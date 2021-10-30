CircomLib

Description

This repository contains a library of circuit templates.

All files are copyrighted under 2018 0KIMS association and part of the free software circom (Zero Knowledge Circuit Compiler).

You can read more about the circom language in the circom documentation webpage.

Organisation

This respository contains 5 folders:

circuits : it contains the implementation of different cryptographic primitives in circom language.

