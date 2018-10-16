These cities comes from GeoNames Gazetteer: http://www.geonames.org
Here is the description of the original dataset:
all cities with a population > 1000 or seats of adm div (ca 150.000) [...]
npm install --save cities.json
Either on node or the browser (with
webpack) it get as simple as this:
ES5
const cities = require('cities.json');
ES6
import cities from 'cities.json';
Since webpack >= v2.0.0, importing of JSON files will work by default.
This Json version is an array of object of the following shape:
[
{
"country": "FR",
"name": "Lyon",
"lat": "45.75",
"lng": "4.583333"
},
...
]
These cities can pretty easily be matched with countries by code using the following dataset: https://github.com/annexare/Countries
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License.