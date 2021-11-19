cielo

Client para a API 3.0 da Cielo em Typescript/Nodejs

Índice

Installation

npm install --save cielo

Como utilizar?

Iniciando

import { CieloConstructor, Cielo } from 'cielo' ; const cieloParams: CieloConstructor = { merchantId: 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , merchantKey: 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , requestId: 'xxxxxxx' , sandbox: true , debug: true } const cielo = new Cielo(cieloParams);

Paramêtros de criação

Campo Descrição Obrigatório? Default merchantId Identificador da loja na Cielo. Sim null merchantKey Chave publica para autenticação dupla na Cielo. Sim null requestId Identificador do Request, utilizado quando o lojista usa diferentes servidores para cada GET/POST/PUT. Não null sandbox Ambiente de testes da Cielo Não false debug Exibe requisição da transação no console Não false

Cartão de Crédito

Criando uma transação

Usando Promise

const vendaParams: TransactionCreditCardRequestModel = { customer: { name: "Comprador crédito" , }, merchantOrderId: "2014111703" , payment: { amount: 10000 , creditCard: { brand: EnumBrands.VISA, cardNumber: "4532117080573700" , holder: "Comprador T Cielo" , expirationDate: "12/2021" , }, installments: 1 , softDescriptor: "Banzeh" , type : EnumCardType.CREDIT, capture: false , }, }; cielo.creditCard.transaction(dadosSale) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Ou usando Async / Await

const transaction = await cielo.creditCard.transaction(dadosSale); console .log(transaction);

Capturando uma venda

const capturaVendaParams: CaptureRequestModel = { paymentId: '24bc8366-fc31-4d6c-8555-17049a836a07' , amount: 2000 , }; cielo.creditCard.captureSaleTransaction(capturaVendaParams) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Cancelando uma venda

const cancelamentoVendaParams: CancelTransactionRequestModel = { paymentId : '24bc8366-fc31-4d6c-8555-17049a836a07' , amount : 100 , }; cielo.creditCard.cancelTransaction(cancelamentoVendaParams) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Ou usando Async / Await

const cancel = await cielo.creditCard.cancelSale(dadosSale); console .log(cancel);

Cartão de Débito

Criando uma venda simplificada

const debitCardTransactionParams: DebitCardSimpleTransactionRequestModel = { merchantOrderId: "2014121201" , customer:{ name: "Paulo Henrique" }, payment: { type : EnumCardType.DEBIT, amount: 15700 , provider: "Simulado" , returnUrl: "http://www.google.com.br" , debitCard:{ cardNumber: "4532117080573703" , holder: "Teste Holder" , expirationDate: "12/2022" , securityCode: "023" , brand: EnumBrands.VISA } } } cielo.debitCard.createSimpleTransaction(debitCardTransactionParams) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Pagamentos com Transferência Eletronica

Criando uma venda simplificada

const transferenciaEletronicaParams: EletronicTransferCreateRequestModel = { merchantOrderId: '2017051109' , customer: { name: 'Nome do Comprador' , identity: '12345678909' , identityType: 'CPF' , email: 'comprador@cielo.com.br' , address: { street: 'Alameda Xingu' , number : '512' , complement: '27 andar' , zipCode: '12345987' , city: 'São Paulo' , state: 'SP' , country: 'BRA' , district: 'Alphaville' , }, }, payment: { provider: 'Bradesco' , type : 'EletronicTransfer' , amount: 10000 , returnUrl: 'http://www.cielo.com.br' , }, }; cielo.eletronicTransfer.create(transferenciaEletronicaParams)(dadosSale) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Boleto

Criando uma venda de Boleto

const boletoParams: BankSlipCreateRequestModel = { merchantOrderId: '20180531' , customer: { name: 'Comprádor Boleto Cíéló Áá' , identity: '1234567890' , address: { street: 'Avenida Marechal Câmara' , number : '160' , complement: 'Sala 934' , zipCode: '22750012' , district: 'Centro' , city: 'Rio de Janeiro' , state: 'RJ' , country: 'BRA' } }, payment: { type : 'Boleto' , amount: 15700 , provider: 'Bradesco2' , address: 'Rua Teste' , boletoNumber: '123' , assignor: 'Empresa Teste' , demonstrative: 'Desmonstrative Teste' , expirationDate: '5/1/2020' , identification: '11884926754' , instructions: 'Aceitar somente até a data de vencimento, após essa data juros de 1% dia.' } } cielo.bankSlip.create(boletoParams) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Recorrência

Criando Recorrências

const createRecurrencyParams: RecurrentCreateModel = { merchantOrderId: '2014113245231706' , customer: { name: 'Comprador rec programada' }, payment: { type : EnumCardType.CREDIT, amount: 1500 , installments: 1 , softDescriptor: '123456789ABCD' , currency: 'BRL' , country: 'BRA' , recurrentPayment: { authorizeNow: true , endDate: '2022-12-01' , interval: EnumRecurrentPaymentInterval.SEMIANNUAL }, creditCard: { cardNumber: '4024007197692931' , holder: 'Teste Holder' , expirationDate: '12/2030' , securityCode: '262' , saveCard: false , brand: 'Visa' as EnumBrands } } } cielo.recurrent.create(createRecurrencyParams) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Modificando Recorrências

