A JavaScript library that lets you curve type on the web.
Demo: https://circletype.labwire.ca
In a browser:
<script src="circletype.min.js"></script>
Using npm:
$ npm i circletype --save
Load ES module:
import CircleType from `circletype`;
A CircleType instance creates a circular text element.
Kind: global class
CircleType
number
CircleType
number
CircleType
boolean
CircleType
boolean
CircleType
CircleType
|Param
|Type
|Description
|elem
HTMLElement
|A target HTML element.
|[splitter]
function
|An optional function used to split the element's text content into individual characters
Example
// Instantiate `CircleType` with an HTML element.
const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));
// Set the text radius and direction. Note: setter methods are chainable.
circleType.radius(200).dir(-1);
// Provide your own splitter function to handle emojis
// @see https://github.com/orling/grapheme-splitter
const splitter = new GraphemeSplitter()
new CircleType(
document.getElementById('myElement'),
splitter.splitGraphemes.bind(splitter)
);
CircleType
Sets the desired text radius. The minimum radius is the radius required
for the text to form a complete circle. If
value is less than the minimum
radius, the minimum radius is used.
Kind: instance method of
CircleType
Returns:
CircleType - The current instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|value
number
|A new text radius in pixels.
Example
const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));
// Set the radius to 150 pixels.
circleType.radius(150);
number
Gets the text radius in pixels. The default radius is the radius required for the text to form a complete circle.
Kind: instance method of
CircleType
Returns:
number - The current text radius.
Example
const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));
circleType.radius();
//=> 150
CircleType
Sets the text direction.
1 is clockwise,
-1 is counter-clockwise.
Kind: instance method of
CircleType
Returns:
CircleType - The current instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|value
number
|A new text direction.
Example
const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));
// Set the direction to counter-clockwise.
circleType.dir(-1);
// Set the direction to clockwise.
circleType.dir(1);
number
Gets the text direction.
1 is clockwise,
-1 is counter-clockwise.
Kind: instance method of
CircleType
Returns:
number - The current text radius.
Example
const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));
circleType.dir();
//=> 1 (clockwise)
CircleType
Sets the
forceWidth option. If
true the width of the arc is calculated
and applied to the element as an inline style.
Kind: instance method of
CircleType
Returns:
CircleType - The current instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|value
boolean
true if the width should be set
Example
const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));
circleType.radius(384);
console.log(circleType.container);
//=> <div style="position: relative; height: 3.18275em;">...</div>
// Enable the force width option
circleType.forceWidth(true);
console.log(circleType.container);
//=> <div style="position: relative; height: 3.18275em; width: 12.7473em;">...</div>
boolean
Gets the
forceWidth option. If
true the width of the arc is calculated
and applied to the element as an inline style. Defaults to
false.
Kind: instance method of
CircleType
Returns:
boolean - The current
forceWidth value
Example
const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));
circleType.forceWidth();
//=> false
CircleType
Sets the
forceHeight option. If
true the height of the arc is calculated
and applied to the element as an inline style.
Kind: instance method of
CircleType
Returns:
CircleType - The current instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|value
boolean
true if the height should be set
Example
const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));
circleType.radius(384);
console.log(circleType.container);
//=> <div style="position: relative; height: 3.18275em;">...</div>
// Disable the force height option
circleType.forceHeight(false);
console.log(circleType.container);
//=> <div style="position: relative;">...</div>
boolean
Gets the
forceHeight option. If
true the height of the arc is calculated
and applied to the element as an inline style. Defaults to
true.
Kind: instance method of
CircleType
Returns:
boolean - The current
forceHeight value
Example
const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));
circleType.forceHeight();
//=> true
CircleType
Schedules a task to recalculate the height of the element. This should be called if the font size is ever changed.
Kind: instance method of
CircleType
Returns:
CircleType - The current instance.
Example
const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));
circleType.refresh();
CircleType
Removes the CircleType effect from the element, restoring it to its original state.
Kind: instance method of
CircleType
Returns:
CircleType - This instance.
Example
const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));
// Restore `myElement` to its original state.
circleType.destroy();
|Command
|Description
npm run dev
|Start dev server
npm start
|Build for release
npm test
|Run unit and screenshot tests
npm run docs
|Generate documentation
npm run reference
|Generate reference screenshots