civic-sip-api

by civicteam
1.2.1 (see all)

Node.js client library for the Civic Secure Identity Platform (SIP).

Downloads/wk

61

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Node.js wrapper for the Civic hosted SIP API. For best results, be sure that you're using the latest version.

Please see docs.civic.com for a more details.

Installation

civic-sip-api can be installed from npm:

npm install civic-sip-api --save

Basic Usage

const civicSip = require('civic-sip-api');

const civicClient = civicSip.newClient({
    appId: 'ABC123',
    appSecret: APP_SECRET,
    prvKey: PRV_KEY,
});

civicClient.exchangeCode(jwtToken)
    .then((userData) => {
        // store user data and userId as appropriate
        console.log('userData = ', JSON.stringify(userData, null, 4));
    }).catch((error) => {
        console.log(error);
    });

Example of data returned for a ScopeRequest of BASIC_SIGNUP

userData =  {
    "data": [
        {
            "label": "contact.personal.email",
            "value": "user.test@gmail.com",
            "isValid": true,
            "isOwner": true
        },
        {
            "label": "contact.personal.phoneNumber",
            "value": "+1 5556187380",
            "isValid": true,
            "isOwner": true
        }
    ],
    "userId": "c6d5795f8a059ez5ad29a33a60f8b402a172c3e0bbe50fd230ae8e0303609b42"
}

Proxy Usage

There is basic proxy support. The server address and port is set as a url.

rejectUnauthorized Setting this to false is optional and can be used when testing in development and needing to use a self signed cerificate. We do not recommend setting this to false in a production environment as it will compromise security.

const civicSip = require('civic-sip-api');

const civicClient = civicSip.newClient({
    appId: 'ABC123',
    appSecret: APP_SECRET,
    prvKey: PRV_KEY,
    proxy: {
      url: 'http://10.0.0.6:8080',
      rejectUnauthorized: false, // Do not make false in production
    },
});

civicClient.exchangeCode(jwtToken)
    .then((userData) => {
        // store user data and userId as appropriate
        console.log('userData = ', JSON.stringify(userData, null, 4));
    }).catch((error) => {
        console.log(error);
    });

Copyright © 2018 Civic.com

Released under the MIT License, which can be found in the repository in LICENSE.txt.

