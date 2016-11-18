aka, circular menu, wheel menu, circular navigation, wheel navigation.
Circular Navigation With CSS Transforms by Sara Soueidan
install
```npm install circular-menu```
usage
Directly include dist/js/circular-menu.js and dist/css/circular-menu.css
It is wrapped as AMD module, meaning could use with RequireJS or commonJS, or just global varible "CMenu"
Sample
Live Demo
jsfiddle Demo
Browser compatibility
I tested in newer chrome, firefox, and IE Edge.
Config
Options
- totalAngle (demo):
- value:
0-360 (unit is unnecessary)
- default:
360deg (complete circle)
- spaceDeg (demo):
- value:
Int (0-5 is suitable)
- default:
0 (The default is good)
- background:
- value: Acceptable CSS color value
- default:
#323232
- backgroundHover:
- value: Acceptable CSS color value
- default:
#515151
- pageBackground (For antialiasing, example explanation):
- value: Acceptable CSS color value ( You should pass the color of your page. )
- default:
transparent
- diameter(circular menu radius):
- value: Int (unit is unnecessary)
- default:
300px
- position(demo):
- value: "top" | "left" | "right" | "bottom"
- default: "top"
- start(demo):
- value:
0-360 (unit is unnecessary)
- default:
0 deg
- horizontal (Whether horizontal icon and text demo):
- value:
true | false
- default:
true
- hideAfterClick (Whether hide menu after click):
- value:
true | false
- default:
true
- menus: (Array of objects, specifying menu items, angle of each item mush < 90deg, it meaning "totalAngle / items number" must <= 90deg wrong use demo )
- title: String (Title is not too long, otherwise it will overflow container)
- icon: String (css class, e.g. "fa fa-facebook" "custom-icon icon1")
- href:
- String (like "http://google.com" or "#hash")
- Object (like
{url: "..", blank: true} )
- url: String
- blank:
true | false (True will open a new browser tab)
- click: Function (click callback function)
- disabled:
- String:
true | false
- Function: (Function must return boolean value)
Method
- styles(properties): add styles to menus
- properties: Acceptable css properties object ( like
{ "background-color": "#ffe", "border-left": "5px solid #ccc" })
- show ([left, top])：show menus
- [left, top] : Optional, set menu fixed position left and top, (like
menus.show([e.pageX, e.pageY]), unit is unnecessary)
- hide(): hide menus