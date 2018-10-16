openbase logo
cities.json

by Johan Dufour
1.1.5 (see all)

Cities of the world in Json, based on GeoNames Gazetteer

Popularity

Downloads/wk

367

GitHub Stars

276

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC-BY-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Cities of the World

Creative Commons License

These cities comes from GeoNames Gazetteer: http://www.geonames.org

Here is the description of the original dataset:

all cities with a population > 1000 or seats of adm div (ca 150.000) [...]

Install

npm install --save cities.json

Usage

Either on node or the browser (with webpack) it get as simple as this:

ES5

const cities = require('cities.json');

ES6

import cities from 'cities.json';

Since webpack >= v2.0.0, importing of JSON files will work by default.

Description

This Json version is an array of object of the following shape:

  • ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code
  • name
  • Latitude
  • Longitude
[
  {
    "country": "FR",
    "name": "Lyon",
    "lat": "45.75",
    "lng": "4.583333"
  },
  ...
]

These cities can pretty easily be matched with countries by code using the following dataset: https://github.com/annexare/Countries

Licence

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License.

