cje

circular-json-es6

by Evan You
2.0.2

circular JSON.stringify and JSON.parse, for environments with native ES6 Map

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

392K

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Be the first to rate

Readme

circular-json-es6

A replacement for JSON.stringify and JSON.parse that can handle circular references (persists reference structure).

This implementation requires environments with native ES6 Map support, but is decently faster than circular-json (see benchmark with npm run bench).

var CircularJSON = require('circular-json-es6')

var obj = {}
obj.a = obj

var clone = CircularJSON.parse(CircularJSON.stringify(obj))

clone.a === clone // -> true

NOTE

The default stringify method optimizes for cases where no circular reference is present by trying a plain JSON.stringify first. This means if no circular references are found in the data then it will not persist multiple (but non-circular) references to the same object.

If you want to enforce reference persistence, use CircularJSON.stringifyStrict instead.

