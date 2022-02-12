Citation.js converts formats like BibTeX, Wikidata JSON and BibJSON to CSL-JSON to convert to other formats like APA, Vancouver, RIS and back to BibTeX.

Install

On Node.js, install the package (citation-js) like this:

npm install citation-js

To install the CLI as a global command, do this:

npm install --global citation-js

Browser releases are available here. These define require and add citation-js as a module.

< script src = "path/to/citation.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script > const Cite = require ( 'citation-js' ) </ script >

Getting Started

You can read a guide on how to get started, together with some tutorials and examples, here.

CLI

Run the CLI like this:

citation-js [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - i, --input <path> Input file - u, --url <url> Input url - t, --text <string> Input text - o, --output <path> Output file (omit file extension) - R, --output-non-real Do not output the file in its mime type, but as a string - f, --output-type <option> Output structure type: string, html, json - s, --output-style <option> Output scheme. A combination of --output-format json and --output-style citation-* is considered invalid. Options: csl (Citation Style Lanugage JSON), bibtex, citation-* (where * is any formatting style) - l, --output-language <option> Output language. [RFC 5646 ]( https: / /tools.ietf.org/html /rfc5646) codes

Cite

To use the Cite constructor, require() the module like this:

const Cite = require ( 'citation-js' )

For example, to get the bibliographical data of the Wikidata item wd:Q21972834 , and then format it in HTML, English and APA:

let example = new Cite( 'Q21972834' ) let output = example.format( 'bibliography' , { format : 'html' , template : 'apa' , lang : 'en-US' }) console .log(output)

To test this code, go to RunKit.

Async

Use the async API (recommended for Wikidata, URL, and DOI input) like this:

let example = await Cite.async( 'Q21972834' ) let output = example.format( 'bibliography' , { format : 'html' , template : 'apa' , lang : 'en-US' }) console .log(output)

Cite.async() also supports options as the second argument, and a callback function as last argument.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to the JS.ORG DNS service for the site url!