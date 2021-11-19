Client para a API 3.0 da Cielo em Typescript/Nodejs
npm install --save cielo
import { CieloConstructor, Cielo } from 'cielo';
const cieloParams: CieloConstructor = {
merchantId: 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
merchantKey: 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
requestId: 'xxxxxxx', // Opcional - Identificação do Servidor na Cielo
sandbox: true, // Opcional - Ambiente de Testes
debug: true // Opcional - Exibe os dados enviados na requisição para a Cielo
}
const cielo = new Cielo(cieloParams);
|Campo
|Descrição
|Obrigatório?
|Default
|merchantId
|Identificador da loja na Cielo.
|Sim
|null
|merchantKey
|Chave publica para autenticação dupla na Cielo.
|Sim
|null
|requestId
|Identificador do Request, utilizado quando o lojista usa diferentes servidores para cada GET/POST/PUT.
|Não
|null
|sandbox
|Ambiente de testes da Cielo
|Não
|false
|debug
|Exibe requisição da transação no console
|Não
|false
Usando Promise
const vendaParams: TransactionCreditCardRequestModel = {
customer: {
name: "Comprador crédito",
},
merchantOrderId: "2014111703",
payment: {
amount: 10000, // R$100,00
creditCard: {
brand: EnumBrands.VISA,
cardNumber: "4532117080573700",
holder: "Comprador T Cielo",
expirationDate: "12/2021",
},
installments: 1,
softDescriptor: "Banzeh",
type: EnumCardType.CREDIT,
capture: false,
},
};
cielo.creditCard.transaction(dadosSale)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
Ou usando Async / Await
const transaction = await cielo.creditCard.transaction(dadosSale);
console.log(transaction);
const capturaVendaParams: CaptureRequestModel = {
paymentId: '24bc8366-fc31-4d6c-8555-17049a836a07',
amount: 2000, // Caso o valor não seja definido, captura a venda no valor total
};
cielo.creditCard.captureSaleTransaction(capturaVendaParams)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const cancelamentoVendaParams: CancelTransactionRequestModel = {
paymentId: '24bc8366-fc31-4d6c-8555-17049a836a07',
amount: 100, // Caso o valor não seja definido, cancela a venda no valor total
};
cielo.creditCard.cancelTransaction(cancelamentoVendaParams)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
Ou usando Async / Await
const cancel = await cielo.creditCard.cancelSale(dadosSale);
console.log(cancel);
const debitCardTransactionParams: DebitCardSimpleTransactionRequestModel = {
merchantOrderId: "2014121201",
customer:{
name: "Paulo Henrique"
},
payment: {
type: EnumCardType.DEBIT,
amount: 15700,
provider: "Simulado",
returnUrl: "http://www.google.com.br",
debitCard:{
cardNumber: "4532117080573703",
holder: "Teste Holder",
expirationDate: "12/2022",
securityCode: "023",
brand: EnumBrands.VISA
}
}
}
cielo.debitCard.createSimpleTransaction(debitCardTransactionParams)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const transferenciaEletronicaParams: EletronicTransferCreateRequestModel = {
merchantOrderId: '2017051109',
customer: {
name: 'Nome do Comprador',
identity: '12345678909',
identityType: 'CPF',
email: 'comprador@cielo.com.br',
address: {
street: 'Alameda Xingu',
number: '512',
complement: '27 andar',
zipCode: '12345987',
city: 'São Paulo',
state: 'SP',
country: 'BRA',
district: 'Alphaville',
},
},
payment: {
provider: 'Bradesco',
type: 'EletronicTransfer',
amount: 10000,
returnUrl: 'http://www.cielo.com.br',
},
};
cielo.eletronicTransfer.create(transferenciaEletronicaParams)(dadosSale)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const boletoParams: BankSlipCreateRequestModel = {
merchantOrderId: '20180531',
customer: {
name: 'Comprádor Boleto Cíéló Áá',
identity: '1234567890',
address: {
street: 'Avenida Marechal Câmara',
number: '160',
complement: 'Sala 934',
zipCode: '22750012',
district: 'Centro',
city: 'Rio de Janeiro',
state: 'RJ',
country: 'BRA'
}
},
payment: {
type: 'Boleto',
amount: 15700,
provider: 'Bradesco2',
address: 'Rua Teste',
boletoNumber: '123',
assignor: 'Empresa Teste',
demonstrative: 'Desmonstrative Teste',
expirationDate: '5/1/2020',
identification: '11884926754',
instructions: 'Aceitar somente até a data de vencimento, após essa data juros de 1% dia.'
