CirruScript: a JavaScript generator in Cirru Grammar

Live Docs: http://script.cirru.org/

Play with CirruScript by typing in here: http://repo.cirru.org/script/

The AST transformer of CirruScript is Scirpus https://github.com/Cirru/scirpus .

Usage

yarn add cirru-script

Here is a demo of calling compiler:

script = require 'cirru-script' code = "console.log :demo" script.compile code

Command-line tool

By installing CirruScript at global, you'll get command cirruscript (and crs for short):

npm i -g cirru-script

cirruscript # enter REPL cirruscript>

cirruscript a.cirru # evaluates a file

File compiling and SourceMaps support might come in the future.

Add DISPLAY_JS for displaying compiled js:

DISPLAY_JS= true cirruscript a.cirru

compile sub-command can compile code:

cirruscript compile from-dir to-dir

Injected functions

There are several command built into REPL for convenience.

Copying data as a string

console.copy :demo

Turn on DISPLAY_JS during REPL running:

console.DISPLAY_JS true

Syntax

-- "test assignment" = a 1 = b :string = c true = d undefined = e /^hello\sworld$ -- "test values" console.log 1 console.log a b c array 1 2 3 console.log $ object (:a 1) (:b :) :c $ array 1 -- "combine" console.log $ array 1 2 3 = e $ array 1 2 = f $ object :a 1 :c :nothing ... gulp src :src/**/*.cirru (object (:base :src)) pipe $ script (object (:dest :../lib)) pipe $ rename (object (:extname :.js)) pipe $ gulp.dest :./lib > 2 1 + 1 2 3 and (> 2 1) true not a not (+ a 1) new String :x :y . a :b ? a in a b = list $ array 1 2 3 4 5 = obj $ object (:a 1) (:b 2) = a 1 if (> a 1) do console.log true console.log true console.log true do console.log false = b $ cond (> a 1) :>1 :<=1 console.log b = f1 $ \ (a b) = a $ + a 2 console.log a b = f2 $ \ (a) = a 1 , a = f3 $ \ ((xs)) = head $ . xs 0 = body $ xs.slice 1 return body.length switch a 1 :1 2 console.log 1 console.log 2 else a switch 3 3 :3 else :else switch true (> a 1) :1 (> 2 3) :2 else console.log 2 console.log 2 set a 4 switch true (> a 2) :large else :small throw $ new Error ":just an error" try do print x error console.error error try do print y err

License

MIT