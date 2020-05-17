openbase logo
cir

circletype

by Peter Hrynkow
2.3.0 (see all)

A JavaScript library that lets you curve type on the web.

Readme

CircleType

A JavaScript library that lets you curve type on the web.

Demo: https://circletype.labwire.ca

Installation

In a browser:

<script src="circletype.min.js"></script>

Using npm:

$ npm i circletype --save

Load ES module:

import CircleType from `circletype`;

API

CircleType

A CircleType instance creates a circular text element.

Kind: global class

new CircleType(elem, [splitter])

ParamTypeDescription
elemHTMLElementA target HTML element.
[splitter]functionAn optional function used to split the element's text content into individual characters

Example 

// Instantiate `CircleType` with an HTML element.
const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));

// Set the text radius and direction. Note: setter methods are chainable.
circleType.radius(200).dir(-1);

// Provide your own splitter function to handle emojis
// @see https://github.com/orling/grapheme-splitter
const splitter = new GraphemeSplitter()
new CircleType(
  document.getElementById('myElement'),
  splitter.splitGraphemes.bind(splitter)
);

circleType.radius(value) ⇒ CircleType

Sets the desired text radius. The minimum radius is the radius required for the text to form a complete circle. If value is less than the minimum radius, the minimum radius is used.

Kind: instance method of CircleType
Returns: CircleType - The current instance.

ParamTypeDescription
valuenumberA new text radius in pixels.

Example 

const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));

// Set the radius to 150 pixels.
circleType.radius(150);

circleType.radius() ⇒ number

Gets the text radius in pixels. The default radius is the radius required for the text to form a complete circle.

Kind: instance method of CircleType
Returns: number - The current text radius.
Example 

const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));

circleType.radius();
//=> 150

circleType.dir(value) ⇒ CircleType

Sets the text direction. 1 is clockwise, -1 is counter-clockwise.

Kind: instance method of CircleType
Returns: CircleType - The current instance.

ParamTypeDescription
valuenumberA new text direction.

Example 

const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));

// Set the direction to counter-clockwise.
circleType.dir(-1);

// Set the direction to clockwise.
circleType.dir(1);

circleType.dir() ⇒ number

Gets the text direction. 1 is clockwise, -1 is counter-clockwise.

Kind: instance method of CircleType
Returns: number - The current text radius.
Example 

const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));

circleType.dir();
//=> 1 (clockwise)

circleType.forceWidth(value) ⇒ CircleType

Sets the forceWidth option. If true the width of the arc is calculated and applied to the element as an inline style.

Kind: instance method of CircleType
Returns: CircleType - The current instance.

ParamTypeDescription
valuebooleantrue if the width should be set

Example 

const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));

circleType.radius(384);

console.log(circleType.container);
//=> <div style="position: relative; height: 3.18275em;">...</div>

// Enable the force width option
circleType.forceWidth(true);

console.log(circleType.container);
//=> <div style="position: relative; height: 3.18275em; width: 12.7473em;">...</div>

circleType.forceWidth() ⇒ boolean

Gets the forceWidth option. If true the width of the arc is calculated and applied to the element as an inline style. Defaults to false.

Kind: instance method of CircleType
Returns: boolean - The current forceWidth value
Example 

const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));

circleType.forceWidth();
//=> false

circleType.forceHeight(value) ⇒ CircleType

Sets the forceHeight option. If true the height of the arc is calculated and applied to the element as an inline style.

Kind: instance method of CircleType
Returns: CircleType - The current instance.

ParamTypeDescription
valuebooleantrue if the height should be set

Example 

const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));

circleType.radius(384);

console.log(circleType.container);
//=> <div style="position: relative; height: 3.18275em;">...</div>

// Disable the force height option
circleType.forceHeight(false);

console.log(circleType.container);
//=> <div style="position: relative;">...</div>

circleType.forceHeight() ⇒ boolean

Gets the forceHeight option. If true the height of the arc is calculated and applied to the element as an inline style. Defaults to true.

Kind: instance method of CircleType
Returns: boolean - The current forceHeight value
Example 

const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));

circleType.forceHeight();
//=> true

circleType.refresh() ⇒ CircleType

Schedules a task to recalculate the height of the element. This should be called if the font size is ever changed.

Kind: instance method of CircleType
Returns: CircleType - The current instance.
Example 

const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));

circleType.refresh();

circleType.destroy() ⇒ CircleType

Removes the CircleType effect from the element, restoring it to its original state.

Kind: instance method of CircleType
Returns: CircleType - This instance.
Example 

const circleType = new CircleType(document.getElementById('myElement'));

// Restore `myElement` to its original state.
circleType.destroy();

Development Commands

CommandDescription
npm run devStart dev server
npm startBuild for release
npm testRun unit and screenshot tests
npm run docsGenerate documentation
npm run referenceGenerate reference screenshots

