_ASSIGN: EXPORTS_IDENTIFIER `[` STRING_LITERAL `]` `=`
EXPORTS_LITERAL_PROP: (IDENTIFIER (`:` IDENTIFIER)?) | (STRING_LITERAL `:` IDENTIFIER)
EXPORTS_SPREAD: `...` (IDENTIFIER | REQUIRE)
EXPORTS_MEMBER: EXPORTS_DOT_ASSIGN | EXPORTS_LITERAL_COMPUTED_ASSIGN
EXPORTS_DEFINE: `Object` `.` `defineProperty `(` EXPORTS_IDENFITIER `,` STRING_LITERAL
EXPORTS_DEFINE_VALUE: EXPORTS_DEFINE `, {`
(`enumerable: true,`)?
(
`value:` |
`get` (`: function` IDENTIFIER? )? `() {` return IDENTIFIER (`.` IDENTIFIER | `[` STRING_LITERAL `]`)? `;`? `}` `,`?
)
`})`
EXPORTS_LITERAL: MODULE_EXPORTS `=` `{` (EXPORTS_LITERAL_PROP | EXPORTS_SPREAD) `,`)+ `}`
REQUIRE: `require` `(` STRING_LITERAL `)`
EXPORTS_ASSIGN: (`var` | `const` | `let`) IDENTIFIER `=` (`_interopRequireWildcard (`)? REQUIRE
MODULE_EXPORTS_ASSIGN: MODULE_EXPORTS `=` REQUIRE
EXPORT_STAR: (`__export` | `__exportStar`) `(` REQUIRE
EXPORT_STAR_LIB: `Object.keys(` IDENTIFIER$1 `).forEach(function (` IDENTIFIER$2 `) {`
(
(
`if (` IDENTIFIER$2 `===` ( `'default'` | `"default"` ) `||` IDENTIFIER$2 `===` ( '__esModule' | `"__esModule"` ) `) return` `;`?
(
(`if (Object` `.prototype`? `.hasOwnProperty.call(` IDENTIFIER `, ` IDENTIFIER$2 `)) return` `;`?)?
(`if (` IDENTIFIER$2 `in` EXPORTS_IDENTIFIER `&&` EXPORTS_IDENTIFIER `[` IDENTIFIER$2 `] ===` IDENTIFIER$1 `[` IDENTIFIER$2 `]) return` `;`)?
)?
) |
`if (` IDENTIFIER$2 `!==` ( `'default'` | `"default"` ) (`&& !` (`Object` `.prototype`? `.hasOwnProperty.call(` IDENTIFIER `, ` IDENTIFIER$2 `)` | IDENTIFIER `.hasOwnProperty(` IDENTIFIER$2 `)`))? `)`
)
(
EXPORTS_IDENTIFIER `[` IDENTIFIER$2 `] =` IDENTIFIER$1 `[` IDENTIFIER$2 `]` `;`? |
`Object.defineProperty(` EXPORTS_IDENTIFIER `, ` IDENTIFIER$2 `, { enumerable: true, get` (`: function` IDENTIFIER? )? `() { return ` IDENTIFIER$1 `[` IDENTIFIER$2 `]` `;`? `}` `,`? `})` `;`?
)
`})`
Spacing between tokens is taken to be any ECMA-262 whitespace, ECMA-262 block comment or ECMA-262 line comment.
IDENTIFIER and
STRING_LITERAL slots for
EXPORTS_MEMBER and
EXPORTS_LITERAL matches.
STRING_LITERAL slot for all
EXPORTS_DEFINE_VALUE matches where that same string is not an
EXPORTS_DEFINE match that is not also an
EXPORTS_DEFINE_VALUE match.
REQUIRE matches of the last matched of either
MODULE_EXPORTS_ASSIGN or
EXPORTS_LITERAL.
EXPORT_STAR
REQUIRE matches and
EXPORTS_ASSIGN matches whose
IDENTIFIER also matches the first
IDENTIFIER in
EXPORT_STAR_LIB.
The basic matching rules for named exports are
exports.name,
exports['name'] or
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'name', ...). This matching is done without scope analysis and regardless of the expression position:
// DETECTS EXPORTS: a, b
(function (exports) {
exports.a = 'a';
exports['b'] = 'b';
})(exports);
Because there is no scope analysis, the above detection may overclassify:
// DETECTS EXPORTS: a, b, c
(function (exports, Object) {
exports.a = 'a';
exports['b'] = 'b';
if (false)
exports.c = 'c';
})(NOT_EXPORTS, NOT_OBJECT);
It will in turn underclassify in cases where the identifiers are renamed:
// DETECTS: NO EXPORTS
(function (e) {
e.a = 'a';
e['b'] = 'b';
})(exports);
Object.defineProperty is detected for specifically value and getter forms returning an identifier or member expression:
// DETECTS: a, b, c, d, __esModule
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'a', {
enumerable: true,
get: function () {
return q.p;
}
});
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'b', {
enumerable: true,
get: function () {
return q['p'];
}
});
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'c', {
enumerable: true,
get () {
return b;
}
});
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'd', { value: 'd' });
Object.defineProperty(exports, '__esModule', { value: true });
Value properties are also detected specifically:
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'a', {
value: 'no problem'
});
To avoid matching getters that have side effects, any getter for an export name that does not support the forms above will opt-out of the getter matching:
// DETECTS: NO EXPORTS
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'a', {
get () {
return 'nope';
}
});
if (false) {
Object.defineProperty(module.exports, 'a', {
get () {
return dynamic();
}
})
}
Alternative object definition structures or getter function bodies are not detected:
// DETECTS: NO EXPORTS
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'a', {
enumerable: false,
get () {
return p;
}
});
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'b', {
configurable: true,
get () {
return p;
}
});
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'c', {
get: () => p
});
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'd', {
enumerable: true,
get: function () {
return dynamic();
}
});
Object.defineProperty(exports, 'e', {
enumerable: true,
get () {
return 'str';
}
});
Object.defineProperties is also not supported.
