NodeJS Circular Buffer

This is a simple circular buffer implementation for NodeJS.

The implementation can function both as a forgetful queue (which it's most suited for), and as a (forgetful) stack. Queue functionality uses enq() and deq() ; stack functionality uses push() and pop() . Values are enqueued at the front of the buffer and dequeued at the back of the buffer; pushing and popping is at the back of the buffer. Indexing is front-to-back: the last-enqueued item has lowest index, which is also the first-pushed item.

Usage

Below is a sample session with a circular buffer with this package. It should answer most questions.

var CircularBuffer = require("circular-buffer"); var buf = new CircularBuffer(3); console.log(buf.capacity()); // -> 3 buf.enq(1); buf.enq(2); console.log(buf.size()); // -> 2 buf.toarray(); // -> [2,1] buf.push(3); buf.toarray(); // -> [2,1,3] buf.enq(4); console.log(buf.size()); // -> 3 (despite having added a fourth item!) buf.toarray(); // -> [4,2,1] buf.get(0); // -> 4 (last enqueued item is at start of buffer) buf.get(0,2); // -> [4,2,1] (2-parameter get takes start and end) buf.toarray(); // -> [4,2,1] (equivalent to buf.get(0,buf.size() - 1) ) console.log(buf.deq()); // -> 1 buf.toarray(); // -> [4,2] buf.pop(); // -> 2 (deq and pop are functionally the same) buf.deq(); // -> 4 buf.toarray(); // -> [] buf.deq(); // -> throws RangeError("CircularBuffer dequeue on empty buffer")

Functions

size() -> integer Returns the current number of items in the buffer.

-> capacity() -> integer Returns the maximum number of items in the buffer (specified when creating it).

-> enq(value) Enqueue value at the front of the buffer

deq() -> value Dequeue an item from the back of the buffer; returns that item. Throws RangeError if the buffer is empty on invocation.

-> push(value) Push value at the back of the buffer

pop() -> value Equivalent to deq() .

-> shift() -> value Removes an item from the front of the buffer; returns that item. Throws RangeError if the buffer is empty on invocation.

-> get(idx) -> value Get the value at index idx . 0 is the front of the buffer (last-enqueued item, or first-pushed item), buf.size()-1 is the back of the buffer.

-> get(start,end) -> [value] Gets the values from index start up to and including index end ; returns an array, in front-to-back order. Equivalent to [buf.get(start),buf.get(start+1),/*etc*/,buf.get(end)] .

-> toarray() -> [value] Equivalent to buf.get(0,buf.size() - 1) : exports all items in the buffer in front-to-back order.

Testing