Modificando dados do comprador

const updateCustomer: RecurrentModifyCustomerModel = { paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId, customer: { name: 'Customer' , email: 'customer@teste.com' , birthdate: '1999-12-12' , identity: '22658954236' , identityType: 'CPF' , address: { street: 'Rua Teste' , number : '174' , complement: 'AP 201' , zipCode: '21241140' , city: 'Rio de Janeiro' , state: 'RJ' , country: 'BRA' }, deliveryAddress: { street: 'Outra Rua Teste' , number : '123' , complement: 'AP 111' , zipCode: '21241111' , city: 'Qualquer Lugar' , state: 'QL' , country: 'BRA' , } } } cielo.recurrent.modifyCustomer(updateCustomer) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Modificando data final da Recorrência

const updateEndDate: RecurrentModifyEndDateModel = { paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId, endDate: '2021-01-09' } cielo.recurrent.modifyEndDate(updateEndDate) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Modificando intevalo da Recorrência

const modifyRecurrencyParams: RecurrentModifyIntervalModel = { paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId, interval: EnumRecurrentPaymentUpdateInterval.MONTHLY } cielo.recurrent.modifyInterval(modifyRecurrencyParams) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Modificando dia da Recorrência

const updateRecurrencyDay: RecurrentModifyDayModel = { paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId, recurrencyDay: 10 } cielo.recurrent.modifyRecurrencyDay(updateRecurrencyDay) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Modificando o valor da Recorrência

const updateAmount: RecurrentModifyAmountModel = { paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId, amount: 156 } cielo.recurrent.modifyAmount(updateAmount) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Modificando data do próximo Pagamento

const updateNextPaymentDate: RecurrentModifyNextPaymentDateModel = { paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId, nextPaymentDate: '2020-05-20' } cielo.recurrent.modifyNextPaymentDate .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Modificando dados do Pagamento da Recorrência (@todo)

const updatePayment: RecurrentModifyPaymentModel = { recurrentPaymentId: RecurrentPaymentId, payment: { type : EnumCardType.CREDIT, amount: "123" , installments: 3 , country: "USA" , currency: "BRL" , softDescriptor: "123456789ABCD" , creditCard: { brand: EnumBrands.VISA, holder: "Teset card" , cardNumber: "1234123412341232" , expirationDate: "12/2030" } } } cielo.recurrent.modifyPayment(updatePayment) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Desabilitando um Pedido Recorrente

const deactivateRecurrencyParams: RecurrentModifyModel = { paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId } cielo.recurrent.deactivate(deactivateRecurrencyParams) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Reabilitando um Pedido Recorrente

const reactivateRecurrencyParams: RecurrentModifyModel = { paymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId } cielo.recurrent.reactivate(updateReactivate) .then( ( data ) => { return console .log(data); }) .catch( ( err ) => { return console .error( 'ERRO' , err); })

Cartões

Gerando o token de cartão

const tokenParams: TokenizeRequestModel = { customerName: 'Comprádor Teste Cíéló Áá' , cardNumber: '5555666677778884' , holder: 'Comprador T Cielo' , expirationDate: '12/2021' , brand: brand as EnumBrands }; cielo.card.createTokenizedCard(tokenParams) .then( ( data ) => { console .log(data) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); })

Consultas

Consulta Transação usando PaymentId

const consultaParams: ConsultTransactionPaymentIdRequestModel = { paymentId: "24bc8366-fc31-4d6c-8555-17049a836a07" }; cielo.consult.paymentId(consultaParams) .then( ( data ) => { console .log(data) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); })

Consultando as transações usando MerchandOrderID

const consultaParamsMerchantOrderId: ConsultTransactionMerchantOrderIdRequestModel = { merchantOrderId: "2014111706" }; cielo.consult.merchantOrderId(consultaParamsMerchantOrderId) .then( ( data ) => { console .log(data) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); })

Consulta de Cardbin

const consultaBinNacionalParams: ConsultBinRequestModel = { cardBin: '453211' }; cielo.consult.bin(consultaBinNacionalParams) .then( ( data ) => { console .log(data) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); })

Consulta de cartão Tokenizado

const consultaCartaoTokenizadoParams: ConsultTokenRequestModel= { cardToken: '66b2c162-efbf-4692-aee5-e536c0f81037' } cielo.consult.cardtoken(consultaCartaoTokenizadoParams) .then( ( data ) => { console .log(data) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); })

Consulta de Recorrência

const recurrencyConsultingParams: ConsultTransactionRecurrentPaymentIdRequestModel = { recurrentPaymentId: firstRecurrency.payment.recurrentPayment.recurrentPaymentId } cielo.consult.recurrent(recurrencyConsultingParams) .then( ( data ) => { console .log(data) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); })

API Reference

Consulte os campos necessários na documentação da Cielo

PT-Br

En

Testes

Para rodar os testes automatizados, apenas execute o seguinte comando

npm test

Também é possível verificar o histórico de builds através do Travis CI

Autor

Flavio Takeuchi [flavio@banzeh.com.br](mailto:flavio@banzeh.com.br)

Github

Twitter

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017 banzeh

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.