A replacement for
JSON.stringify and
JSON.parse that can handle circular references (persists reference structure).
This implementation requires environments with native ES6 Map support, but is decently faster than circular-json (see benchmark with
npm run bench).
var CircularJSON = require('circular-json-es6')
var obj = {}
obj.a = obj
var clone = CircularJSON.parse(CircularJSON.stringify(obj))
clone.a === clone // -> true
The default
stringify method optimizes for cases where no circular reference is present by trying a plain
JSON.stringify first. This means if no circular references are found in the data then it will not persist multiple (but non-circular) references to the same object.
If you want to enforce reference persistence, use
CircularJSON.stringifyStrict instead.