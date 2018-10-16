Cities of the World

These cities comes from GeoNames Gazetteer: http://www.geonames.org

Here is the description of the original dataset:

all cities with a population > 1000 or seats of adm div (ca 150.000) [...]

Install

npm install --save cities .json

Usage

Either on node or the browser (with webpack ) it get as simple as this:

ES5

const cities = require ( 'cities.json' );

ES6

import cities from 'cities.json' ;

Since webpack >= v2.0.0, importing of JSON files will work by default.

Description

This Json version is an array of object of the following shape:

ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code

name

Latitude

Longitude

[ { "country" : "FR" , "name" : "Lyon" , "lat" : "45.75" , "lng" : "4.583333" }, ... ]

These cities can pretty easily be matched with countries by code using the following dataset: https://github.com/annexare/Countries

Licence

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License.