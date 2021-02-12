Node.js wrapper for the Civic hosted SIP API. For best results, be sure that you're using the latest version.

Please see docs.civic.com for a more details.

Installation

civic-sip-api can be installed from npm:

npm install civic-sip-api --save

Basic Usage

const civicSip = require ( 'civic-sip-api' ); const civicClient = civicSip.newClient({ appId : 'ABC123' , appSecret : APP_SECRET, prvKey : PRV_KEY, }); civicClient.exchangeCode(jwtToken) .then( ( userData ) => { console .log( 'userData = ' , JSON .stringify(userData, null , 4 )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

Example of data returned for a ScopeRequest of BASIC_SIGNUP

userData = { "data" : [ { "label" : "contact.personal.email" , "value" : "user.test@gmail.com" , "isValid" : true , "isOwner" : true }, { "label" : "contact.personal.phoneNumber" , "value" : "+1 5556187380" , "isValid" : true , "isOwner" : true } ], "userId" : "c6d5795f8a059ez5ad29a33a60f8b402a172c3e0bbe50fd230ae8e0303609b42" }

Proxy Usage

There is basic proxy support. The server address and port is set as a url.

rejectUnauthorized Setting this to false is optional and can be used when testing in development and needing to use a self signed cerificate. We do not recommend setting this to false in a production environment as it will compromise security.

const civicSip = require ( 'civic-sip-api' ); const civicClient = civicSip.newClient({ appId : 'ABC123' , appSecret : APP_SECRET, prvKey : PRV_KEY, proxy : { url : 'http://10.0.0.6:8080' , rejectUnauthorized : false , }, }); civicClient.exchangeCode(jwtToken) .then( ( userData ) => { console .log( 'userData = ' , JSON .stringify(userData, null , 4 )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

Copyright © 2018 Civic.com