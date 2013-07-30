Status: DEV
Cifre is a fast crypto toolkit for modern client-side JavaScript. This is done by taking the best crypto code for js on the net and updating it to use modern technologies.
There are plans to collaborate with the amazing forge project. See Issue 3.
npm install cifre
Development is done on NodeJS but the library is intended to be used in the browser.
A major cleanup and refactor is planned once collaboration with
forge progresses.
Import from forge:
git clone git@github.com:digitalbazaar/forge.git ~/forge
cp -f ~/forge/js/*.js ./forge
cd ./forge
rm debug.js forge.js form.js http.js log.js pkcs7.js socket.js task.js tls.js tlssocket.js xhr.js prime.worker.js
The
cifre code is licensed under MIT.
The
cifre code incorporates code from
forge which is licensed under BSD or GPL. See here.