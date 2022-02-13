Live Docs: http://script.cirru.org/
Play with CirruScript by typing in here: http://repo.cirru.org/script/
The AST transformer of CirruScript is Scirpus https://github.com/Cirru/scirpus .
yarn add cirru-script
Here is a demo of calling compiler:
script = require 'cirru-script'
code = "console.log :demo"
script.compile code
By installing CirruScript at global, you'll get command
cirruscript(and
crs for short):
npm i -g cirru-script
cirruscript
# enter REPL
cirruscript>
cirruscript a.cirru
# evaluates a file
File compiling and SourceMaps support might come in the future.
Add
DISPLAY_JS for displaying compiled js:
DISPLAY_JS=true cirruscript a.cirru
compile sub-command can compile code:
cirruscript compile from-dir to-dir
There are several command built into REPL for convenience.
Copying data as a string
console.copy :demo
Turn on
DISPLAY_JS during REPL running:
console.DISPLAY_JS true
-- "test assignment"
= a 1
= b :string
= c true
= d undefined
= e /^hello\sworld$
-- "test values"
console.log 1
console.log a b c
array 1 2 3
console.log $ object (:a 1) (:b :)
:c $ array 1
-- "combine"
console.log $ array 1 2 3
= e $ array 1 2
= f $ object
:a 1
:c :nothing
... gulp
src :src/**/*.cirru (object (:base :src))
pipe $ script (object (:dest :../lib))
pipe $ rename (object (:extname :.js))
pipe $ gulp.dest :./lib
> 2 1
+ 1 2 3
and (> 2 1) true
not a
not (+ a 1)
new String :x :y
. a :b
? a
in a b
= list $ array 1 2 3 4 5
= obj $ object (:a 1) (:b 2)
= a 1
if (> a 1)
do
console.log true
console.log true
console.log true
do
console.log false
= b $ cond (> a 1) :>1 :<=1
console.log b
= f1 $ \ (a b)
= a $ + a 2
console.log a b
= f2 $ \ (a)
= a 1
, a
= f3 $ \ ((xs))
= head $ . xs 0
= body $ xs.slice 1
return body.length
switch a
1 :1
2
console.log 1
console.log 2
else a
switch 3
3 :3
else :else
switch true
(> a 1) :1
(> 2 3) :2
else
console.log 2
console.log 2
set a 4
switch true
(> a 2) :large
else :small
throw $ new Error ":just an error"
try
do
print x
error
console.error error
try
do
print y
err
