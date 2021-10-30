This respository contains 5 folders:
circuits: it contains the implementation of different cryptographic primitives in circom language.
calcpedersenbases: set of functions in JavaScript used to find a set of points in Baby Jubjub elliptic curve that serve as basis for the Pedersen Hash.
doc: it contains some circuit schemes in ASCII (must be opened with Monodraw, an ASCII art editor for Mac).
src: it contains similar implementation of circuits in JavaScript.
test: tests.
A description of the specific circuit templates for the
circuit folder will be soon updated.