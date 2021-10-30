openbase logo
circomlib

by iden3
2.0.2 (see all)

Library of basic circuits for circom

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

178

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CircomLib

Description

  • This repository contains a library of circuit templates.
  • All files are copyrighted under 2018 0KIMS association and part of the free software circom (Zero Knowledge Circuit Compiler).
  • You can read more about the circom language in the circom documentation webpage.

Organisation

This respository contains 5 folders:

  • circuits: it contains the implementation of different cryptographic primitives in circom language.
  • calcpedersenbases: set of functions in JavaScript used to find a set of points in Baby Jubjub elliptic curve that serve as basis for the Pedersen Hash.
  • doc: it contains some circuit schemes in ASCII (must be opened with Monodraw, an ASCII art editor for Mac).
  • src: it contains similar implementation of circuits in JavaScript.
  • test: tests.

A description of the specific circuit templates for the circuit folder will be soon updated.

