CircularJSON

Serializes and deserializes otherwise valid JSON objects containing circular references into and from a specialized JSON format.

The future of this module is called flatted

Smaller, faster, and able to produce on average a reduced output too, flatted is the new, bloatless, ESM and CJS compatible, circular JSON parser.

It has now reached V1 and it implements the exact same JSON API.

Please note CircularJSON is in maintenance only and flatted is its successor.

A Working Solution To A Common Problem

A usage example:

var object = {}; object.arr = [ object, object ]; object.arr.push(object.arr); object.obj = object; var serialized = CircularJSON.stringify(object); var unserialized = CircularJSON.parse(serialized); unserialized.obj === unserialized; unserialized.arr[ 0 ] === unserialized; unserialized.arr.pop() === unserialized.arr;

A quick summary:

new in version 0.5 , you can specify a JSON parser different from JSON itself. CircularJSON.parser = ABetterJSON; is all you need.

in version , you can specify a JSON parser different from JSON itself. is all you need. uses ~ as a special prefix symbol to denote which parent the reference belongs to (i.e. ~root~child1~child2 )

as a special prefix symbol to denote which parent the reference belongs to (i.e. ) reasonably fast in both serialization and deserialization

compact serialization for easier and slimmer transportation across environments

tested and covered over nasty structures too

compatible with all JavaScript engines

Node Installation & Usage

npm install --save circular-json

; var CircularJSON = require ( 'circular-json' ), obj = { foo : 'bar' }, str ; obj.self = obj; str = CircularJSON.stringify(obj);

There are no dependencies.

Browser Installation & Usage

Global: <build/circular-json.js>

AMD: <build/circular-json.amd.js>

CommonJS: <build/circular-json.node.js>

(generated via gitstrap)

< script src = "build/circular-json.js" > </ script >

; var CircularJSON = window .CircularJSON , obj = { foo : 'bar' } , str ; obj.self = obj; str = CircularJSON.stringify(obj);

NOTE: Platforms without native JSON (i.e. MSIE <= 8) requires json3.js or similar.

It is also a bad idea to CircularJSON.parse(JSON.stringify(object)) because of those manipulation used in CircularJSON.stringify() able to make parsing safe and secure.

As summary: CircularJSON.parse(CircularJSON.stringify(object)) is the way to go, same is for JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(object)) .

API

It's the same as native JSON, except the fourth parameter placeholder , which circular references to be replaced with "[Circular]" (i.e. for logging).

CircularJSON.stringify(object, replacer, spacer, placeholder)

CircularJSON.parse(string, reviver)

Bear in mind JSON.parse(CircularJSON.stringify(object)) will work but not produce the expected output.

Similar Libraries

Why Not the @izs One

The module json-stringify-safe seems to be for console.log() but it's completely pointless for JSON.parse() , being latter one unable to retrieve back the initial structure. Here an example:

{ "circularRef" : "[Circular]" , "list" : [ "[Circular]" , "[Circular]" ] }

Just type this in your node console: var o = {}; o.a = o; console.log(o); . The output will be { a: [Circular] } ... good, but that ain't really solving the problem.

However, if that's all you need, the function used to create that kind of output is probably faster than CircularJSON and surely fits in less lines of code.

Why Not {{put random name}} Solution

So here the thing: circular references can be wrong but, if there is a need for them, any attempt to ignore them or remove them can be considered just a failure.

Not because the method is bad or it's not working, simply because the circular info, the one we needed and used in the first place, is lost!