Status: DEV

Cifre

Cifre is a fast crypto toolkit for modern client-side JavaScript. This is done by taking the best crypto code for js on the net and updating it to use modern technologies.

There are plans to collaborate with the amazing forge project. See Issue 3.

Install

npm install cifre

Development

Development is done on NodeJS but the library is intended to be used in the browser.

A major cleanup and refactor is planned once collaboration with forge progresses.

Notes

Import from forge:

git clone git @github .com:digitalbazaar/forge.git ~/forge cp -f ~/forge/js/ *.js ./forge cd ./forge rm debug .js forge.js form.js http.js log.js pkcs7.js socket.js task.js tls.js tlssocket.js xhr.js prime.worker.js

License

The cifre code is licensed under MIT.