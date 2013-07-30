openbase logo
cifre

by hookflash
0.0.8 (see all)

Fast crypto toolkit for modern client-side JavaScript

Readme

Status: DEV

Cifre

Cifre is a fast crypto toolkit for modern client-side JavaScript. This is done by taking the best crypto code for js on the net and updating it to use modern technologies.

There are plans to collaborate with the amazing forge project. See Issue 3.

Install

npm install cifre

Development

Development is done on NodeJS but the library is intended to be used in the browser.

A major cleanup and refactor is planned once collaboration with forge progresses.

Notes

Import from forge:

git clone git@github.com:digitalbazaar/forge.git ~/forge
cp -f ~/forge/js/*.js ./forge
cd ./forge
rm debug.js forge.js form.js http.js log.js pkcs7.js socket.js task.js tls.js tlssocket.js xhr.js prime.worker.js

License

The cifre code is licensed under MIT.

The cifre code incorporates code from forge which is licensed under BSD or GPL. See here.

