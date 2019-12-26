A light and fast method of looking up timezones given the name of a city.

npm install city-timezones

var cityTimezones = require ( 'city-timezones' );

If a city is found, returns an array of possible matches with city, state, lat, lng, timezone. Returns an empty [] if nothing matches. Multiple cities can be found if they have the same name, i.e. Springfield. A U.S. based city will contain a state_ansi property which is the abbreviated form of a US State ANSI State Table

finding based on city name of Chicago (case insensitive):

const cityLookup = cityTimezones.lookupViaCity( 'Chicago' ) console .log(cityLookup)

Will return:

[ { city : 'Chicago' , city_ascii : 'Chicago' , lat : 41.82999066 , lng : -87.75005497 , pop : 5915976 , country : 'United States of America' , iso2 : 'US' , iso3 : 'USA' , province : 'Illinois' , exactCity : 'Chicago' , exactProvince : 'IL' , state_ansi : 'IL' , timezone : 'America/Chicago' } ]

This method will return any partial match for the search term based on city, province, or country, or a combination thereof. A U.S. based city will also return matches for the state_ansi property.

finding based on search term of Springfield MO

const cityLookup = cityTimezones.findFromCityStateProvince( 'springfield mo' ) console .log(cityLookup)

Will return:

[ { city : 'Springfield' , city_ascii : 'Springfield' , lat : 37.18001609 , lng : -93.31999923 , pop : 180691 , country : 'United States of America' , iso2 : 'US' , iso3 : 'USA' , province : 'Missouri' , state_ansi : 'MO' , timezone : 'America/Chicago' } ]

This array will contain the full list of all available cities.

const cityMapping = cityTimezones.cityMapping console .log(cityMapping)

Will return: