CircleType

A JavaScript library that lets you curve type on the web.

Demo: https://circletype.labwire.ca

Installation

In a browser:

< script src = "circletype.min.js" > </ script >

Using npm:

npm i circletype --save

Load ES module:

import CircleType from `circletype` ;

API

CircleType

A CircleType instance creates a circular text element.

Kind: global class

new CircleType(elem, [splitter])

Param Type Description elem HTMLElement A target HTML element. [splitter] function An optional function used to split the element's text content into individual characters

Example

const circleType = new CircleType( document .getElementById( 'myElement' )); circleType.radius( 200 ).dir( -1 ); const splitter = new GraphemeSplitter() new CircleType( document .getElementById( 'myElement' ), splitter.splitGraphemes.bind(splitter) );

Sets the desired text radius. The minimum radius is the radius required for the text to form a complete circle. If value is less than the minimum radius, the minimum radius is used.

Kind: instance method of CircleType

Returns: CircleType - The current instance.

Param Type Description value number A new text radius in pixels.

Example

const circleType = new CircleType( document .getElementById( 'myElement' )); circleType.radius( 150 );

circleType.radius() ⇒ number

Gets the text radius in pixels. The default radius is the radius required for the text to form a complete circle.

Kind: instance method of CircleType

Returns: number - The current text radius.

Example

const circleType = new CircleType( document .getElementById( 'myElement' )); circleType.radius();

Sets the text direction. 1 is clockwise, -1 is counter-clockwise.

Kind: instance method of CircleType

Returns: CircleType - The current instance.

Param Type Description value number A new text direction.

Example

const circleType = new CircleType( document .getElementById( 'myElement' )); circleType.dir( -1 ); circleType.dir( 1 );

circleType.dir() ⇒ number

Gets the text direction. 1 is clockwise, -1 is counter-clockwise.

Kind: instance method of CircleType

Returns: number - The current text radius.

Example

const circleType = new CircleType( document .getElementById( 'myElement' )); circleType.dir();

Sets the forceWidth option. If true the width of the arc is calculated and applied to the element as an inline style.

Kind: instance method of CircleType

Returns: CircleType - The current instance.

Param Type Description value boolean true if the width should be set

Example

const circleType = new CircleType( document .getElementById( 'myElement' )); circleType.radius( 384 ); console .log(circleType.container); circleType.forceWidth( true ); console .log(circleType.container);

circleType.forceWidth() ⇒ boolean

Gets the forceWidth option. If true the width of the arc is calculated and applied to the element as an inline style. Defaults to false .

Kind: instance method of CircleType

Returns: boolean - The current forceWidth value

Example

const circleType = new CircleType( document .getElementById( 'myElement' )); circleType.forceWidth();

Sets the forceHeight option. If true the height of the arc is calculated and applied to the element as an inline style.

Kind: instance method of CircleType

Returns: CircleType - The current instance.

Param Type Description value boolean true if the height should be set

Example

const circleType = new CircleType( document .getElementById( 'myElement' )); circleType.radius( 384 ); console .log(circleType.container); circleType.forceHeight( false ); console .log(circleType.container);

circleType.forceHeight() ⇒ boolean

Gets the forceHeight option. If true the height of the arc is calculated and applied to the element as an inline style. Defaults to true .

Kind: instance method of CircleType

Returns: boolean - The current forceHeight value

Example

const circleType = new CircleType( document .getElementById( 'myElement' )); circleType.forceHeight();

Schedules a task to recalculate the height of the element. This should be called if the font size is ever changed.

Kind: instance method of CircleType

Returns: CircleType - The current instance.

Example

const circleType = new CircleType( document .getElementById( 'myElement' )); circleType.refresh();

Removes the CircleType effect from the element, restoring it to its original state.

Kind: instance method of CircleType

Returns: CircleType - This instance.

Example

const circleType = new CircleType( document .getElementById( 'myElement' )); circleType.destroy();

Development Commands