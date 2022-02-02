A Node and Browser client for the CircleCI API, written in TypeScript.
API wrapper for CircleCi API, usable in node and the browser. If used in a TypeScript project, you will get types, and auto-complete for all of the api responses. You will no longer need to tab back and fourth to the API documentation.
I recommend using this library if you are writing a tool or website in TypeScript. I have created definitions for each of the CircleCI endpoints. There may still be some errors, but I am open to contributions on making them better.
If there are any features you would like, please feel free to open up an issue.
I did my best to correctly add types for all of the supported endpoints. However if you notice an incorrect payload type, or some missing properties, please open up an issue, or submit a pull request.
CircleCI is going to be rolling out a new version of their api (see here). Currently this library does not support v2, but I will update it in the future, see #228 for updates.
There have been some breaking changes, please see MIGRATING.md for more info.
Add using yarn or npm
yarn add circleci-api
## or
npm install circleci-api
Get your API token from CircleCi
There are two ways to use this library.
Get instance of the factory.
// Module
import { CircleCI, GitType, CircleCIOptions } from "circleci-api";
// Configure the factory with some defaults
const options: CircleCIOptions = {
// Required for all requests
token: "", // Set your CircleCi API token
// Optional
// Anything set here can be overriden when making the request
// Git information is required for project/build/etc endpoints
vcs: {
type: GitType.GITHUB, // default: github
owner: "worldturtlemedia",
repo: "circleci-api"
}
// Optional query params for requests
options: {
branch: "master", // default: master
filter: "completed"
}
}
// Create the api object
const api = new CircleCI(options)
// Use the api
/**
* Grab the latest artifacts from a successful build on a certain branch
* @param [branch="master"] - Artifacts for certain branch
* @return List of successfully built artifact objects
*/
export async function getLatestArtifacts(branch: string = "master"): Promise<Artifact[]> {
try {
// Will use the repo defined in the options above
const result: Aritfact[] = await api.latestArtifacts({ branch, filter: "successful" })
console.log(`Found ${result.length} artifacts`)
return result
} catch (error) {
console.log("No build artifacts found")
}
return []
}
getLatestArtifacts("develop")
.then(artifacts => {
artifacts
.forEach(({ path, url }: Artifact) => console.log(`${path} -> ${url}`))
})
// Or override settings set above
api
.latestArtifacts(
{ branch: "develop" },
{
vcs: { repo: "awesome-repo" },
options: { filter: "successful" }
}
)
.then((artifacts: Artifact[]) => console.log(`Found ${artifacts.length} artifacts`))
.catch(error => console.error(error))
The individual functions can also be imported if you only need one or two. To help with tree-shaking.
import { getMe, getLatestArtifacts } from "circleci-api";
const CIRCLECI_TOKEN: string = "circle-ci-token";
getMe(CIRCLECI_TOKEN)
.then(me => console.log("token is valid"))
.catch(error => console.error("invalid token"));
getLatestArtifacts(CIRCLECI_TOKEN, {
vcs: {
owner: "billyBob",
repo: "super-cool-app"
},
options: {
filter: "failed",
branch: "feature-smith2"
}
})
.then(result => console.log(`Found ${result.length} artifacts`))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
To override the default API base url
https://circleci.com/api/v1.1, you can pass a
circleHost to the
CircleCI constructor, or to the standalone functions.
// Using the CircleCi class
new CircleCI({
token: "my-token",
vcs: { owner: "worldturtlemedia", repo = "circleci-api" },
circleHost: "https://my-selfhosted-circleci.com/"
}).getLatestArtifacts()
// Using the standalone functions
getLatestArtifacts("my-token", {
...
circleHost: "https://my-selfhosted-circleci.com/"
})
While all of the standalone functions support a custom
circleHost property. Using the
CircleCI class you must specify it in the constructor.
There are three similar demos are available in the
demo folder.
Note: I recommend VSCode for viewing and editing the examples. It will give you great intellisense about the library.
For the TypeScript & JavaScript follow the steps below:
# Step 1 - Change into demo folder and install dependencies
cd demo
yarn
# Javascript example:
node ./index.js
# Typescript example:
npx ts-node --project ../tsconfig.base.json ./index.ts
# To view Browser example, first build project
yarn build
# Then open `index.html` in your browser
Using factory:
Optional properties:
export interface CircleRequest {
token?: string;
vcs?: GitInfo;
options?: Options;
}
Any function with an optional paramater of
CircleRequest can override any of the values you assigned when using the
circleci() factory.
|Name
|Required
|Optional
|Returns
me()
|none
|none
Me
projects()
|none
CircleRequest
Project[]
followProject()
{ vcs: GitInfo }
|none
FollowNewResult
recentBuilds()
|none
{ limit: number, offset: number }
BuildSummary[]
builds()
|none
{ limit: number, offset: number }
BuildSummary[]
buildsFor()
branch: string = "master"
{ limit: number, offset: number }
BuildSummary[]
build()
buildNumber: number
CircleRequest
BuildWithSteps
artifacts()
buildNumber: number
CircleRequest
Artifact[]
latestArtifacts()
|none
CircleRequest
Artifact[]
retry()
buildNumber: number
CircleRequest
BuildSummary
cancel()
buildNumber: number
CircleRequest
BuildSummary
triggerBuild()
|none
CircleRequest
Build
triggerBuildFor()
branch: string = "master"
CircleRequest
Build
clearCache()
|none
CircleRequest
ClearCacheResponse
listEnvVars()
|none
CircleRequest
EnvVariable[]
addEnvVar()
variable: EnvVariable
CircleRequest
EnvVariable
getEnvVar()
envName: string
CircleRequest
EnvVariable
deleteEnvVar()
envName: string
CircleRequest
MessageResponse
checkoutKeys()
|none
CircleRequest
CheckoutKeyResponse
createCheckoutKey()
type: CheckoutType
CircleRequest
CheckoutKeyResponse
checkoutKey()
fingerprint: string
CircleRequest
CheckoutKeyResponse
deleteCheckoutKey()
fingerprint: string
CircleRequest
DeleteCheckoutKeyResponse
getTestMetadata()
buildNumber: number
CircleRequest
TestMetadataResponse
addSSHKey()
key: SSHKey
CircleRequest
|none
addHerokuKey()
key: HerokuKey
CircleRequest
|none
The last remaining endpoint probably won't be added unless there is demand.
|Name
|Link
|Add user to build
|ref
See CONTRIBUTING.
