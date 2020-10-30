This is a simple circular buffer implementation for NodeJS.
The implementation can function both as a forgetful queue (which it's most suited for), and as a (forgetful) stack. Queue functionality uses
enq() and
deq(); stack functionality uses
push() and
pop(). Values are enqueued at the front of the buffer and dequeued at the back of the buffer; pushing and popping is at the back of the buffer. Indexing is front-to-back: the last-enqueued item has lowest index, which is also the first-pushed item.
Below is a sample session with a circular buffer with this package. It should answer most questions.
var CircularBuffer = require("circular-buffer");
var buf = new CircularBuffer(3);
console.log(buf.capacity()); // -> 3
buf.enq(1);
buf.enq(2);
console.log(buf.size()); // -> 2
buf.toarray(); // -> [2,1]
buf.push(3);
buf.toarray(); // -> [2,1,3]
buf.enq(4);
console.log(buf.size()); // -> 3 (despite having added a fourth item!)
buf.toarray(); // -> [4,2,1]
buf.get(0); // -> 4 (last enqueued item is at start of buffer)
buf.get(0,2); // -> [4,2,1] (2-parameter get takes start and end)
buf.toarray(); // -> [4,2,1] (equivalent to buf.get(0,buf.size() - 1) )
console.log(buf.deq()); // -> 1
buf.toarray(); // -> [4,2]
buf.pop(); // -> 2 (deq and pop are functionally the same)
buf.deq(); // -> 4
buf.toarray(); // -> []
buf.deq(); // -> throws RangeError("CircularBuffer dequeue on empty buffer")
size() ->
integer
capacity() ->
integer
enq(value)
value at the front of the buffer
deq() ->
value
RangeError if the buffer is empty on invocation.
push(value)
value at the back of the buffer
pop() ->
value
deq().
shift() ->
value
RangeError if the buffer is empty on invocation.
get(idx) ->
value
idx.
0 is the front of the buffer (last-enqueued item, or first-pushed item),
buf.size()-1 is the back of the buffer.
get(start,end) ->
[value]
start up to and including index
end; returns an array, in front-to-back order. Equivalent to
[buf.get(start),buf.get(start+1),/*etc*/,buf.get(end)].
toarray() ->
[value]
buf.get(0,buf.size() - 1): exports all items in the buffer in front-to-back order.
To test the package simply run
npm update && npm test in the package's root folder.