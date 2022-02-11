A Javascript utility belt with an emphasis on Functional Programming.

No direct overlap with lodash

No dependencies

Installation

npm install cint --save

Usage

import cint from 'cint'

API

Function

not(f) partialAt(f, index, curriedArgs) aritize(f, n) callTillValue(value) spy(f, spier) toAsync(f)

String

supplant(str, o) startsWith(str, sub) before(str, delim) after(str, delim) betweenstr, left, right) bookend(middle, left, right) repeatString(str, n, delim) toTitleCase(str)

Number

ordinal(n) mapNumber(n, f)

Array

pluck(arr, property) group(arr, propOrFunc) orderedGroup(arr, propOrFunc) tally(arr) tallyProps(arr) unique(arr) reversed(arr) index(arr, i) rotate(arr, n) toObject(arr, f) find(arr, f) findByProperty(arr, prop, value) spliced(arr, index, howMany range(start, end) filterBy(arr, prop, value) chunk(a, n)

Object

values(o) keyValue(key, value) getValue(o, key) setValue(o, key, value) mapOverKey(f, originalKey, newKey) joinObject(obj, propSeparator, valueSeparator) isEmpty(o) numProperties(o) toArray(obj, f) filterObject(obj, f) changeKeys(obj, changedKeys) tap(f, o) look(o)

Utility