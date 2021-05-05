The GeoJSON spec does not support circles. If you wish to create an area that represents a circle, your best bet is to create a polygon that roughly approximates the circle. In the limit of the number of edges becoming infinite, your Polygon will match a circle.
npm install --save circle-to-polygon
or
yarn add circle-to-polygon
const circleToPolygon = require("circle-to-polygon");
const coordinates = [-27.4575887, -58.99029]; //[lon, lat]
const radius = 100; // in meters
const options = { numberOfEdges: 32 }; //optional, that defaults to { numberOfEdges: 32 }
let polygon = circleToPolygon(coordinates, radius, options);
/*
polygon:
type = 'Polygon'
coordinates = [ [ [ -27.457588699999995, -58.98939168471588 ],
[ -27.457248533454194, -58.98940894514629 ],
[ -27.456921438327615, -58.9894600631796 ],
[ -27.45661998386292, -58.98954307452298 ],
[ -27.4563557542251, -58.989654789313285 ],
[ -27.456138903413915, -58.98979091466893 ],
[ -27.45597776508136, -58.98994621962397 ],
[ -27.45587853224417, -58.99011473611232 ],
[ -27.455845019204208, -58.99028998828441 ],
[ -27.455878514839235, -58.99046524134828 ],
[ -27.455977732921237, -58.99063376037627 ],
[ -27.456138861394688, -58.99078906913211 ],
[ -27.456355708743818, -58.990925198971134 ],
[ -27.45661994184369, -58.99103691824481 ],
[ -27.45692140616749, -58.99111993338897 ],
[ -27.457248516049262, -58.99117105396192 ],
[ -27.457588699999995, -58.99118831528412 ],
[ -27.45792888395073, -58.99117105396192 ],
[ -27.458255993832502, -58.99111993338897 ],
[ -27.458557458156303, -58.99103691824481 ],
[ -27.458821691256173, -58.990925198971134 ],
[ -27.459038538605306, -58.99078906913211 ],
[ -27.45919966707875, -58.99063376037627 ],
[ -27.459298885160756, -58.99046524134828 ],
[ -27.459332380795786, -58.99028998828441 ],
[ -27.459298867755823, -58.99011473611232 ],
[ -27.459199634918626, -58.98994621962397 ],
[ -27.45903849658608, -58.98979091466893 ],
[ -27.45882164577489, -58.989654789313285 ],
[ -27.458557416137072, -58.98954307452298 ],
[ -27.45825596167238, -58.9894600631796 ],
[ -27.4579288665458, -58.98940894514629 ],
[ -27.457588699999995, -58.98939168471588 ] ] ]
*/
coordinates Array of length 2 or 3 *required
radius Number *required, can be any number
>0
options Object or Number. Omitting this variable is same as passing
{ numberOfEdges: 32 } and passing a number is same as passing
{ numberOfEdges: <number> }
numberOfEdges Number can be any number >=3. Defaults to 32 when undefined
earthRadius Number can be any number
>0. Defaults to 6378137 (equatorial Earth radius) when undefined
bearing Number can be any number. Defaults to 0 when undefined. How many degrees the circle should be rotated. (Most noticeable for "circles" with few edges.)
rightHandRule Boolean default to false when undefined. If true, the circle will be drawn in the opposite direction. This is useful when drawing a hole in another shape, or if your system is following the old standard.