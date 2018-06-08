A replacement for JSON.stringify and JSON.parse that can handle circular references (persists reference structure).

This implementation requires environments with native ES6 Map support, but is decently faster than circular-json (see benchmark with npm run bench ).

var CircularJSON = require ( 'circular-json-es6' ) var obj = {} obj.a = obj var clone = CircularJSON.parse(CircularJSON.stringify(obj)) clone.a === clone

NOTE

The default stringify method optimizes for cases where no circular reference is present by trying a plain JSON.stringify first. This means if no circular references are found in the data then it will not persist multiple (but non-circular) references to the same object.