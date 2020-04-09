Now compatible with Circle 2.0

Circle Github Bot

This library helps you submit a comment on the PR from inside your CircleCI build and link to a static artifact from the build.

When reviewing a PR on github, it's useful to read the code but even more useful to test out the code on that branch in a live working web app.

See an example PR on this github repo https://github.com/themadcreator/circle-github-bot/pull/3

It works like so:

Someone creates a pull request on your github project This triggers a CircleCI build, which: Runs tests Builds your static demo site Runs your demo.js script, submitting a comment back to the PR A comment shows up on the github PR CircleCI "collects" the artifacts from the build and makes them available on the web You click the link on the PR and see the static site!

Create a demo.js script using this library to post a comment on github referencing the current PR.

Example:

const bot = require ( "circle-github-bot" ).create(); bot.comment( ` <h3> ${bot.env.commitMessage} </h3> Demo: <strong> ${bot.artifactLink( 'demo/index.html' , 'demo' )} </strong> ` );

With that "shebang" at the top, you can chmod +x your script file from the command line to make it self-executable.

Integrate CircleCI into your Repo

Add CircleCI service integration to your github project in your repo's project settings Settings > Integrations & Services > Services Once CircleCI is following your github project, it will add its own deploy key to this repo Add .circleci/config.yml file to the root of your repo Store your demo/ directory as a build artifact Include job that runs your demo script

version: 2 jobs: demo: docker: - image: circleci/node:8.10.0 steps: - checkout - run: npm install - run: npm run build - run: ./demo.js - store_artifacts: path: demo workflows: version: 2 your-project-workflow: jobs: - demo

Add Github Auth Token to CircleCI Environment

Make sure your script can actually post the comment to github

Go to your github profile settings Add a new OAuth token under "Developer Settings" -> "Personal access tokens" The only permissions required are those needed to comment on your repo. For example public_repo is enough for commenting on a public repository. Once created, add the token string to your CircleCI build's environment variables Build Settings > Environment variables Name the variable "GH_AUTH_TOKEN"

Require CircleCI Build for PRs

Optional, but helpful. This makes sure your builds actually pass before a PR can be submitted.