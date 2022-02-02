CircleCi API Client

A Node and Browser client for the CircleCI API, written in TypeScript.

API wrapper for CircleCi API, usable in node and the browser. If used in a TypeScript project, you will get types, and auto-complete for all of the api responses. You will no longer need to tab back and fourth to the API documentation.

I recommend using this library if you are writing a tool or website in TypeScript. I have created definitions for each of the CircleCI endpoints. There may still be some errors, but I am open to contributions on making them better.

If there are any features you would like, please feel free to open up an issue.

Notes

Types

I did my best to correctly add types for all of the supported endpoints. However if you notice an incorrect payload type, or some missing properties, please open up an issue, or submit a pull request.

CircleCI API v2

CircleCI is going to be rolling out a new version of their api (see here). Currently this library does not support v2, but I will update it in the future, see #228 for updates.

Migrating from v3 to v4

There have been some breaking changes, please see MIGRATING.md for more info.

Installation

Add using yarn or npm

yarn add circleci-api npm install circleci-api

Usage

Get your API token from CircleCi

There are two ways to use this library.

1. CircleCi class

Get instance of the factory.

import { CircleCI, GitType, CircleCIOptions } from "circleci-api" ; const options: CircleCIOptions = { token: "" , vcs: { type : GitType.GITHUB, owner: "worldturtlemedia" , repo: "circleci-api" } options: { branch: "master" , filter: "completed" } } const api = new CircleCI(options) export async function getLatestArtifacts ( branch: string = "master" ): Promise < Artifact []> { try { const result: Aritfact[] = await api.latestArtifacts({ branch, filter: "successful" }) console .log( `Found ${result.length} artifacts` ) return result } catch (error) { console .log( "No build artifacts found" ) } return [] } getLatestArtifacts( "develop" ) .then( artifacts => { artifacts .forEach( ( { path, url }: Artifact ) => console .log( ` ${path} -> ${url} ` )) }) api .latestArtifacts( { branch: "develop" }, { vcs: { repo: "awesome-repo" }, options: { filter: "successful" } } ) .then( ( artifacts: Artifact[] ) => console .log( `Found ${artifacts.length} artifacts` )) .catch( error => console .error(error))

2. Manually

The individual functions can also be imported if you only need one or two. To help with tree-shaking.

import { getMe, getLatestArtifacts } from "circleci-api" ; const CIRCLECI_TOKEN: string = "circle-ci-token" ; getMe(CIRCLECI_TOKEN) .then( me => console .log( "token is valid" )) .catch( error => console .error( "invalid token" )); getLatestArtifacts(CIRCLECI_TOKEN, { vcs: { owner: "billyBob" , repo: "super-cool-app" }, options: { filter: "failed" , branch: "feature-smith2" } }) .then( result => console .log( `Found ${result.length} artifacts` )) .catch( error => console .error(error));

Self-hosted CircleCI

To override the default API base url https://circleci.com/api/v1.1 , you can pass a circleHost to the CircleCI constructor, or to the standalone functions.

new CircleCI({ token: "my-token" , vcs: { owner: "worldturtlemedia" , repo = "circleci-api" }, circleHost: "https://my-selfhosted-circleci.com/" }).getLatestArtifacts() getLatestArtifacts( "my-token" , { ... circleHost: "https://my-selfhosted-circleci.com/" })

While all of the standalone functions support a custom circleHost property. Using the CircleCI class you must specify it in the constructor.

Demo

There are three similar demos are available in the demo folder.

Note: I recommend VSCode for viewing and editing the examples. It will give you great intellisense about the library.

For the TypeScript & JavaScript follow the steps below:

cd demo yarn node ./index.js npx ts-node --project ../tsconfig.base.json ./index.ts yarn build

Supported endpoints

Using factory:

Optional properties:

export interface CircleRequest { token?: string ; vcs?: GitInfo; options?: Options; }

Any function with an optional paramater of CircleRequest can override any of the values you assigned when using the circleci() factory.

Name Required Optional Returns me() none none Me projects() none CircleRequest Project[] followProject() { vcs: GitInfo } none FollowNewResult recentBuilds() none { limit: number, offset: number } BuildSummary[] builds() none { limit: number, offset: number } BuildSummary[] buildsFor() branch: string = "master" { limit: number, offset: number } BuildSummary[] build() buildNumber: number CircleRequest BuildWithSteps artifacts() buildNumber: number CircleRequest Artifact[] latestArtifacts() none CircleRequest Artifact[] retry() buildNumber: number CircleRequest BuildSummary cancel() buildNumber: number CircleRequest BuildSummary triggerBuild() none CircleRequest Build triggerBuildFor() branch: string = "master" CircleRequest Build clearCache() none CircleRequest ClearCacheResponse listEnvVars() none CircleRequest EnvVariable[] addEnvVar() variable: EnvVariable CircleRequest EnvVariable getEnvVar() envName: string CircleRequest EnvVariable deleteEnvVar() envName: string CircleRequest MessageResponse checkoutKeys() none CircleRequest CheckoutKeyResponse createCheckoutKey() type: CheckoutType CircleRequest CheckoutKeyResponse checkoutKey() fingerprint: string CircleRequest CheckoutKeyResponse deleteCheckoutKey() fingerprint: string CircleRequest DeleteCheckoutKeyResponse getTestMetadata() buildNumber: number CircleRequest TestMetadataResponse addSSHKey() key: SSHKey CircleRequest none addHerokuKey() key: HerokuKey CircleRequest none

Missing endpoint

The last remaining endpoint probably won't be added unless there is demand.

Name Link Add user to build ref

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.

License