openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ct

city-timezones

by Kevin Roberts
1.2.0 (see all)

A light and fast method of looking up timezones given the name of city.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

44.1K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

city-timezones

A light and fast method of looking up timezones given the name of a city.

npm install city-timezones

var cityTimezones = require('city-timezones');

cityTimezones.lookupViaCity(city: string)

If a city is found, returns an array of possible matches with city, state, lat, lng, timezone. Returns an empty [] if nothing matches. Multiple cities can be found if they have the same name, i.e. Springfield. A U.S. based city will contain a state_ansi property which is the abbreviated form of a US State ANSI State Table

finding based on city name of Chicago (case insensitive):

const cityLookup = cityTimezones.lookupViaCity('Chicago')
console.log(cityLookup)

Will return:

[ { city: 'Chicago',
    city_ascii: 'Chicago',
    lat: 41.82999066,
    lng: -87.75005497,
    pop: 5915976,
    country: 'United States of America',
    iso2: 'US',
    iso3: 'USA',
    province: 'Illinois',
    exactCity: 'Chicago',
    exactProvince: 'IL',
    state_ansi: 'IL',
    timezone: 'America/Chicago' } ]

cityTimezones.findFromCityStateProvince(searchString: string)

This method will return any partial match for the search term based on city, province, or country, or a combination thereof. A U.S. based city will also return matches for the state_ansi property.

finding based on search term of Springfield MO

const cityLookup = cityTimezones.findFromCityStateProvince('springfield mo')
console.log(cityLookup)

Will return:

[ { city: 'Springfield',
    city_ascii: 'Springfield',
    lat: 37.18001609,
    lng: -93.31999923,
    pop: 180691,
    country: 'United States of America',
    iso2: 'US',
    iso3: 'USA',
    province: 'Missouri',
    state_ansi: 'MO',
    timezone: 'America/Chicago' } ]

cityTimezones.cityMapping

This array will contain the full list of all available cities.

const cityMapping = cityTimezones.cityMapping
console.log(cityMapping)

Will return:

[
  {
    "city": "Qal eh-ye Now",
    "city_ascii": "Qal eh-ye",
    "lat": 34.98300013,
    "lng": 63.13329964,
    "pop": 2997,
    "country": "Afghanistan",
    "iso2": "AF",
    "iso3": "AFG",
    "province": "Badghis",
    "timezone": "Asia/Kabul"
  },
  {
    "city": "Chaghcharan",
    "city_ascii": "Chaghcharan",
    "lat": 34.5167011,
    "lng": 65.25000063,
    "pop": 15000,
    "country": "Afghanistan",
    "iso2": "AF",
    "iso3": "AFG",
    "province": "Ghor",
    "timezone": "Asia/Kabul"
  },
  ...
]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial