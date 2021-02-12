Node.js wrapper for the Civic hosted SIP API. For best results, be sure that you're using the latest version.
Please see docs.civic.com for a more details.
civic-sip-api can be installed from npm:
npm install civic-sip-api --save
const civicSip = require('civic-sip-api');
const civicClient = civicSip.newClient({
appId: 'ABC123',
appSecret: APP_SECRET,
prvKey: PRV_KEY,
});
civicClient.exchangeCode(jwtToken)
.then((userData) => {
// store user data and userId as appropriate
console.log('userData = ', JSON.stringify(userData, null, 4));
}).catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
});
Example of data returned for a
ScopeRequest of
BASIC_SIGNUP
userData = {
"data": [
{
"label": "contact.personal.email",
"value": "user.test@gmail.com",
"isValid": true,
"isOwner": true
},
{
"label": "contact.personal.phoneNumber",
"value": "+1 5556187380",
"isValid": true,
"isOwner": true
}
],
"userId": "c6d5795f8a059ez5ad29a33a60f8b402a172c3e0bbe50fd230ae8e0303609b42"
}
There is basic proxy support. The server address and port is set as a url.
rejectUnauthorized Setting this to
false is optional and can be used when testing in development and needing to use a self signed cerificate. We do not recommend setting this to
false in a production environment as it will compromise security.
const civicSip = require('civic-sip-api');
const civicClient = civicSip.newClient({
appId: 'ABC123',
appSecret: APP_SECRET,
prvKey: PRV_KEY,
proxy: {
url: 'http://10.0.0.6:8080',
rejectUnauthorized: false, // Do not make false in production
},
});
civicClient.exchangeCode(jwtToken)
.then((userData) => {
// store user data and userId as appropriate
console.log('userData = ', JSON.stringify(userData, null, 4));
}).catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
});
Copyright © 2018 Civic.com
Released under the MIT License, which can be found in the repository in
LICENSE.txt.