Circular Dependency Plugin

Detect modules with circular dependencies when bundling with webpack.

Circular dependencies are often a necessity in complex software, the presence of a circular dependency doesn't always imply a bug, but in the case where you believe a bug exists, this module may help find it.

Webpack Versions

The latest major version of this plugin 5 , supports webpack 4.0.1 and greater as a peer dependency. Major version 4 of this plugin and below are intended to support webpack 3.x.x and below as a peer dependency.

Basic Usage

const CircularDependencyPlugin = require ( 'circular-dependency-plugin' ) module .exports = { entry : "./src/index" , plugins : [ new CircularDependencyPlugin({ exclude : /a\.js|node_modules/ , include : /dir/ , failOnError : true , allowAsyncCycles : false , cwd : process.cwd(), }) ] }

Advanced Usage

const CircularDependencyPlugin = require ( 'circular-dependency-plugin' ) module .exports = { entry : "./src/index" , plugins : [ new CircularDependencyPlugin({ onStart({ compilation }) { console .log( 'start detecting webpack modules cycles' ); }, onDetected({ module : webpackModuleRecord, paths, compilation }) { compilation.errors.push( new Error (paths.join( ' -> ' ))) }, onEnd({ compilation }) { console .log( 'end detecting webpack modules cycles' ); }, }) ] }

If you have some number of cycles and want to fail if any new ones are introduced, you can use the life cycle methods to count and fail when the count is exceeded. (Note if you care about detecting a cycle being replaced by another, this won't catch that.)

const CircularDependencyPlugin = require ( 'circular-dependency-plugin' ) const MAX_CYCLES = 5 ; let numCyclesDetected = 0 ; module .exports = { entry : "./src/index" , plugins : [ new CircularDependencyPlugin({ onStart({ compilation }) { numCyclesDetected = 0 ; }, onDetected({ module : webpackModuleRecord, paths, compilation }) { numCyclesDetected++; compilation.warnings.push( new Error (paths.join( ' -> ' ))) }, onEnd({ compilation }) { if (numCyclesDetected > MAX_CYCLES) { compilation.errors.push( new Error ( `Detected ${numCyclesDetected} cycles which exceeds configured limit of ${MAX_CYCLES} ` )); } }, }) ] }

Maintenance

This module is maintained despite few changes being necessary, please open issues if you find any bugs relating to integration with webpack core.