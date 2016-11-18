aka, circular menu, wheel menu, circular navigation, wheel navigation.

##Thanks for Circular Navigation With CSS Transforms by Sara Soueidan

install

`` `npm install circular-menu` ``

usage

Directly include dist/js/circular-menu.js and dist/css/circular-menu.css It is wrapped as AMD module, meaning could use with RequireJS or commonJS, or just global varible "CMenu"

Sample

Live Demo

jsfiddle Demo

Browser compatibility

I tested in newer chrome, firefox, and IE Edge.

Config

Options

totalAngle (demo): value: 0-360 (unit is unnecessary) default: 360 deg (complete circle)

(demo): spaceDeg (demo): value: Int (0-5 is suitable) default: 0 (The default is good)

(demo): background : value: Acceptable CSS color value default: #323232

: backgroundHover : value: Acceptable CSS color value default: #515151

: pageBackground (For antialiasing, example explanation): value: Acceptable CSS color value ( You should pass the color of your page. ) default: transparent

(For antialiasing, example explanation): diameter (circular menu radius): value: Int (unit is unnecessary) default: 300 px

(circular menu radius): position (demo): value: "top" | "left" | "right" | "bottom" default: "top"

(demo): start (demo): value: 0-360 (unit is unnecessary) default: 0 deg

(demo): horizontal (Whether horizontal icon and text demo): value: true | false default: true

(Whether horizontal icon and text demo): hideAfterClick (Whether hide menu after click): value: true | false default: true

(Whether hide menu after click): menus : (Array of objects, specifying menu items, angle of each item mush < 90deg, it meaning "totalAngle / items number" must <= 90deg wrong use demo ) title: String (Title is not too long, otherwise it will overflow container) icon: String (css class, e.g. "fa fa-facebook" "custom-icon icon1") href: String (like "http://google.com" or "#hash") Object (like {url: "..", blank: true} ) url: String blank: true | false (True will open a new browser tab) click: Function (click callback function) disabled: String: true | false Function: (Function must return boolean value)

: (Array of objects, specifying menu items, )

Method