}
}
cielo.bankSlip.create(boletoParams)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const createRecurrencyParams: RecurrentCreateModel = {
merchantOrderId: '2014113245231706',
customer: {
name: 'Comprador rec programada'
},
payment: {
type: EnumCardType.CREDIT,
amount: 1500,
installments: 1,
softDescriptor: '123456789ABCD',
currency: 'BRL',
country: 'BRA',
recurrentPayment: {
authorizeNow: true,
endDate: '2022-12-01',
interval: EnumRecurrentPaymentInterval.SEMIANNUAL
},
creditCard: {
cardNumber: '4024007197692931',
holder: 'Teste Holder',
expirationDate: '12/2030',
securityCode: '262',
saveCard: false,
brand: 'Visa' as EnumBrands
}
}
}
cielo.recurrent.create(createRecurrencyParams)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const updateCustomer: RecurrentModifyCustomerModel = {
paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId,
customer: {
name: 'Customer',
email: 'customer@teste.com',
birthdate: '1999-12-12',
identity: '22658954236',
identityType: 'CPF',
address: {
street: 'Rua Teste',
number: '174',
complement: 'AP 201',
zipCode: '21241140',
city: 'Rio de Janeiro',
state: 'RJ',
country: 'BRA'
},
deliveryAddress: {
street: 'Outra Rua Teste',
number: '123',
complement: 'AP 111',
zipCode: '21241111',
city: 'Qualquer Lugar',
state: 'QL',
country: 'BRA',
}
}
}
cielo.recurrent.modifyCustomer(updateCustomer)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const updateEndDate: RecurrentModifyEndDateModel = {
paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId,
endDate: '2021-01-09'
}
cielo.recurrent.modifyEndDate(updateEndDate)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const modifyRecurrencyParams: RecurrentModifyIntervalModel = {
paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId,
interval: EnumRecurrentPaymentUpdateInterval.MONTHLY
}
cielo.recurrent.modifyInterval(modifyRecurrencyParams)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const updateRecurrencyDay: RecurrentModifyDayModel = {
paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId,
recurrencyDay: 10
}
cielo.recurrent.modifyRecurrencyDay(updateRecurrencyDay)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const updateAmount: RecurrentModifyAmountModel = {
paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId,
amount: 156 // Valor do Pedido em centavos: 156 equivale a R$ 1,56
}
cielo.recurrent.modifyAmount(updateAmount)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const updateNextPaymentDate: RecurrentModifyNextPaymentDateModel = {
paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId,
nextPaymentDate: '2020-05-20'
}
cielo.recurrent.modifyNextPaymentDate
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const updatePayment: RecurrentModifyPaymentModel = {
recurrentPaymentId: RecurrentPaymentId,
payment: {
type: EnumCardType.CREDIT,
amount: "123",
installments: 3,
country: "USA",
currency: "BRL",
softDescriptor: "123456789ABCD",
creditCard: {
brand: EnumBrands.VISA,
holder: "Teset card",
cardNumber: "1234123412341232",
expirationDate: "12/2030"
}
}
}
cielo.recurrent.modifyPayment(updatePayment)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const deactivateRecurrencyParams: RecurrentModifyModel = {
paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId
}
cielo.recurrent.deactivate(deactivateRecurrencyParams)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const reactivateRecurrencyParams: RecurrentModifyModel = {
paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId
}
cielo.recurrent.reactivate(updateReactivate)
.then((data) => {
return console.log(data);
})
.catch((err) => {
return console.error('ERRO', err);
})
const tokenParams: TokenizeRequestModel = {
customerName: 'Comprádor Teste Cíéló Áá',
cardNumber: '5555666677778884',
holder: 'Comprador T Cielo',
expirationDate: '12/2021',
brand: brand as EnumBrands
};
cielo.card.createTokenizedCard(tokenParams)
.then((data) => {
console.log(data)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
})
const consultaParams: ConsultTransactionPaymentIdRequestModel = {
paymentId: "24bc8366-fc31-4d6c-8555-17049a836a07"
};
cielo.consult.paymentId(consultaParams)
.then((data) => {
console.log(data)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
})
const consultaParamsMerchantOrderId: ConsultTransactionMerchantOrderIdRequestModel = {
merchantOrderId: "2014111706"
};
cielo.consult.merchantOrderId(consultaParamsMerchantOrderId)
.then((data) => {
console.log(data)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
})
const consultaBinNacionalParams: ConsultBinRequestModel = {
cardBin: '453211'
};
cielo.consult.bin(consultaBinNacionalParams)
.then((data) => {
console.log(data)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
})
const consultaCartaoTokenizadoParams: ConsultTokenRequestModel= {
cardToken: '66b2c162-efbf-4692-aee5-e536c0f81037'
}
cielo.consult.cardtoken(consultaCartaoTokenizadoParams)
.then((data) => {
console.log(data)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
})
const recurrencyConsultingParams: ConsultTransactionRecurrentPaymentIdRequestModel = {
recurrentPaymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId
}
cielo.consult.recurrent(recurrencyConsultingParams)
.then((data) => {
console.log(data)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
})
Para rodar os testes automatizados, apenas execute o seguinte comando
npm test
Flavio Takeuchi [flavio@banzeh.com.br](mailto:flavio@banzeh.com.br)
