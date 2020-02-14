openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ce

cjs-es

by eight
0.8.2 (see all)

Transform CommonJS modules into ES modules.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cjs-es

Build Status codecov install size

Transform CommonJS module into ES module.

Features

  • Transform the syntax that is interchangeable between mjs and js e.g. const foo = require("foo") -> import * as foo from "foo";.
  • Hoist the require/exports statement that is not top-level.
  • Transform dynamic imports i.e. Promise.resolve(require("foo")) -> import("foo").
  • Prefer named import/export when possible.

There are more examples under test/cases folder.

Usage

const {parse} = require("acorn");
const {transform} = require("cjs-es");
const code = `
function foo() {}
function bar() {}
module.exports = {foo, bar};
`;
transform({code, parse})
  .then(result => {
    console.log(result.code);
    /* ->
    function foo() {}
    function bar() {}
    export {foo};
    export {bar};
    */
  });

Import style

When binding the module into one identifier:

const foo = require("foo");

The transformer imports all members from the module by default:

import * as foo from "foo";

To import the default member, mark require() as // default:

const foo = require("foo"); // default

Result:

import foo from "foo";

Note that if the identifier is used as the callee of a function/new expression, it would be considered as the default member since the namespace is not callable.

Export style

If the module.exports is assigned with an object pattern:

const foo = "foo";
const bar = "bar";
module.exports = {
  foo,
  bar
};

The transformer converts it into named exports:

const foo = "foo";
const bar = "bar";
export {foo};
export {bar};

To export the entire object as the default member, mark module.exports as // default:

const foo = "foo";
const bar = "bar";
module.exports = { // default
  foo,
  bar
};

Result:

const foo = "foo";
const bar = "bar";
export default {
  foo,
  bar
};

Also note that if you set exportStyle to default, all named exports would be merged into a namespace object:

const foo = "foo";
const bar = "bar";
exports.foo = foo;
exports.bar = bar;

Result:

const foo = "foo";
const bar = "bar";
const _module_exports_ = {};
export {_module_exports_ as default};
_module_exports_.foo = foo;
_module_exports_.bar = bar;

Hoist

If the require/module/exports statement are nested, they would be hoisted.

Require statement

if (foo) {
  require("foo").foo();
}

Result:

import * as _require_foo_ from "foo";
if (foo) {
  _require_foo_.foo();
}

Export statement

if (foo) {
  module.exports = () => "foo";
} else {
  module.exports = () => "bar";
}

Result:

let _module_exports_;
export {_module_exports_ as default};
if (foo) {
  _module_exports_ = () => "foo";
} else {
  _module_exports_ = () => "bar";
}

Named export

if (foo) {
  exports.foo = () => "foo";
}
function test() {
  exports.foo = () => "bar";
}

Result:

let _export_foo_;
export {_export_foo_ as foo};
if (foo) {
  _export_foo_ = () => "foo";
}
function test() {
  _export_foo_ = () => "bar";
}

Dynamic import

ES6 lazy load import("...") is async and return a promise. It is interchangeable with Promise.resolve(require("...")) in CommonJS:

module.exports = () => {
  return Promise.resolve(require("foo"));
};

Result:

export default () => {
  return import("foo");
};

Use module.exports/exports at the same time

It is not a good idea to put exports everywhere, but it is a common pattern:

if (foo) {
  exports = module.exports = () => "foo";
} else {
  module.exports = exports = () => "bar";
}
exports.OK = "OK";
console.log(module.exports);

All module.export and exports would be converted into a single reference:

let _module_exports_;
export {_module_exports_ as default};
if (foo) {
  _module_exports_ = () => "foo";
} else {
  _module_exports_ = () => "bar";
}
_module_exports_.OK = "OK";
console.log(_module_exports_);

Passing module around

It will generate a module wrapper in this case:

var define = require('amdefine')(module);
define(() => {});

Result:

const _module_ = {exports: {}};
import _require_amdefine_ from "amdefine";
var define = _require_amdefine_(_module_);
define(() => {});
export default _module_.exports;

API reference

This module exports following members.

  • transform: A function which can convert CJS module synax into ES module syntax.

transform

async transform({
  parse?: (code: String) => ESTree,
  code: String,
  ast?: ESTree,
  sourceMap?: Boolean = false,
  importStyle?: String | async (moduleId) => String,
  exportStyle?: String | async () => String,
  nested?: Boolean,
  warn?: (message: String, pos: Number) => void
})
  => TransformResult

  • parse is a parser function which can parse JavaScript code into AST. The module will use this function to parse code. You don't have to provide the parse function if ast is set.

  • code is the JavaScript source code.

  • ast - if you already have the AST of the code, you can set it as ast so the module don't have to parse the code again.