A best-effort is made to detect
module.exports object assignments, but because this is not a full parser, arbitrary expressions are not handled in the
object parsing process.
Simple object definitions are supported:
// DETECTS EXPORTS: a, b, c
module.exports = {
a,
'b': b,
c: c,
...d
};
Object properties that are not identifiers or string expressions will bail out of the object detection, while spreads are ignored:
// DETECTS EXPORTS: a, b
module.exports = {
a,
...d,
b: require('c'),
c: "not detected since require('c') above bails the object detection"
}
Object.defineProperties is not currently supported either.
Any
module.exports = require('mod') assignment is detected as a reexport, but only the last one is returned:
// DETECTS REEXPORTS: c
module.exports = require('a');
(module => module.exports = require('b'))(NOT_MODULE);
if (false) module.exports = require('c');
This is to avoid over-classification in Webpack bundles with externals which include
module.exports = require('external') in their source for every external dependency.
In exports object assignment, any spread of
require() are detected as multiple separate reexports:
// DETECTS REEXPORTS: a, b
module.exports = require('ignored');
module.exports = {
...require('a'),
...require('b')
};
For named exports, transpiler output works well with the rules described above.
But for star re-exports, special care is taken to support common patterns of transpiler outputs from Babel and TypeScript as well as bundlers like RollupJS. These reexport and star reexport patterns are restricted to only be detected at the top-level as provided by the direct output of these tools.
For example,
export * from 'external' is output by Babel as:
"use strict";
exports.__esModule = true;
var _external = require("external");
Object.keys(_external).forEach(function (key) {
if (key === "default" || key === "__esModule") return;
exports[key] = _external[key];
});
Where the
var _external = require("external") is specifically detected as well as the
Object.keys(_external) statement, down to the exact
for of that entire expression including minor variations of the output. The
_external and
key identifiers are carefully matched in this
detection.
Similarly for TypeScript,
export * from 'external' is output as:
"use strict";
function __export(m) {
for (var p in m) if (!exports.hasOwnProperty(p)) exports[p] = m[p];
}
Object.defineProperty(exports, "__esModule", { value: true });
__export(require("external"));
Where the
__export(require("external")) statement is explicitly detected as a reexport, including variations
tslib.__export and
__exportStar.
Node.js 10+, and all browsers with Web Assembly support.
Benchmarks can be run with
npm run bench.
Current results:
JS Build:
Module load time
> 4ms
Cold Run, All Samples
test/samples/*.js (3635 KiB)
> 299ms
Warm Runs (average of 25 runs)
test/samples/angular.js (1410 KiB)
> 13.96ms
test/samples/angular.min.js (303 KiB)
> 4.72ms
test/samples/d3.js (553 KiB)
> 6.76ms
test/samples/d3.min.js (250 KiB)
> 4ms
test/samples/magic-string.js (34 KiB)
> 0.64ms
test/samples/magic-string.min.js (20 KiB)
> 0ms
test/samples/rollup.js (698 KiB)
> 8.48ms
test/samples/rollup.min.js (367 KiB)
> 5.36ms
Warm Runs, All Samples (average of 25 runs)
test/samples/*.js (3635 KiB)
> 40.28ms
Wasm Build:
Module load time
> 10ms
Cold Run, All Samples
test/samples/*.js (3635 KiB)
> 43ms
Warm Runs (average of 25 runs)
test/samples/angular.js (1410 KiB)
> 9.32ms
test/samples/angular.min.js (303 KiB)
> 3.16ms
test/samples/d3.js (553 KiB)
> 5ms
test/samples/d3.min.js (250 KiB)
> 2.32ms
test/samples/magic-string.js (34 KiB)
> 0.16ms
test/samples/magic-string.min.js (20 KiB)
> 0ms
test/samples/rollup.js (698 KiB)
> 6.28ms
test/samples/rollup.min.js (367 KiB)
> 3.6ms
Warm Runs, All Samples (average of 25 runs)
test/samples/*.js (3635 KiB)
> 27.76ms
To build download the WASI SDK from https://github.com/WebAssembly/wasi-sdk/releases.
The Makefile assumes the existence of "wasi-sdk-11.0" and "wabt" (optional) as sibling folders to this project.
The build through the Makefile is then run via
make lib/lexer.wasm, which can also be triggered via
npm run build-wasm to create
dist/lexer.js.
On Windows it may be preferable to use the Linux subsystem.
After the Web Assembly build, the CJS build can be triggered via
npm run build.
Optimization passes are run with Binaryen prior to publish to reduce the Web Assembly footprint.
MIT