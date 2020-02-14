Transform CommonJS module into ES module.
const foo = require("foo") ->
import * as foo from "foo";.
require/
exports statement that is not top-level.
Promise.resolve(require("foo")) ->
import("foo").
There are more examples under
test/cases folder.
const {parse} = require("acorn");
const {transform} = require("cjs-es");
const code = `
function foo() {}
function bar() {}
module.exports = {foo, bar};
`;
transform({code, parse})
.then(result => {
console.log(result.code);
/* ->
function foo() {}
function bar() {}
export {foo};
export {bar};
*/
});
When binding the module into one identifier:
const foo = require("foo");
The transformer imports all members from the module by default:
import * as foo from "foo";
To import the default member, mark
require() as
// default:
const foo = require("foo"); // default
Result:
import foo from "foo";
Note that if the identifier is used as the callee of a function/new expression, it would be considered as the default member since the namespace is not callable.
If the
module.exports is assigned with an object pattern:
const foo = "foo";
const bar = "bar";
module.exports = {
foo,
bar
};
The transformer converts it into named exports:
const foo = "foo";
const bar = "bar";
export {foo};
export {bar};
To export the entire object as the default member, mark
module.exports as
// default:
const foo = "foo";
const bar = "bar";
module.exports = { // default
foo,
bar
};
Result:
const foo = "foo";
const bar = "bar";
export default {
foo,
bar
};
Also note that if you set
exportStyle to
default, all named exports would be merged into a namespace object:
const foo = "foo";
const bar = "bar";
exports.foo = foo;
exports.bar = bar;
Result:
const foo = "foo";
const bar = "bar";
const _module_exports_ = {};
export {_module_exports_ as default};
_module_exports_.foo = foo;
_module_exports_.bar = bar;
If the
require/
module/
exports statement are nested, they would be hoisted.
if (foo) {
require("foo").foo();
}
Result:
import * as _require_foo_ from "foo";
if (foo) {
_require_foo_.foo();
}
if (foo) {
module.exports = () => "foo";
} else {
module.exports = () => "bar";
}
Result:
let _module_exports_;
export {_module_exports_ as default};
if (foo) {
_module_exports_ = () => "foo";
} else {
_module_exports_ = () => "bar";
}
if (foo) {
exports.foo = () => "foo";
}
function test() {
exports.foo = () => "bar";
}
Result:
let _export_foo_;
export {_export_foo_ as foo};
if (foo) {
_export_foo_ = () => "foo";
}
function test() {
_export_foo_ = () => "bar";
}
ES6 lazy load
import("...") is async and return a promise. It is interchangeable with
Promise.resolve(require("...")) in CommonJS:
module.exports = () => {
return Promise.resolve(require("foo"));
};
Result:
export default () => {
return import("foo");
};
module.exports/
exports at the same time
It is not a good idea to put
exports everywhere, but it is a common pattern:
if (foo) {
exports = module.exports = () => "foo";
} else {
module.exports = exports = () => "bar";
}
exports.OK = "OK";
console.log(module.exports);
All
module.export and
exports would be converted into a single reference:
let _module_exports_;
export {_module_exports_ as default};
if (foo) {
_module_exports_ = () => "foo";
} else {
_module_exports_ = () => "bar";
}
_module_exports_.OK = "OK";
console.log(_module_exports_);
module around
It will generate a module wrapper in this case:
var define = require('amdefine')(module);
define(() => {});
Result:
const _module_ = {exports: {}};
import _require_amdefine_ from "amdefine";
var define = _require_amdefine_(_module_);
define(() => {});
export default _module_.exports;
This module exports following members.
transform: A function which can convert CJS module synax into ES module syntax.
async transform({
parse?: (code: String) => ESTree,
code: String,
ast?: ESTree,
sourceMap?: Boolean = false,
importStyle?: String | async (moduleId) => String,
exportStyle?: String | async () => String,
nested?: Boolean,
warn?: (message: String, pos: Number) => void
})
=> TransformResult
parse is a parser function which can parse JavaScript code into AST. The module will use this function to parse
code. You don't have to provide the
parse function if
ast is set.
code is the JavaScript source code.
ast - if you already have the AST of the code, you can set it as
ast so the module don't have to parse the code again.
sourceMap - if
true then generate the source map.
importStyle and
exportStyle are used to decide how to transform import/export statements. The value or the value returned by the function must be
"named" or
"default". By default, the transformer always prefer to use named exports for import/export statements.
If
importStyle is a function, it will only be called once for each
moduleId if needed.
If
exportStyle is a function, it will only be called once if needed.
warn - the transformer uses
warn function to emit a warning. If
warn is not set then the transformer will print the message to the console using
console.error.
If an error is thrown during walking the AST, the error has a property
pos which points to the index of the current node.
{
code: String,
isTouched: Boolean,
map: Object | null
}
code - the result ES source code.
isTouched - if
true then the code is changed.
map is the source map object generated by
magicString.generateMap. Only available if
isTouched and the
sourceMap option are both
true.