  • sourceMap - if true then generate the source map.

  • importStyle and exportStyle are used to decide how to transform import/export statements. The value or the value returned by the function must be "named" or "default". By default, the transformer always prefer to use named exports for import/export statements.

    If importStyle is a function, it will only be called once for each moduleId if needed.

    If exportStyle is a function, it will only be called once if needed.

  • warn - the transformer uses warn function to emit a warning. If warn is not set then the transformer will print the message to the console using console.error.

If an error is thrown during walking the AST, the error has a property pos which points to the index of the current node.

TransformResult

{
  code: String,
  isTouched: Boolean,
  map: Object | null
}

  • code - the result ES source code.

  • isTouched - if true then the code is changed.

  • map is the source map object generated by magicString.generateMap. Only available if isTouched and the sourceMap option are both true.

Changelog

  • 0.8.2 (Jul 2, 2019)

    • Fix: nested export assignment doesn't check if exports is shadowed.

  • 0.8.1 (Jun 18, 2019)

    • Fix: don't hoist duplicated imports.

  • 0.8.0 (Jun 13, 2019)

    • Refactor scope analyzer and import writer.
    • Add: context.finalImportType.

  • 0.7.0 (Jun 13, 2019)

    • Add: collect import/exrpot information.
    • Change: export names when module exports object literal and uses nested exports.

  • 0.6.4 (Jun 6, 2019)

    • Fix: export default if the object literal has function properties and the function contains this.

  • 0.6.3 (Jun 6, 2019)

    • Fix: assign a default object if typeof exports exists.

  • 0.6.2 (Sep 19, 2018)

    • Enhance: try to export live-binding when exporting defaults.
    • Fix: the logic of module wrapper.
    • Fix: mixed exports.
    • Fix: nested module assigned with named exports.

  • 0.6.1 (Sep 19, 2018)

    • Bump dependencies.

  • 0.6.0 (Sep 19, 2018)

    • Fix: computed properties are detected as named exports.
    • Fix: TypeError when analyzing empty array elements: [, foo].
    • Breaking: convert exports and module.exports to a single reference.

  • 0.5.0 (Jul 19, 2018)

    • Add: don't hoist export statements in some cases.

  • 0.4.9 (Jun 29, 2018)

    • Fix: failed to transform code without semicolon.

  • 0.4.8 (Jun 22, 2018)

    • Add: transform multi-line variable declaration.
    • Fix: super class cannot be a namespace.

  • 0.4.7 (May 15, 2018)

    • Fix: default function/class should be converted into an expression.
    • Fix: exporting default IIFE causes syntax error.

  • 0.4.6 (May 13, 2018)

    • Fix: use hires map.

  • 0.4.5 (May 1, 2018)

    • Fix: arguments of callable require node is ignored.

  • 0.4.4 (May 1, 2018)

    • Fix: write export statement after last statement instead of the end of the file.

  • 0.4.3 (May 1, 2018)

    • Fix: reassigned import is not a namespace.
    • Add: options.warn.
    • Add: warn users for unconverted require.
    • Add: support rename for declared named import.
    • Add: support declared export const foo = module.exports = ....

  • 0.4.2 (Apr 30, 2018)

    • Fix: template tag is callable.

  • 0.4.1 (Apr 30, 2018)

    • Fix: syntax error if exported value is enclosed by parentheses.

  • 0.4.0 (Apr 30, 2018)

    • Rewrite for async. options.importStyle and options.exportStyle are async now.
    • Change: transform function is async now.
    • Drop: options.hoist, options.dynamicImport.
    • Add: options.nested.
    • Fix: namespace is not callable.

  • 0.3.3 (Apr 29, 2018)

    • Add: options.ast.

  • 0.3.2 (Apr 28, 2018)

    • Add: expose .node property for tree-walk error.
    • Fix: hoist named export if prefer default + hoist.
    • Fix: hoist named require if prefer default + hoist.
    • Fix: declare.init could be null.

  • 0.3.1 (Apr 28, 2018)

    • Fix: error while binding default export to object pattern.

  • 0.3.0 (Apr 27, 2018)

    • Merge cjs-hoist.
    • Add: hoist option.
    • Add: dynamicImport option.

  • 0.2.2 (Apr 26, 2018)

    • Add: isTouched property.

  • 0.2.1 (Apr 26, 2018)

    • Add: transform top-level require call.

  • 0.2.0 (Apr 26, 2018)

    • Change: don't suppress parse error.
    • Change: remove // all comment.
    • Add: importStyle, exportStyle option.
    • Add: use // default to change import/export style.

  • 0.1.0 (Apr 25, 2018)

    • Initial release.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial